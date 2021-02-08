Oyo, Finnish Firm To Establish Centre On Energy Innovation

The Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, has commended the university’s Alumni Association for embarking on a Sensitisation/ Free Distribution of Hand Sanitisers Campaign against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Okogbule made the commendation during the flag off of the campaign in his office in Port Harcourt, recently.

Okogbule expressed delight that graduates of the institution were concerned about the impact of the global pandemic on the affected individuals and all sectors in the country, stating that the campaign would consolidate on the measures already put in place by the Rivers State Government to fight the dreaded virus.

While revealing that the university had equally contributed to the state government’s efforts in the fight with the donation of over 100 cartons of hand sanitisers to the ministry of health, the vice chancellor promised that the university would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that it adheres to the laid down protocols as well as becoming outstanding within and outside the country.

Earlier in his address, the National President, RSU Alumni Association, Prince Anyanate Kio, said the association decided to begin her sensitisation campaign against the COVID-19 in the University, as a way of giving back to her Alma Mater.

Kio lauded the university’s management for the provision of resources that aided the department of chemistry to commence the production of hand sanitizers, expressing the association’s pleasure to partner with the department to promote the product.

Kio assured the vice chancellor that the association would continue to work in synergy with the management of the university to ensure that the dreams of the founding fathers were actualised.

The alumni president further lauded the Wisdom to Wealth and Development Foundation, Hon. Kelly George, Chief Mrs Constance Amala and other members of the association for their financial contributions towards the success of the campaign.

Highlight of the sensitization campaign was the presentation of hand sanitisers and flyers containing tips on how to prevent the virus to the vice chancellor.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu