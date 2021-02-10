Nation
Buhari Flags Off $1.96bn Nigeria-Niger Rail Project
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kano – Dutse – Jibia (Katsina State} – Maradi 284 Km rail project connecting Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Republic, virtually.
The 1.96billion dollars project was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by the president last September.
The project, believed to be crucial to rail development in Nigeria and in the West African sub-region, is being executed by Mota-Engil Group, a multinational engineering and construction company.
The project, with 15 stations along the corridor, is expected to be completed in the next three years and would boost socio-economic activities in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states in Nigeria as well as Maradi in Niger Republic.
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had twitted on January 11 that the contractor agreed to build a university as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) while working on the project.
According to Amaechi, the rail line is favourable to Nigeria as it will help the country to compete favourably with other coastal countries in West Africa to service its landlocked neighbours in the movement of cargoes and will make the Lagos seaports more viable.
The minister also disclosed that the project would be linked with the Lagos – Kano railway lines to enhance and stimulate agricultural and manufacturing activities in the country.
Those at the venue of the event in Katsina were the governors of Katsina, Jigawa and Kano states as well as Gov. Zakari Umar of Maradi in Niger Republic.
Some ministers, including Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Information and Culture, and traditional rulers from Nigeria and Niger Republic also witnessed the event.
Nation
FG Launches NUCOP To Crash Crude Production Cost, Boost Competitiveness
Efforts to achieve the $10/barrel crude production target deepened, yesterday, as the Federal Government officially launched the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Programme (NUCOP).
Speaking at the launch, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said that the aim of the new initiative was to boost industry collaboration and process enhancement.
According to him, of all the nine priority areas given to the ministry as its operational mandate, reduction of crude oil extraction cost remains pivotal.
He said that the ministry has since identified some initiatives to tackle the challenges stacking against lower production cost, adding that the cost in Nigeria was exceptionally high compared to other oil-producing nations like Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Sylva added that high cost would rob the country its desire to attract investments and remain globally competitive.
He added that capital expenditure, operational cost, policy-related elements, weak collaboration, capacity and capability issues, facility reliability, single sourcing syndrome, high magnitude of crude loss, multiplicity of tariff, among others, are issues that need to be urgently tackled.
“Members of the NUCOP are officials of the Petroleum Ministry, DPR, NCDMB, PETAN, NNPC, among others”, he said.
“They’ve found short and medium-term solutions. Average total cost is now below $30/barrel for JV contract and less than $20 for PSC. We need to do more. Engagement should reach a consensus on cost reduction.
“We are making a case for shared services. Our target is 3mpd daily production and 40 billion barrels reserves”.
Sylva assured the gathering that the executive arm of government was on the same page with the legislature to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) this year.
“We want to position Nigeria as the best designation for investment in the hydrocarbon sector. The benefits of NUCOP are many. It includes; reducing the contracting cycle to three months or less, prompting efficiency, profitability and competitiveness. Its success is dependent on collaboration of stakeholders”, he added.
In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, said Nigeria must pull down production cost, describing it as a self interest pursuit.
“There’s a global energy transition. Less cost-efficient companies cannot survive today. $50/barrel production cost cannot survive. There are issues around synergy that we’ve not achieved.
“There are issues of security. Many companies are hiring their own armies and we can’t continue like that. Issues of taxes and others have to be addressed. Our practices must change so that service providers can deliver.
“So, we can achieve economic growth and our partners can derive benefits. It’s not CSR but pure business. We must have the best of fiscal environment and policies so that cost of operation can come down and our target is at least $10/barrel.
“If we do these, tax benefits will increase and profit margin will increase. This is a task that must be done. This partnership will help the country. Crude has hit the $60 and it comes with a product price increase. We are trying to keep the country wet. We are engaging with labour. No provision for subsidy in the budget”, the NNPC boss explained.
In his remarks, the Chairman, Senate Committee, Upstream, Albert Bassey Akpan, said there was a need to take a second look at production cost for Nigeria to remain competitive.
“We must pay attention to the passage of PIB and pass it before the end of 2021. We need to look at tax structure and security issues. There is need for relevant stakeholders to harmonize their logistics structure”, he said
Also commenting, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr Simbi Wabote, said that the discussion on cost reduction was long overdue.
He assured of the board’s support and collaboration towards achieving the target.
“Cost reduction comes with some pain and what’s important is how the business will survive to sustain jobs. Local content is a panacea for cost reduction. There is massive cost savings when Nigerians run the business unlike when expatriates flood the business”, he noted.
For the President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Usifo, he urged the gathering to look at expatriates’ costs as many of them are earning fat pay doing jobs capable Nigerians should handle.
Nation
Nigeria Gets Google’s $.5m To Boost Online Safety
Google has announced a number of initiatives across Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, bolstering its continued efforts to keep children, young people and families safe online.
No fewer than five organisations in Nigeria are expected to receive $500,000, to facilitate the goal.
In a statement, yesterday, through its Country Director, Juliet Ehimuan, Google said it had teamed up with some organisations across the continent to boost efforts and develop programmes around online safety.
It said that in aligning with the theme of this year’s global Safer Internet Day, “Together for a Better Internet”, Google.org offered free online safety books and government collaborations for Safer Internet Day.
“Twenty-six social impact organisations across nine African countries have been selected to receive grants of up to $100,000 each.
“The five selected in Nigeria include, Epower, LagosMums, Velma Foundation, Hive Creative Guild and Teens Can Code.
