Niger Delta
Flood Victims In Delta Get NEMA’s Relief Materials
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has began distribution of relief items to victims of 2020 flood disaster in Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of Delta.
The exercise was flagged off at Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Governnent Area, by the Director General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Mohammadu (rtd).
The NEMA Edo Operations Office had earlier conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas to ascertain impact and level of destruction of property caused by the flood.
Some of the items distributed included 311 bags of 12.5kg rice, 311 bags of 25kg beans, 311 bags of 12.5kg maize, 121 kegs of vegetable oil, 26 cartons of tomato paste and 52 cartons of seasoning.
Others were 622 blankets, 622 mosquito nets, 622 mattresses, 622 pieces of wax prints cloth, 900 bundles of zinc roofing sheets, 900 bags of cement, 300 packets of zinc nails and 100 bags of “3’’ nails.
Mohammadu, represented by the Head of Operations, NEMA, Edo, Mr Dahiru Yusuf, lamented the impact of flood in the communities and the entire state in general.
He noted that the distribution of the relief materials was part of the effort of the Federal Government to reduce the impact of the flood in the areas as well as to cater for the wellbeing of the people.
The director general urged the beneficiaries to ensure proper use of the items and give credence to the federal government’s efforts to ameliorate the plights of those affected by disasters.
Also speaking, the Director, Delta State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Karo Evemoso, commended the NEMA for the gesture.
Evemoso, represented by Mr Daniel Okpor, Director of Finance and Administration, SEMA, added that the relief materials would go a long way in providing succour to the victims.
He gave the assurance that the state government would continue to partner with NEMA to reduce the impact of disasters in the state.
Responding on behalf the communities, Rep. Nicholas Osai, representing Ndokwa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, commended the Federal Government for assisting the victims.
He thanked NEMA for responding to the distress call of the people and prayed for God’s guidance and protection for President Muhammadu Buhari.
Niger Delta
Stakeholders Demand Better Federal Presence In Bayelsa
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Monday, joined other key stakeholders to demand better federal government’s presence to fast track overall development of the state.
The stakeholders made the call during a Special Town Hall Meeting organised by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in conjunction with the state government at the Chief Harold Dappa Biriye Conference Centre in Yenagoa.
They called on the federal government to revisit the abandoned federal secretariat and housing projects among other federal infrastructure lacking in the state.
In their presentation, chairman of the Central Zone, Ijaw Youth Council, Clever Inodu, and the council’s spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, said that constructive engagement of the youths was vital to sustaining the peace and security in the Niger Delta.
They said they were still awaiting fulfilment of the federal government’s directive to the oil multinationals to relocate their operational headquarters to the Niger Delta.
Also, pioneer chairman of the state’s Traditional Rulers Council, King Joshua Igbugburu, elder statesman, Chief Thompson Okorotie, representative of the Civil Liberties Organisation, Chief Nengi James, expressed concern over the number of abandoned federal projects in the state.
In his response, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, underscored the need for all to work to make Bayelsa a peaceful and investment-friendly destination.
He highlighted some ongoing federal projects to create job opportunities for youths in the state.
He said the Brass fertilizer plant, the Oil and Gas Industrial Park project at Ogbia, the Oloibiri Museum and the petrochemical plant in Polaku were targeted intervention projects.
The Minister, who also assured that action would be taken on the Nembe-Brass road, promised that all ongoing projects would be completed.
In his remarks, Senator Diri while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for completing the 17-storey secretariat of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Yenagoa, tasked the federal government to prevail on the international oil companies to relocate their head offices to Bayelsa and other states in the region.
According to him, “the relocation of such offices will further cement peace and attract investments to the region as there is no total peace anywhere in the country as shown by the EndSARS disturbances.”
The governor called for the aproval of the license for the Bayelsa airport as well as the construction of the Nembe-Brass road, which he described as strategic to the operations of the Brass fertilizer plant project.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Community Residents Flee Over Fear Of Reprisal
Indigenes of communities under Apoi clan, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, in Bayelsa State, have started fleeing their homes for fear of a reprisal attack by the military following the killing of a soldier by gunmen on Monday.
The killing is coming a few days after unidentified gunmen attack a team of NSCDC personnel.
The gunmen had engaged the NSCDC personnel in a gun battle leading to the loss of weapons and abduction of one officer in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.
The Tide source also gathered that there is now fear among residents over an alleged plan to invade Azuzuama and its surrounding communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State by military personnel.
It was also gathered that the military officer was engaged in pipeline surveillance in the area before he was killed by his assailants.
As at the time of filing in this report, military authorities of the 16 Brigade in Yenagoa are yet to issue any statement concerning the incident, as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) could not be reached for comments.
A reliable source in Azuzuama Community said that some citizens and residents had started fleeing the village for fear of a reprisal attack by the military.
According to the source who craved anonymity, “people have started running away from their communities for fear of reprisal by the military because they have heard what happened to other communities where such ugly incidents have taken place in the past.
Niger Delta
Flood Victims In Delta Get NEMA’s Relief Materials
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has began distribution of relief items to victims of 2020 flood disaster in Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of Delta.
The exercise was flagged off at Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Governnent Area, by the Director General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Mohammadu (rtd).
The NEMA Edo Operations Office had earlier conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas to ascertain impact and level of destruction of property caused by the flood.
Some of the items distributed included 311 bags of 12.5kg rice, 311 bags of 25kg beans, 311 bags of 12.5kg maize, 121 kegs of vegetable oil, 26 cartons of tomato paste and 52 cartons of seasoning.
Others were 622 blankets, 622 mosquito nets, 622 mattresses, 622 pieces of wax prints cloth, 900 bundles of zinc roofing sheets, 900 bags of cement, 300 packets of zinc nails and 100 bags of “3’’ nails.
Mohammadu, represented by the Head of Operations, NEMA, Edo, Mr Dahiru Yusuf, lamented the impact of flood in the communities and the entire state in general.
He noted that the distribution of the relief materials was part of the effort of the Federal Government to reduce the impact of the flood in the areas as well as to cater for the wellbeing of the people.
The director general urged the beneficiaries to ensure proper use of the items and give credence to the federal government’s efforts to ameliorate the plights of those affected by disasters.
Also speaking, the Director, Delta State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Karo Evemoso, commended the NEMA for the gesture.
Evemoso, represented by Mr Daniel Okpor, Director of Finance and Administration, SEMA, added that the relief materials would go a long way in providing succour to the victims.
He gave the assurance that the state government would continue to partner with NEMA to reduce the impact of disasters in the state.
Responding on behalf the communities, Rep. Nicholas Osai, representing Ndokwa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, commended the Federal Government for assisting the victims.
He thanked NEMA for responding to the distress call of the people and prayed for God’s guidance and protection for President Muhammadu Buhari.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL: PH Hosts Double Header, Today
- Politics3 days ago
Former Guber Candidates, Party Chieftains Defect To PDP In Bayelsa
- Rivers3 days ago
RSG, UNICEF Inaugurate Risk Communication Club In Schools
- Column3 days ago
Of Teachers And Buhari’s Placebo
- Environment3 days ago
NGO Evacuates 5,000 Plastic Bottles In Popular Kaduna Market
- Business3 days ago
Rivers Judiciary Workers Hail Wike On Judges’ Quarters, Others
- Environment3 days ago
Group Plans Training On Waste Conversion In Rivers
- Business3 days ago
FG To Begin Electric Vehicle Pilot Programme In Three Universities