Column
Aere Perennius
Horace, a Roman poet once boasted that his poetry will outlive man made monuments. He wrote in Latin “exegi monumentum aere Perennius”, meaning I have made a monument more lasting than the bronze. (An enduring legacy). The implication of his claim is that his work is engraven in the hearts of men.
This is what happens to every good deed of man to his society, material or intellectual. In the political sphere. Former Senate President late Chuba Okadigbo in his reflection of the affairs in his state in the Second Republic spoke about governance, when he called out on the former Governor of his state saying, “no meaningful projects and no quotable quotes”.
This kind of observation should ordinarily arouse a prognosis of governance failure in Nigeria. Why do leaders fail to make reasonable impacts in government?
What are the parameters to measure the success of a leader in governance? Late Senator Chuba Okadigbo had summarized it in the two ideas of that phrase, “No meaningful projects, No quotable “quotes”. The implication is that a leader must accomplish the primary reason for going in to social contract with his people, state, nation or constituency.
A leader must justify the mandate given to him by his people. That mandate is to provide the good things of life such as visible social infrastructure and the right environment for business and economic growth. A good leader must also be a motivator, an intellectual whose words can bring hope and add value to human civilization. This is why many leaders write books and other intellectual writs.
Nelson Mandela is a leading light in this leadership enterprise. Bill Clinton, Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincolm, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Peter Odili and a host of other past and present leaders including former Governor Celestine Omehia of Rivers State.
Almost always, leaders write books after the expiration of their tenure as part of their accomplishment in office.
A leader is a builder of hope. Broadcasts and speeches from leaders, governors and other political office holders inspire hope, they are quotable quotes that can be engraved in the hearts of men.
Abraham Lincoln’s Gertysburg declaration on Freedom and Liberty in 1863 has remained a sublime quote from generation to generation. This declaration has continued to be an inspiration for democratic values the world over.
The quotes on Marble on the back page of The Tide Newspapers as well as words on Marble on RSTV, Catalogue quotable quotes by Governor Nyesom Wike. These quotes are capable of reminding Rivers people of their civic obligations and responsibilities of government to the people. The quotes can inspire hope which can conquer desperation. Governor Wike was recently quoted as say “politics is a game of interest and you must make sure everybody is fully involved. Here the governor is preaching inclusiveness in governance and participation in politics.
Therefore, good political leaders must provide good social infrastructure to the people and be a pathfinder for positive values, through words and actions. Indeed these values can remain enduring legacies, if properly placed and articulated. Calvin Cooliage once wrote “No person was ever honoured for what he received. Honour has been the reward for what he gave.”
Society recognises concrete achievements by persons. Only those who put the interest of society first, above personnel gains, qualify as worthy recipients of honours.
Those who endow such honours and Awards look out for selfless service to humanity. The recent conferment of chieftaincy title on former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia is one of such deserving meritorious honours.
Sir Omehia was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Eze Gbuwaru Izor Ke Mbom Ikwerre by government recognized traditional rulers in Ikwerre local government area, the hinterland Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State.
Former Governor Omehia spent only five months in office but had achieved gargantuan accomplishments in the delivery of social infrastructure to the state.
The Eleme interchange Flyover on Aba Road will remain a lasting legacy in his name.
Most importantly, Sir Celestine Omehia showcased a good example of humility, selfless service delivery to the people of Rivers State and enjoyed good relationship with all persons and groups in the state.
The title of Eze Gbuwaru Izor which means pathfinder is befitting for a man who broke 46 years jinx of becoming the first Ikwerre person to occupy the Brick House as Governor. This is a historical reality that defeats every legal arguments, especially when such legal arguments can no longer be relied upon as precedent.
In his acceptance speech Sir Celestine Omehia quoted the Mandiba, Icomic Nelson Mandela, inter alia; “Honour belongs to those who never forsake their people even when things seem dark and grim, who try over and over again, who are never discouraged by insults, humiliation and even defeat for the interest of the people”.
The gentle Knight of Saint Mulumba and Papal Knight, described the honour as a testimonial of his efforts during his short tenure in office as Governor in 2007.
His; was a case of using a small opportunity to accomplish great goals.
Indeed, like the Roman Poet, Horace, Sir Omehia made a monument more lasting than the bronze statues. He has an enduring legacy which Rivers people cannot forget in a hurry. His legacy projects are enduring but more enduring are the social capital he accumulated which are speaking for him today.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Of Teachers And Buhari’s Placebo
Besides its use as a medical term, the word placebo is also figuratively defined to mean ‘a way of trying to please someone who is not satisfied about something’. In other words, it is another way of attempting to placate someone or sell him a dummy.