“This funding will be used to boost projects that work to combat online vulnerabilities, disinformation and extremism aimed at children, the youth, families, schools and small and medium-sized businesses,” it said.
“With an estimated 346million Internet users that came online for the first time in 2020 and 376million new social media users, there is no better time for us to help people stay safe online.
“We are working with non-profits and social enterprises to advance their work through Google.org’s Africa Online Safety Fund, while also working with educational institutions and governments across sub-Saharan Africa in order to have a greater impact,’’ it said.
Google added that in administering Africa Online Safety Fund, Google.org gave a grant to Impact Amplifier and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, to run an open call across the continent to find the most innovative and impactful non-profit organisations operating in Africa.
Google also said that it had collaborated with a Nigerian author, Nomthi Odukoya, to create a children’s online safety book entitled: “How to be Safe Online’’.
It said that physical copies of the book would be distributed to 30,000 learners in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa this month, adding that the book was also available online on the Read Along app.
“With more children, young people and families increasingly using the Internet to learn and work in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, online safety is a priority for everyone.
“We look forward to continued empowerment of teachers, parents and guardians with tools to keep children safe online.”
Google said it was also collaborating with government bodies in ensuring necessary backing to make the Internet better for all users across the continent.
“We continued collaboration with government bodies like Kenya’s Communications Authority, Nigeria’s Public and Private Development Centre, and South Africa’s Department of Social Development to make the Internet better for all users.”
Nation
Close Out West-East Coastal Rail Line Financing, Buhari Orders Ministries
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministries of Transportation and Finance to conclude financial arrangements with appropriate co-financiers that will partner with the Federal Government for construction of West-East Coastal Rail Lline from Lagos to Calabar, linking some major cities in South-East and South-South.
The president, who gave the directive at the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi Rail Line in Abuja, yesterday, said the West-East Coastal Rail Line would connect Onitsha, Benin, Warri, Yenegoa, Port Harcourt, Aba, Calabar and Uyo.
He said, “Furthermore, the contract for the important Central Railway traversing Itakpe–Baro–Abuja with connection to Lokoja and a new seaport in Warri has been signed, and is expected to achieve appreciable level of completion during the tenure of this administration.’’
On the Kano–Jibiya–Maradi rail line, Buhari noted that the cities of Jibiya and Maradi constitute a significant trading core between Nigeria and Niger Republic – a tradition dating back many centuries.
According to him, this vital infrastructure line would establish an end-to-end logistic supply chain in railway transport services between Northern and Southern regions of the country, reaching Nigerian southern ports of Lagos and Warri.
“The entire route encompasses territory inhabited by close to 80 million people across 10 states of the country.
“This project has a branch line to Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, to open up this corridor which is endowed with vast resources.’’
He, therefore, described the Kano–Maradi rail line as a viable line that would significantly enhance the movement of passengers and freight to the hinterland, especially raw materials from both agricultural and mineral resources for industries in both countries.
“The rail line traverses the major commercial and administrative centre of Kano and passing through other economic hubs of the country including Kazaure, Daura, Katsina, and up to the border town of Jibiya and the Niger Republic city of Maradi,“ the President stated.
He said Kano-Maradi project, when completed, would serve import and export of goods for Niger Republic and other countries in the sub-region through Nigerian ports.
“The country would earn revenue through expansion of trade and commerce, while the people of Niger Republic will benefit from ease of transportation logistics at affordable cost in their import and export business.
“The connection to Niger Republic through rail will also foster Trans-Sahara trade and contribute to the expected gains in the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.’’
Buhari commended the construction company handling the project, Messrs Mota-Engil Nigeria Limited, for supporting knowledge and technology transfer by investing in the establishment of an Institution for Transportation and Railway Science.
“We have in the rail sector embarked on the completion of the 1,424 Kilometer Lagos–Kano rail line to join the one being flagged-off today for the country’s Western axis.
“On the Eastern corridor of the country, the Port Harcourt–Enugu–Makurdi–Maiduguri rail line with branches to Owerri, Imo State, and Damaturu, Yobe State, have been awarded for reconstruction to include a deep seaport in Bonny Island and a Railway Industrial Park in Port Harcourt with the objectives of achieving a vibrant and functional railway.”
In his remarks, the Katsina State Governor, Hon Aminu Masari, appreciated the president for bringing the life-long dream of the state to reality with inclusion on the Kano-Maradi rail line.
Masari, accompanied by the Governors of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; and Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar; urged the Ministry of Transportation, to work towards completion and inauguration of the project by 2023.
The ministry, in its remarks, said the feasibility study for the Kano-Maradi railway started in 2012, and was concluded by 2015, thanking the President for the support and regular intervention.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL: PH Hosts Double Header, Today
- Politics3 days ago
Former Guber Candidates, Party Chieftains Defect To PDP In Bayelsa
- Rivers3 days ago
RSG, UNICEF Inaugurate Risk Communication Club In Schools
- Environment3 days ago
NGO Evacuates 5,000 Plastic Bottles In Popular Kaduna Market
- Column3 days ago
Of Teachers And Buhari’s Placebo
- Environment3 days ago
Group Plans Training On Waste Conversion In Rivers
- Business3 days ago
Rivers Judiciary Workers Hail Wike On Judges’ Quarters, Others
- Business3 days ago
FG To Begin Electric Vehicle Pilot Programme In Three Universities