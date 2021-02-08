News
Nigerians Have Rejected APC, PDP Insists
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the resort by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to political banditry of harassing and threatening Nigerians, particularly civil servants in Kano State, to register as members of the party, against their will, further exposes the level of public rejection that is now confronting the party.
This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday.
According to the statement, “The PDP describes such as political terrorism, symptomatic of a dying party gasping for breath”, adding that “Nigerians have rejected the APC and will never be intimidated by such threats.
“One can only pity APC leaders over the crushing public apathy against their fraudulent membership registration exercise, for which their Kano State Chairman, Abdulahi Abbas, out of frustration, threatened civil servants and other innocent Nigerians in the state, to join their dying party or lose all benefits and opportunities from the state government.
“It is appalling that after being exposed in their scheme of hiding under their duplicitous membership revalidation and re-registration exercise to inflate their membership register with fictitious figures, the APC leaders are now shamelessly resorting to harassing innocent civil servants and their families to register in the party, against their will.”
The statement further said that, “The fact that the APC has been reduced to a situation where it is rather forcing and coercing Nigerians in their supposed strongholds of Kano, Kaduna and Katsina states, who ordinarily should be trooping out en masse to register, only goes to show that the APC is already dead in their consciousness, having betrayed them in the last six years.
“Nigerians should therefore disregard any membership figures that are eventually released by the APC as that would only be a product of inflated numbers made up of fictitious names and forced registration.
“More importantly, our party condemns the threat issued by the APC as completely unconstitutional, subversive and a criminal act of political banditry.
“The APC leaders also need to be made aware that such threats constitute a provocative assault on the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the citizens and this is capable of triggering a serious social unrest with the propensity of derailing our nation’s democracy.
“The PDP, after due considerations, calls on the national leadership of the APC to call the Kano chapter to order as Nigerians are not ready to stomach the littlest of victimization against any citizens over their manifest refusal to register as members of APC.
“The fact is that Nigerians have rejected the APC and such cannot be reversed by fraudulent registration exercise, forced registration or inflated membership register.
“In any case, it will be useful to inform the APC that as they are busy coercing people and forging figures, millions of Nigerians are quietly trooping into our offices across the states, well ahead of the commencement of our official membership drive, to register with the PDP,” the statement added.
News
$500m World Bank Electricity Fund: SERAP Seeks Publication Of Details
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the World Bank to release archival records and documents relating to spending on all approved funds to improve access to electricity in Nigeria between 1999 and 2020.
It also demanded it to show the bank’s role in the implementation of any funded electricity projects, identify and name any executed projects, and Nigerian officials, ministries, departments and agencies involved in the execution of such projects.
The World Bank Board of Directors had, last week, approved $500million to help boost access to electricity in Nigeria and improve the performance of the electricity distribution companies in the country.
In the application to World Bank President, Mr David Malpass, dated February 6, 2021, signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization urged the Bank to explain the rationale for the approval of $500million to implement electricity projects in the country, despite reports of widespread and systemic corruption in the sector, and the failure of the authorities to enforce a court judgment ordering the release of details of payments to allegedly corrupt electricity contractors who failed to execute any projects.
SERAP said, “This application is brought pursuant to the World Bank’s Access to Information Policy, which aims to maximize access to information and promote the public good. There is a public interest in Nigerians knowing about the Bank’s supervisory role and specifically its involvement in the implementation of electricity projects, which it has so far funded.”
According to SERAP, “The $500million is part of the over $1billion available to Nigeria under the project titled: Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Program.
“We would be grateful for details of any transparency and accountability mechanisms under the agreement for the release of funds, including whether there is any provision that would allow Nigerians and civil society to monitor the spending of the money by the government, its agencies, and electricity distribution companies.”
SERAP also said, “Should the Bank fail and/or refuse to release the information and documents as requested, SERAP would file an appeal to the Secretariat of the Bank’s Access to Information Committee to challenge any such decision, and if it becomes necessary, to the Access to Information Appeals Board. SERAP may also consider other legal options outside the Bank’s Access to Information framework.”
The letter, copied to the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, reads in part, “SERAP believes that releasing the information and documents would enable Nigerians and civil society to meaningfully engage in the implementation of electricity projects funded by the Bank, contribute to the greater public good, and enhance the Bank’s oft-stated commitment to transparency and accountability.
