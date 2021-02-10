C’River NBA Happy Over Substantive CJ’s Swearing-In

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday commended Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for swearing in Justice Akon Ikpeme as Chief Judge (CJ) of the State.

Justice Ikpeme was sworn in on Monday as the substantive CJ of the State 10 months after she was rejected by the State House of Assembly.

Chairman of the NBA, Mr Paul Ebiala, in an interview with newsmen, said that the confirmation and swearing-in of Justice Ikpeme as the substantive Chief Judge of Cross River was divine.

Ebiala commended Governor Ayade for the swearing-in, adding “the legal family in the state is happy for the confirmation of an excellent lady as the Chief Judge of the state.

“Today is a blessed day, particularly the day the NBA, Calabar Branch has been waiting for because we have clamoured for this over a period of one year .

“We got not just a substantive Chief Judge but the particular person the law says is the right person and today that person has been sworn-in.

“We have high expectations, she has to pull the judiciary in the state together and also cooperate with the other two arms of government, we are confident that she is going to do a good job,” he said.

Also contributing, Mr Mba Ukweni, SAN, said:”we are very happy and hope to work with the new CJ to move the state and its judiciary forward.

“It is sad that we find ourselves in this kind of situation. For us not to find ourselves in this kind of situation again, we have to follow the rules and the constitutional provisions.

“By virtue of my position as a SAN, I have a responsibility to the legal profession, the country and our constitution, we are like guardians of the threshold, we must ensure that things are done properly,” Ukweni said.

Recall that Justice Ikpeme who was born on October 21, 1959 was first appointed Acting Chief Judge of Cross River on December 3, 2019 to March 2, 2020.

She was however, not confirmed by the State House of Assembly to serve as the substantive Chief Judge, giving room for the swearing-in of Justice Maurice Eneji and Justice Eyo Effiom-Ita who served in acting capacities between March 2020 and Janaury 2021.

Justice Ikpeme first appeared before the state House of Assembly on March 2, 2020, her nomination was rejected as the state lawmakers said though she was married to an indigene of the state, she is from neighbouring Akwa Ibom by birth.

The house again at its sitting of June 2, 2020, rejected Justice Ikpeme’s nomination after the National Judicial Council, for the second time, re-nominated her.