Benefits Of Regular Intake Of Tea
Past studies have demonstrated that tea intake is beneficial to human health, and the positive effects include mood improvement and cardiovascular disease prevention. In fact, results of a longitudinal study led by Asst Prof. Feng, which was published in 2017, showed that daily consumption of tea can reduce the risk of cognitive decline in older persons by 50 per cent.
Following this discovery, Asst Prof Feng and his team further explored the direct effect of tea on brain networks.
The research team recruited 36 adults aged 60 and above, and gathered data about their health, lifestyle, and psychological well-being. The elderly participants also had to undergo neuropsychological tests and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The study was carried out from 2015 to 2018.
Upon analysing the participants’ cognitive performance and imaging results, the research team found that individuals who consumed either green tea, oolong tea, or black tea at least four times a week for about 25 years had brain regions that were interconnected in a more efficient way.
“Take the analogy of road traffic as an example, consider brain regions as destinations, while the connections between brain regions are roads. When a road system is better organised, the movement of vehicles and passengers is more efficient and uses less resources. Similarly, when the connections between brain regions are more structured, information processing can be performed more efficiently,” explained Asst Prof Feng.
He added, “We have shown in our previous studies that tea drinkers had better cognitive function as compared to non-tea drinkers. Our current results relating to brain network indirectly support our previous findings by showing that the positive effects of regular tea drinking are the result of improved brain organisation brought about by preventing disruption to interregional connections.”
Drinking tea at least three times a week is linked with a longer and healthier life, according to a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).
“Habitual tea consumption is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and all-cause death,” said first author Dr Xinyan Wang, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. “The favourable health effects are the most robust for green tea and for long-term habitual tea drinkers.”
The analysis included 100,902 participants of the China-PAR project2 with no history of heart attack, stroke, or cancer. Participants were classified into two groups: habitual tea drinkers (three or more times a week) and never or non-habitual tea drinkers (less than three times a week) and followed-up for a median of 7.3 years.
Habitual tea consumption was associated with more healthy years of life and longer life expectancy.
For example, the analyses estimated that 50-year-old habitual tea drinkers would develop coronary heart disease and stroke 1.41 years later and live 1.26 years longer than those who never or seldom drank tea.
Compared with never or non-habitual tea drinkers, habitual tea consumers had a 20 percent lower risk of incident heart disease and stroke, 22 percent lower risk of fatal heart disease and stroke, and 15 percent decreased risk of all-cause death.
The potential influence of changes in tea drinking behaviour were analysed in a subset of 14,081 participants with assessments at two time points. The average duration between the two surveys was 8.2 years, and the median follow-up after the second survey was 5.3 years.
World Cancer Day: Three Get Referral For Pap, VIA
Following events marking this year’s World Cancer Day (WCD) commemoration last Thursday, three women have been referred to various hospitals for further diagnosis to determine their cancer status.
Disclosing this in an exclusive interview, the State President of Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Rivers State, Dr Vetty Agala, said two of the women had abnormal Papanicolou (Pap) smear results and were referred to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) for further investigations.
The other person was positive for Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) and was also referred to Orogbum Health Centre for treatment for precancerous lesions, also called Thermal Ablation (TA).
TA is one of the ways a lesion discovered during screening, but has not yet developed into a cervical cancer, can be treated to prevent it from progressing to a cancer.
It would be recalled that as part of events marking the 2021 WCD in Rivers State, the State Chapter of the MWAN embarked on massive awareness campaign on various electronic and social media platforms.
The Association had earlier flagged off screening for breast and cervical cancer at their “Every Woman’s Centre” in Marine Base Estate, where routine screening is still ongoing, even after the WCD.
As at the time of filing this report, Dr Agala said, about 85 women had benefitted from VIA, 52 women from Pap smear, and 86 had had clinical breast examinations.
Also, 280 students from two secondary schools had health education on cervical cancer, personal hygiene, HIV Self-testing, and Gender based violence.
She stated that “in line with the World Cancer Day 2021 theme: ‘I am, I will’, we encourage everyone to take action to reduce their risk of getting cancer by being screened and adopting healthy lifestyles”.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health Workers Demand Retirement Age Review To 65
The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has demanded an upward review of the retirement age of health workers from 60 to 65.
The union stated that the approval of the new retirement age of 65 for teachers by the Federal Government should also be extended to the health personnel in the country.
The MHWUN President, Dr Biobelemonye Josiah, said this at the 9th quadrennial state delegates conference 2021 which held in Abuja, yesterday.
Josiah, who was represented by the union’s Deputy President, Kabir Minjibir, also re-echoed his call for the implementation of the upward review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers as done for the medical doctors.
Josiah also called for the payment of the Covid-19 special inducement and hazard allowance as well as the arrears.
He admonished the health workers to be careful when handling patients, citing the rise in Coronavirus infections in the country.
The MHWUN President said, “For the same reasons that informed government’s timely approval of a new retirement age for teachers, an extension of such gesture to health professionals shall ensure the harnessing of their experience.
“Our demand for the review of our retirement age from 60 to 65 cannot therefore be better appreciated than the experience in the current circumstances.”
The Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Council of MHWUN, Shanabo Abubakar, pleaded with the government to pay the allowances due to health workers to motivate them.
He lauded the FCT Administration for restoring the CONHESS to the union members in the Abuja Environmental Protection Board.
“We eagerly await the same action for our members in the Social Development Secretariat. We also appeal to the administration to kindly give the FCT council of MHWUN a plot of land to erect our own secretariat,” Abubakar pleaded.
