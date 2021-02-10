Business
Ogoni Leader Decries State Of East-West Road
The leader of Gbokabari Ogoni, the apex forum of prominent elders of the Ogoni, Chief Monday Agboar, has decried the state of the East-West Road, saying the road is being neglected by the Federal Government.
He particularly expressed sadness over the poor state of the Port Harcourt Refinery axis that links both the fertilizer company and the Onne Port.
Agboar, during an interaction with journalists, said that the continuous neglect of the road which leads to institutions that generate much revenue to the government was provocative.
“In my own investigation, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the road would be completed by December 2021, but I have found out that the contractor has not been paid.
“How can the road be completed in December this year when the contractor has not been paid, and is demobilised from the site?
“This is the road that leads to companies that generate multi-billion naira to the government, and they don’t want to complete this road”, he lamented.
On the issue of insecurity and cultism in Ogoni, the Gbokabari leader noted that oil bunkering activities had made cultism to thrive in the area.
He maintained that Ogoni elders were in a threshold of history to correct the mistakes of the past, so as to forge ahead.
According to him, the Gbokabari has eminent and distinguished personalities from different fields of endeavours and is determined to bring all disagreeing groups together as well as address every issue in Ogoni land.
Agboar regretted that the Ogoni people had been in the news for some negative reasons in recent times, assuring that Gbokabari would put an end to such negative tendencies.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Ogoni Leader Decries State Of East-West Road
The leader of Gbokabari Ogoni, the apex forum of prominent elders of the Ogoni, Chief Monday Agboar, has decried the state of the East-West Road, saying the road is being neglected by the Federal Government.
He particularly expressed sadness over the poor state of the Port Harcourt Refinery axis that links both the fertilizer company and the Onne Port.
Agboar, during an interaction with journalists, said that the continuous neglect of the road which leads to institutions that generate much revenue to the government was provocative.
“In my own investigation, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the road would be completed by December 2021, but I have found out that the contractor has not been paid.
“How can the road be completed in December this year when the contractor has not been paid, and is demobilised from the site?
“This is the road that leads to companies that generate multi-billion naira to the government, and they don’t want to complete this road”, he lamented.
On the issue of insecurity and cultism in Ogoni, the Gbokabari leader noted that oil bunkering activities had made cultism to thrive in the area.
He maintained that Ogoni elders were in a threshold of history to correct the mistakes of the past, so as to forge ahead.
According to him, the Gbokabari has eminent and distinguished personalities from different fields of endeavours and is determined to bring all disagreeing groups together as well as address every issue in Ogoni land.
Agboar regretted that the Ogoni people had been in the news for some negative reasons in recent times, assuring that Gbokabari would put an end to such negative tendencies.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
C’River To Begin Distribution Of 12MW Of Power Daily
The Cross River State government is set to commence distribution of 12MW of power to residents of Calabar metropolis.
The state government is also set to begin evacuation of power from its power plant at Parliamentary Extension axis of the city.
When functional, the plant could boost power infrastructure in the state and rejig local industries and SMEs in view of productivity, cost and efficiency.
Cross River State Commissioner for Power, Hon Victor Agwu, while speaking to newsmen yesterday said that all was set for the evacuation of 12MW of power daily from the plant to calabar metropolis.
“His Excellency gave us the mandate to make sure that the citizens enjoy steady power supply and we have been working on this for quite some time.
“For the first phase, we are evacuating 12MW of power daily, this 12MW will be shared equally with 6MW going for the peak periods and the other 6MW going for the off-peak periods”, he said.
Agwu added that “the objective is to ensure that residents enjoy constant power supply all through the year.”
He said the governor had mandated the Ministry of Power and the state Electrification Agency to work with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) to evacuate power from the power plant to the metropolitan space of the city.
Director General, State Electrification Agency (SEA), Stanley Nsemo, congratulated Governor Ayade on his achievements in the power sector particularly the injection of over 20MW of power into the national grid.
Business
N2.015trn Worth Of Petrol Consumed In 13 Months, NNPC Claims
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reported that it sold N2.015trillion worth of petrol from November, 2019 to November, 2020.