Sometime in October last year, President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly approved a range of incentives that, by all intents and purposes, qualified as a placebo to teachers employed into the nation’s civil service at the basic and secondary school levels. No doubt, his unsuspecting victims are obviously relishing the effect already.
According to his Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, the President approved the new incentives to improve the conditions of service for teachers in Nigeria.
“It was with this clear understanding of the role of the teacher in the emerging knowledge economy and the need to attract and retain the best brains in our educational institutions that the President approved a range of incentives in order to revitalise and reposition the teaching profession,” he said.
Adamu explained that the first incentive was to restrict the employment of teachers into the civil service to highly gifted and academically outstanding graduates with the right attitudinal and emotional inclinations.
The new order also seeks to establish a special salary scale for teachers in primary and secondary schools, including provisions for special rural posting allowances; science teachers’ allowances; increased retirement age from 60 to 65 years; and also the years of service from 35 to 40, whichever comes first. Added to these, is the institution of a Special Teacher Pension Scheme to enable the teaching profession retain its highly experienced hands.
In order to attract the best brains into the teaching cadre, the minister said Mr. President had also approved the re-introduction of automatic bursary awards to Education students and the funding of their teaching practice from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).
All these, he assured, would be packaged into the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2020 which has already been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and is now on its way to the National Assembly for legislative fine-tuning.
To attain all government objectives and strategies in this regard, a National Implementation Committee on the Revitalisation and Repositioning of the Teaching Profession in Nigeria was raised under the chairmanship of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono.
While the perm sec assured that his committee was already in talks with the states and their Heads of Service under the auspices of the National Council of Establishment, he, however, feared that there may be prolonged deliberations with other agencies like the National Incomes, Salaries and Wages Commission to work out a new salary scale for teachers.
Much as it is natural to expect every lover of quality education in Nigeria to begin to pop Champaign in celebration of a dream-come-true for our teachers, I shall, however, drink with caution; not for fear of being intoxicated, but surely in realisation of the fact that such incentives had, in the past, constituted mere paper largesse. They had amounted to near intangibility in real terms. For instance, a special rural posting allowance, as is being hyped up on paper, might amount to just N3000 per month for a teacher on Salary Grade Level 12. And given the very harsh economic circumstances in the countryside, can this paltry sum be considered a worthy incentive for such a principal officer? Certainly not!
Again, even if they all accept to flow along with the federal government on this, who would ever want to wager that the states would submit to lavishing any more perquisites on some set of civil servants who should even be grateful to their governments for hiring them in the first place? Yes, just as the entire workforce is seen as undeserving of any full payment of the subsisting N30,000 New National Minimum Wage and pension backlogs in almost all the 36 states and FCT, so will the teachers’ unpaid allowances become a cogent reason for incessant labour strikes across the country in the near future. Dealing yet another blow to our education system?
And who even said that now is the best time for President Buhari and his Adamu to begin to tinker with the idea of new incentives. Certainly the Nigerian economy is far from being in good health nor have the tertiary institutions become better staffed and equipped to begin the process of churning out the required caliber of teachers for whom the new emoluments are being determined.
Honestly, notwithstanding how pissed off one can sometimes get with some of Buhari’s positions on matters of state; I will always award him maximum score on presidential carriage. To be sure, I am sometimes disarmed by his uncommon simplicity and no-holds-barred disposition. For example, even as erstwhile US President Donald Trump is known to be extremely voluble, it was Buhari (apparently without anyone’s prompting) who disclosed to Nigerians and indeed the world the secret discussion he had with his host in Washington DC concerning the killing of Christians back home in Nigeria. I am still not comfortable with his response to Mr. Trump but I really admired his gut regarding this rare disclosure. And Trump never countered his account of what transpired between them in that White House inner recess.
Nevertheless, it beats me as to how Buhari has allowed himself to be led to administer this placebo on our teachers knowing full well that the nation is currently cash-strapped to bear such burden and that he will have left office by the time everything is tidied up for a meaningful implementation of the new order. Of course, except if somebody can prove to me that the ruling party is not already in search of campaign promises for 2023.
Well, let our teachers continue to pray and hope that the economy picks up pretty soon and that whoever eventually replaces Buhari would be most receptive to what the outgoing chief executive bequeaths in terms of assets and liabilities.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Police Apology On #ENDSARS Debacle
The story of the Nigeria Police and their penchant for brutality is an open festering sore in the public domain. However, many political leaders and the police leadership hierarchy appear to pretend that it does not exist or are being docile on the matter.