“The World Bank has been and continues to be involved in overseeing the transfer, disbursement, spending of funds on electricity projects in Nigeria. The Bank also reportedly approved a $750million loan for Nigeria’s electricity sector in June, 2020, to cut tariff shortfalls, protect the poor from price adjustments, and increase power supply to the grid. As such, the World Bank is not a neutral party in this matter.
“SERAP is seriously concerned that the funds approved by the Bank are vulnerable to corruption and mismanagement. The World Bank has a responsibility to ensure that the Nigerian authorities and their agencies are transparent and accountable to Nigerians in how they spend the approved funds for electricity projects in the country, and to reduce vulnerability to corruption and mismanagement.
“SERAP also believes that the release of the requested information and documents is of paramount importance to the public interest in preserving the legitimacy, credibility and relevance of the Bank as a leading international development institution. The Bank ought to lead by example in issues such as transparency and public disclosure raised in this request.
“It would also demonstrate that the Bank is willing to put people first in the implementation of its development and governance policies and mandates, as well as remove any suspicion of the Bank’s complicity in the alleged mismanagement of electricity projects-related funds.
“SERAP’s report, titled: From darkness to darkness: How Nigerians are paying the price for corruption in the electricity sector documents widespread and systemic corruption in the electricity sector, and reveals how about N11trillion electricity fund was squandered by successive administrations in Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.
“This report raises specific questions of public interest, and the World Bank ought to be concerned about how Nigerian authorities are addressing reports of widespread and systemic corruption in the electricity sector, and to seek some answers from the authorities on the problems.”
SERAP, while noting that millions of Nigerians still lack access to free pre-paid meters, stressed that authorities continue to use patently illegal and inordinate estimated billing across the country, increasing consumer costs, and marginalizing Nigerians living in extreme poverty.
The organisation, therefore, urged Malpass to disclose and release information and documents relating to the spending of funds approved and released to Nigeria between 1999 and 2020 to improve access to regular and uninterrupted electricity supply, including copies of supervision reports, periodic reviews and other appropriate reports on the bank’s role in the spending and disbursement of the funds, as well as specific projects on which the funds have been spent, among others.
Earlier, the World Bank had approved the sum of $500million to Nigeria to boost access to electricity and improve the performance of electricity distribution in Nigeria.
The bank, in a statement issued, last Friday, titled, ‘Nigeria to Improve Electricity Access and Services to Citizens,’ said financial support would be provided to private distribution companies only on achievement of results in terms of access connections, improved financial management and network expansion.
The statement said, “85 million Nigerians don’t have access to grid electricity. This represents 43% per cent of the country’s population and makes Nigeria the country with the largest energy access deficit in the world.
“The lack of reliable power is a significant constraint for citizens and businesses, resulting on annual economic losses estimated at $26.2billion (¦ 10.1trillion) which is equivalent to about two per cent of GDP.
According to the 2020 World Bank Doing Business report, “Nigeria ranks 171 out of 190 countries in getting electricity and electricity access is seen as one of the major constraints for the private sector.”
The statement quoted World Bank Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri, as saying, “Improving access and reliability of power is key to reduce poverty and unlocking economic growth in the aftermath of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
“The operation will help improve the financial viability of the DISCOs and increase revenues for the whole Nigerian power sector, which is critical to save scarce fiscal resources and create jobs by increasing the productivity of private and public enterprises.
“The Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP) will help improve service quality, as well as, the financial and technical performance of distribution companies by providing financing based on performance and reduction of losses. This project complements the support provided under the Power Sector Recovery Operation (PSRO) approved in June, 2020.
“Specifically, it will ensure that distribution companies make necessary investments to rehabilitate networks, install electric meters for more accurate customer billing and to improve quality of service for those already connected to the grid. It will also help strengthen the financial and technical management of DISCOs to improve the transparency and accountability of the distribution sector.”
According to the World Bank task team leader for the project, Nataliya Kulichenko, “The program will only be eligible to those DISCOs that transparently declare their performance reports to public with the actual flow of funds based on strict verification of achieved performance targets by an independent third party. The program would also make meters available at affordable prices to all consumers in Nigeria, a long pending demand of Nigerians.”