The corporation in a statement, yesterday, said in the month of November, 2020, it recorded a trading surplus of N13.43billion up by 54 per cent when compared to the N8.71billion surplus recorded in October, 2020.
The NNPC said 1.725 billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the NNPC, in the month of November, 2020, compared with over 1.224 billion litres in the month of October, 2020.
This comprised 1.723 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 2.13 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel, and 0.33 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.
The corporation added that total sale of white products for the period November, 2019, to November, 2020, stood at 17.031 billion litres and PMS accounted for 16.911 billion litres or 99.29 per cent.
“In monetary terms, a sum of N226.08billion was made on the sale of white products by PPMC in the month of November, 2020, compared to N158.04billion sales in October, 2020.
“Total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period November, 2019 to November, 2020 stood at N2.034trillion, where PMS contributed about 99.09 per cent of the total sales with a value of over N2.015trillion.”
The NNPC’s spokesman, Dr Kennie Obateru, explained in the statement that the “trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue in the period under review”.
In November, 2020, NNPC Group’s operating revenue as compared to October, 2020, decreased slightly by 0.02 percent or N0.09billion to stand at N423.08billion.
Similarly, expenditure for the month decreased by 1.16 percent or N4.81billion to stand at N409.65billion, leading to the N13.43billion trading surplus.
Obateru explained further that overall, expenditure as a proportion of revenue was 0.97 in November, 2020 as against 0.98 in October, 2020.
He attributed the 54 per cent increase in trading surplus in the November to “the substantial decrease in expenditure from the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) due to cost reduction in overheads, coupled with 38 percent reduction in NNPC Corporate Headquarters deficit”.
In addition, the NNPC Group’s surplus was bolstered by the noticeable improved profits for additional engineering services rendered by the Nigerian Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and increased revenue from import activities posted by Duke Oil Incorporated.
These healthy performances dominated the positions of all other NNPC subsidiaries to record the Group surplus, he added. He the figures are contained in the November, 2020, edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR).
The report also indicated that export sales of crude oil and gas for the month stood at $108.84million, making a 70.33 per cent increase compared to the last month.
Crude oil export sales contributed $73.09million (67.15%) of the dollar transactions compared with $12.38million contribution in the previous month; while the export gas sales amounted to $35.75million in the month.
The total crude oil and gas export for the period of November, 2019 to November, 2020 stood at $2.89billion.
In the Gas Sector, a total of 222.34 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month under review, translating to an average daily production of 7,411.52 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).
For the period November, 2019 to November, 2020, a total of 3,004.06BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,642.69mmscfd during the period.
The report also stated that out of this volume, production from Joint Ventures (JVs) accounted for 67.29 percent, Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) accounted for 19.97 percent, while the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) accounted for 12.74 percent.
A further breakdown showed that a total of 137.41 BCF of gas was commercialized, consisting of 39.99BCF and 97.42BCF for the domestic and export market respectively.
This translates to a total supply of 1,332.82 mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,247.44 mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.
This implies that 62.55 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 37.45 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.
Gas flare rate was 7.89 per cent for the month under review translating to 577.39 mmscfd.
A total of 789mmscfd was delivered to gas-fired power plants in the month of November, 2020, to generate an average power of about 3,358MW compared with October, 2020 when an average of 750mmscfd was supplied.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL: PH Hosts Double Header, Today
- Politics3 days ago
Former Guber Candidates, Party Chieftains Defect To PDP In Bayelsa
- Rivers3 days ago
RSG, UNICEF Inaugurate Risk Communication Club In Schools
- Environment3 days ago
NGO Evacuates 5,000 Plastic Bottles In Popular Kaduna Market
- Column3 days ago
Of Teachers And Buhari’s Placebo
- Environment3 days ago
Group Plans Training On Waste Conversion In Rivers
- Business3 days ago
Rivers Judiciary Workers Hail Wike On Judges’ Quarters, Others
- Business3 days ago
FG To Begin Electric Vehicle Pilot Programme In Three Universities