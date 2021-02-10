Sports
NPFL: Eguma Tasks Players On Away Win
The Technical Manager of Rivers United football club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has charged his players to do more and win away matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
He noted that before now his team usually won away matches, as such, they should raise their game to get more away victories this season.
Eguma gave the charge on Monday, while briefing sports journalists, shortly after his boys (players) defeated Nasarawa United 2-0 in the match day nine of the NPFL, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium in Port Harcourt.
The number one coach of the state described the maximum three points secured from their visitors as hard earned.
“It was a hard earned victory. Nasarawa United is a good team, they came and gave us a fight of their life, but we needed the three points more than them,” Eguma said.
The technical adviser made nine changes from the team that lost to Katsina United.
“Most of the players that played against Katsina United are resting, because of fatigue and today the changes have paid us good.
The Pride of Rivers got its early lead in the seventh minute into the first half by Malachi Ohawume header, after a rebounce from Fortune Omoniwari header that hit the cross bar, while Esor Nelson, made it second in the 75th minute.
United is now second on the spot with 18 points after winning six matches and lost three, no draw.
Also speaking, the head coach of Nasarawa United FC, Bala Nikyu, explained that losing a match was not a crime in football, adding that the most important thing is to identify your mistakes.
“The most important thing is to put yourself together and correct the mistakes,” Nikyu said.
Meanwhile in the first match that was played in the same venue, Kano Pillars FC defeated Ifeanyi Uba FC 1-0.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Rivers United Is The Team To Beat – Obuah
Sports philanthropist, founder and sole sponsor of Go Round Football Club, Omoku, Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah, has described Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt as the team to beat, both in the domestic football competitions and the CAF Confederation Cup this season. Making this description yesterday at his residence in Omoku, during an appreciation visit by the management, supporters, players and officials of Rivers United, Obuah declared that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has taken the club and indeed, sports development and promotion to enviable height in the state.
According to him, “Rivers State had never gotten it this right in sports before now, but Governor Wike, a man of vision with great passion has taken sports to another level. Today, Rivers United is doing exploits within and outside Nigeria, Rivers Angels are doing very well, we are hearing about Real Madrid Football Academy, in fact, the state is doing well in all areas of sports, all thanks to Governor Wike. I want to thank the Governor for impacting positively on the state, especially, through sports and for choosing two proven technocrats in Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye and Permanent Secretary, Honour Sirawoo to drive his vision”.
He went ahead to charge the team to make the governor and state proud by winning laurels in their competitions beginning from their next match coming up against Enyimba in the CAF Cup. “You have to go to Aba and deal with them, show them that you are the best. Rivers United is the team to beat and you must not underrate yourselves. Go and make the governor proud, he is ready to do more for you”, he charged the team.
Obuah, who used the opportunity to redeem the pledge of two million naira for victory, and two hundred thousand naira per goal against Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa as he doled out N2.6million to the team and repeated same pledge for the match against Enyimba in Aba on Sunday. He assured of his continued support for the club and readiness to partner the state government by contributing his quota to sports development and promotion.
Indeed, it was commendation galore as speaker after speaker extolled Obuah on his philanthropy and gestures to the club which have gone a long way to motivate the players and galvanise them to go the extra mile to ensure success.
Hon Iyaye in his speech said that the visit was borne out of the club’s need to show appreciation for what Bro Obuah has been doing for them and sports in Rivers State. He said, “We are here to appreciate and say thank you to a man with a large heart, a good man, who has empowered people, especially, youths through sports, an oracle of football. His support gingers and motivates the team to go the extra mile”.
Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, Technical Manager of the team, General Manager of the team, Supporters Club chairman and Team Captain, all showered encomiums on Bro Obuah for his generosity and support for Rivers United and sports in the state. They assured that the team would do its best to put smiles on the faces of Rivers people, particularly, Governor Wike and all those that support them.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
Enyimba Captain Praises Teammate Over Impressive Form
Enyimba FC Captain, Austine Oladapo, has praised teammate, Tosin Omoyele, following the latter’s scintillating form for the club.
Omoyele arrived the club with huge expectation, but failed to make an immediate impact in his first five outings for the team.
The striker has now scored three goals in his last two league matches, including the brace that sunk Plateau United in Aba last weekend.
In a chat with Tidesports source Oladapo said he’s happy to see the striker scoring goals after a difficult start to life in Aba.
“I’m happy to see Tosin in good form, but we have to keep supporting him in order to sustain this level.
“Things weren’t easy for him at the beginning of the season and it wasn’t good for him at the time because of the pressure of being an Enyimba player, but right now the boy is enjoying himself, we are happy with that,” he told Tidesports source.
Oladapo concluded that he hoped the striker could fire the club to the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.
