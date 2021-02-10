Group Calls For Confirmation Of Amnesty Boss

The Finima Renaissance in Bonny Local Government Area says Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has done little or nothing for its host community.

A statement signed by the convener of the group, Samuel Brown alleged that since the inception of the NLNG, the company had taken the people for granted judging from its posture and utter neglect of host landlords, even when the community sacrificed by relocating so that the NLNG could be built, while the community will host the newly awarded Train 7 that was recently given to a consortium of SCD JV.

The statement also called on the Federal Government, French and Italian Republics, English and Dutch Governments, the State Government, National Assembly, diplomatic corps, among others to call them to order, adding that the community has suffered untold hardship from the company.

The Group expressed dissatisfaction over the step taken by NLNG to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for land they occupy without payment of a single compensation to the landlord families since the inception of the company over twenty years ago.

The statement called on the management of the NLNG to borrow a leaf from Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited that encouraged its host community to set up an investment company to manage dividends accruing from the company to the people.

“We wish to draw the attention of the entire world, particularly that of the Federal Government of Nigeria, French and Italian Republics, English and Dutch Governments, Rivers State Government, National Assembly, diplomatic corps, among others to the unbecoming and wicked attitude of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

“Since the inception of the NLNG, the company has done little or nothing to its wholly host community of Finima, that was sacrificially relocated so that the NLNG could be built, just as the community will host the newly awarded Train 7 that was recently given to a consortium of SCD JV.

“It will be of interest to note that the good people of Finima have been very peaceful and cooperative, preferring to seek attention through dialogue and decent engagement with the management of NLNG. However, it is obvious that the company has taken the people for granted judging from its posture and utter neglect of its very own host landlords.

“It is a shame that the NLNG cannot boast of any meaningful project in Finima, neither can the company show any concrete evidence that it has given employment to the vast teeming youth of the community, while participation in the management level is a dream.

“We have been reliably informed that NLNG Limited has gone behind the host community to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for lands for which they occupy and for which they have not paid a single compensation to the landlord families since the inception of the company over twenty years ago,” the statement said.