The statement added that “the program will reduce the CO2 emissions of the Nigerian power sector by reducing technical losses, increasing energy efficiency, replacing diesel and biomass with grid-electricity, and investing more in on- and off-grid renewable energy. DISREP supports the development of regulatory guidance on climate-resilient infrastructure and facilitates the inclusion of climate risks in decision making.”
News
US Support For Okonjo-Iweala’s Bid For WTO Top Job Excites Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has described as ‘welcome development’ the pronouncement of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, signifying the withdrawal of the country’s objection to the emergence of Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO).
The Nigerian leader made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, last Saturday.
Buhari had been at the vanguard of the campaign for the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as the director-general of the WTO.
The president said, “We certainly welcome the decision of the new U.S. administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the organisation.
“Nigeria and the entire African continent are happy about this new U.S. position, which signifies a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between our continent and the United States under the Joseph Biden administration.
“Today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO.’’
According to Buhari, Nigeria looks forward to working closely with the Biden-led U.S. administration with a view to addressing all issues of common interests to both countries.
“We look forward to working very closely with the new U.S. administration on this and all issues of common interests, especially in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues.’’
It would be recalled that Okonjo-Iweala had on February 5, in her Twitter handle, expressed gratitude shortly after she was endorsed for the WTO job by the U.S. Government.
She further tweeted, “Grateful for the expression of support from the U.S. today for DG @WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard fought campaign.
“Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari & all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you friends. Love to my family. Glory to God”.
The United States Government announced its endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala in a statement by its office of trade representative on February 5.
Earlier, the United States Government had acknowledged the withdrawal of the Trade Minister of the Republic of Korea, Yoo Myung-hee, initially supported by the Donal Trump administration from the race for the top job.
In a statement, US Government said, “The United States has taken note of the decision by the Republic of Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to withdraw her candidacy for Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
“The Biden-Harris Administration is pleased to express its strong support for the candidacy of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director General of the WTO.
“Dr. Okonjo-Iweala brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy from her 25 years with the World Bank and two terms as Nigerian Finance Minister.
“She is widely respected for her effective leadership and has proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership.
“The Biden-Harris Administration also congratulates Minister Yoo Myung-hee on her strong campaign for this position.
“She is a trailblazer as the Republic of Korea’s first female trade minister and the first candidate from Korea to advance this far in the Director General selection process.
“The United States respects her decision to withdraw her candidacy from the Director General race to help facilitate a consensus decision at the WTO.
“It is particularly important to underscore that two highly qualified women made it to the final round of consideration for the position of WTO Director General — the first time that any woman has made it to this stage in the history of the institution.
“The United States stands ready to engage in the next phase of the WTO process for reaching a consensus decision on the WTO Director General.
“The Biden Administration looks forward to working with a new WTO Director General to find paths forward to achieve necessary substantive and procedural reform of the WTO”, the statement added.
News
Covid-19 Vaccine: Nigeria’s Disqualification, Shameful, Unpardonable -PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as shameful and unpardonable that a nation as important as Nigeria is being excluded from Covid-19 vaccine intervention of the World Health Organization (WHO) owing to the incompetence and corruption of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
The PDP specifically noted that in spite of the billions of naira the APC administration claimed to have spent on the Covid-19 effort, it was unable to provide the minimum standard requirement of vaccine storage at the requisite -70 degrees Celsius.
The party said that Nigeria’s exclusion by the World Health Organization (WTO), from the list of nations to receive Covid-19 vaccines following the inability of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to provide the simple vaccine storage requirement has further vindicated its stand that the APC-led administration is a total failure.
A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the embarrassing situation further confirmed its position that the APC administration is completely incapable of carrying out simple governance tasks, which is the reason the nation is in her present social and economic dire straits.
The PDP said; “Only last month, our party alerted the nation and tasked the Buhari administration on its lethargic approach to the issue of Covid-19 vaccine and other therapeutics; a caution which was dismissed by the APC and the Buhari administration.
“Nigerians can now see that the claims of commitment by the APC administration are mere media hypes that add no value beyond announcement of figures of infected persons, deaths, recoveries, discharges and issues of local protocols without decisive effort towards epidemiology, researches, production of equipment, therapeutics and other technical requirements, such as vaccine storage to stave off the pandemic in our country.
“This development has also confirmed our insistence that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 is a mere circus group of incompetent politicians, and has no capacity to tackle the spread of the pandemic in our country.