Ikwerre Folk tales are rich with didactic narratives. One example is the dialogue between a bird called “Okwiri”, the talkative bird and “wonvuruiso” the deaf bird. Wonvuruiso was full of pretence or simply skeptical in every issue. In a very serious argument on a matter of public importance, “Okwiri” put it pointedly to Wonvuruiso the bird, saying; “If you cannot hear because you are deaf, you can at least see the obvious.
“And when his friend “Ikwikwi”, the bird with the big eyes, jumped into the Fray, Okwiri told him; “if you cannot see in the day, you can at least hear the obvious”.
That the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) was anti people. That the police in Nigeria especially SARs are notorious in citizens’ rights abuse and that the people of Nigeria had suffered untold torture, extortion and death in the hands of these merchants of death, is a very obvious reality.
It is in this respect that the theme of the folk tale is relevant to today’s catalogue. The narrative on police brutality is the same everywhere in Nigeria.
The Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike was the first to raise his voice on this issue. Sadly many politicians in Abuja especially of the ruling A.P.C. said he was crying wolf. They shamelessly staged a counter protest of “SARS must stay campaign.”
The intransigent of SARS, unfortunately began to spread like wild fire across the country, with tales of extra judicial killings, illegal arrests and detention of many innocent citizens especially youths.
Youths enterprise in I.C.T was violently threatened as any young person seen with lap top computers was incriminated and detained with the tag of an internet fraudster popularly referred to as yahoo.
Possession of Iphone, or any other sophisticated mobile phones, gadgets, became an instant offence punishable by seizure, arrest, detention and in some cases summary extra judicial elimination by death.
The killing of a youngman at Elelenwo, Rivers State for being in possession of Iphone is a case in point.
The use of SARs by politicians during elections was another platform for their demonstration of impunity.
The shooting of Dr Gberegbe, a Lecturer at Ken-Saro Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori who was on election duty still remains fresh in the minds of Nigerians. Attempts to manipulate the narrative hit the brickwall. That incident still remains a sad example of police collusion with politicians to victimize the civil populace who they swore to protect.
The story of SARS and human rights abuse is the proverbial story of the tortoise in our local folklore.
Just as the tortoise is always at the centre of every mischief, so are the police at the centre of every story of official criminality.
The last quarter of last year saw the Nigerian youths and young people rising up in protest after a network of mobilization through the social media to resist and reject police impunity.
ENDSARs protest is the story of young Nigerians who stood up in protest to reject an institution that diminished their being, their sensibility and the peace of every Nigerian.
The protest still resonates as the demands of the young Nigerians still yearns for radical attention. Indeed nothing has changed, we have only seen docility on the part of law enforcement officers who now drag their feet on matters of criminality.
The commissions set up to unravel the veracity of the #ENDSARs protests are still in session. The echoes resounding from the commission meetings sound familiar, a deja vu.
It is hoped that this is not another “set up a committee to investigate,” talk, in Nigeria.
A recent apology by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone II comprising Oyo and Osun States, Agunbiade Oluyemi in Ibadan is a clarion call on the political class to facilitate without delay a sustainable reform of the Police Force.
The Senior Police boss had apologised over what he described as Excesses of police operatives.
According to him, “the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has apologized to Nigerians over the excesses of some police officers which resulted in last year’s #ENDSARS Protest”.
He said the police had learnt their lessons and that appropriate steps were being taken to ensure effective policing in the country.
The admission of Mr Oluyemi that the police hierarchy have learnt their lessons leaves some hope for a new image of the police in Nigeria.
The remorseful superior police officer observed that some Special Anti Robbery operatives missed the point when they started arresting undergraduates and other youths who were in possession of Lap Top Computers with unsubstantiated suspicion that they were internet fraudsters.
On steps to mitigate these ills he urged members of the public to report policemen on Mufti revealing that the police headquarters has directed that all officers on assignments must wear uniforms.
With confidence he said “we want all stakeholders to appeal to members of the public that we are now back stronger and are ready to work for the people”.
He sued for a robust relationship with the public.
As Laconic as this may sound it is a revelation that the force is prepared to accept reforms that will reposition it for a better public engagement. But is the government prepared for a radical reform that will change the mentality of the operatives?
Are Nigerians prepared to change their attitude towards the police for a better police public relations,
We must not be moving in circles. Only a people centred reform will ensure peace in Nigeria.
By: Bon Woke