“It also validates the widespread call for the dissolution of the PTF. It is indeed sad that because of the corruption and incompetence of the APC administration, our dear nation, which was once a clear continental leader and global competitor in all fields, has fallen so low that it cannot provide simple vaccine storage in a time of pandemic,” the PDP said.
It continued; “Against this ugly backdrop, our party restates our call for immediate dissolution of the PTF on Covid-19 to pave way for a concerted private sector driven effort in the fight against the pandemic, since the Buhari administration has failed the nation.
“Our party urges all well-meaning Nigerians in the public health, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and logistics sub-sectors to immediately rally to rescue our nation from this horrible situation”.
The PDP, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to accept the ineffectiveness of his administration and seek help from more capable hands as well as adopt the PDP proactive model in fighting the dreaded Ebola virus disease, as a sure measure to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had said it allocated about 320,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to four African countries – Cape Verde, Rwanda, South Africa, and Tunisia.
Nigeria and other African countries were not included in this batch of vaccine allocation to fight the ravaging Coronavirus on the continent.
WHO said that the 320,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which had already received its Emergency Use Authorization, had been allocated to the four African countries that had the capacity to store and distribute doses at minus 70 degrees Celsius.
“About 320,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has already received WHO Emergency Use, have been allocated to four African countries – Cabo Verde, Rwanda, South Africa, and Tunisia – which have the capacity store and distribute doses at minus 70 degrees Celsius”, according to WHO in a statement on the United Nations news website.
The WHO statement, however, said the joint UN-led COVAX initiative aims to start shipping about 90 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa in February, which is expected to be the continent’s largest ever mass vaccination roll-out campaign in recent history.
The Federal Government of Nigeria had earlier set the end of January as target date for the arrival of 100,000 COVAX vaccines but later said it would arrive in February.
The country also assured that it had adequate storage facility to hold more than the Covid-19 vaccine doses being expected from WHO-led COVAX initiative.
In the statement, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said that the deployment was a “critical first step” to ensure countries access to vaccines.
“Africa has watched other regions start Covid-19 vaccination campaigns from the side-lines for too long. This planned roll-out is a critical first step to ensuring the continent gets equitable access to vaccines”, Moeti said.
Moeti also said that the announcement of the commencement of shipment was to enable African nations to fine-tune their planning for Covid-19 immunization campaigns.
He urged the countries to finalize their immunization plans.
“We urge African nations to ramp up readiness and finalize their national vaccine deployment plans. Regulatory processes, cold chain systems and distribution plans need to be in place to ensure vaccines are safely expedited from ports of entry to delivery”, she added.
“We can’t afford to waste a single dose,” she said.
Nigeria had said last week that it was planning to seek additional supply of Covid-19 vaccines from Russia and India to shore up the supply expected from WHO.
Also Nigeria is collaborating with other countries under the auspices of the African Union to secure 670 million vaccine doses for the continent which will be distributed in 2021 and 2022 as countries secure adequate financing, according to WHO.
The rollout of the AstraZeneca/Oxford AZD1222 vaccine is subject to the vaccine being listed for Emergency Use by WHO, which is currently reviewing the vaccine and the outcome is expected soon, according to the agency.
WHO had said that the final shipments will be based on production capacities of vaccine manufacturers and the readiness of countries.
It further stated that recipient countries were required to submit finalized national deployment and vaccination plans to receive vaccines from the COVAX facility.
The statement said initial 90 million doses will support countries to inoculate 3 per cent of the African population most in need of protection, including health workers and other vulnerable groups in the first half of 2021.
It added that “as production capacity increases and more vaccines become available the aim is to vaccinate at least 20 per cent of Africans by providing up to 600 million doses by the end of 2021.”
Trending
- Metro3 days ago
War Drum: No African Country Can Contain Nigeria’s Refugees
- Politics3 days ago
April Date For LG Polls, Sacrosanct, RSIEC Vows
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Diri Hails Executive, Legislature Relationship
- Sports3 days ago
NNL: Insurance FC Targets NPFL Promotion – Spokesman
- Niger Delta3 days ago
C’River Gets FG Mineral Processing Cluster
- Rivers3 days ago
Bidding For Abali, Mile 3 Parks, Transparent -Perm Sec
- Niger Delta3 days ago
A’Ibom Residents To Get N2bn Compensation
- Editorial3 days ago
Buhari’s New Service Chiefs