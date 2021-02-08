Opinion
In Search Of A Homeland
The fact that Northern elders were quoted recently as crying out that they were under siege, may not be a “wolf syndrome”, but an issue which demands to be looked into objectively. We cannot shy away from the truth that Nigeria, as a nation, is also under siege. At least, from Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and hoodlums. A large percentage of the nation’s security challenges can be traced to conflicts between herders and farmers, agitations for justice with regards to resource control, land grabbing under various clever guises, cult activities of which religious movements also feature, etc.
A wolf syndrome is a situation where a group of people or an individual would raise false alarm for various personal reasons, which can include drawing public attention or a decoy meant to divert attention from some brewing mischief. In the case of the Northern elders, their plight is understandably visible, at least, with regards to instability arising from various marauders, apart from Boko Haram insurgents. But where there is present threat from a “wolf”, then action is needful.
Behind every alert in the form of wolf syndrome, there are usually some mischievous activities brewing in the neighbourhood. Often, fingers would point in a different direction rather than the real alarming issue. This is, more so, where the real issue at stake is delicate or shrouded in secrecy and political shenanigans. Everyone is afraid to open the can of worms.
A state governor was quoted recently as giving a quit notice to herders occupying forest reserves in his state. This order was followed by an admonition from higher quarters to the bold governor, to thread carefully. Anyone would have thought that being the chief security officer of a state, a governor has a role to take such steps that would ensure security in his domain. Besides, there is no Nigerian law which provides for cattle rearers to use their cattle to destroy farmlands belonging to others. Rather, there are bye-laws in localities on stray domestic animals.
A number of well-meaning Nigerians have observed and wondered why issues about cattle and the obvious security menace arising from herders in the southern parts of Nigeria are usually treated with levity by relevant authorities. The agricultural policy of Ruga settlement was seen as a ploy to acquire lands in southern parts of Nigeria for the sole benefit of cattle breeders. A gift of N150 billion from the federal government to Miyetti Allah was not seen to have been used to enlighten herders on how not to damage farmers’ crops or cause security breaches.
A few years ago, a prominent Northern leader told Nigerians that a large percentage of herders in the country were actually not Nigerians. Truly, most of the herders cannot be communicated with in any language that they can understand, but get hostile if forced to leave farmlands. They also behave with such air of impunity that anyone would suspect that they have some strong, off-stage backing of some high authority.
Just as we were told that many of the cattle rearers in Nigeria are from neighbouring West African countries, so also were we told that some of the marauding bandits, insurgents and hoodlums operating in Nigeria are non-Nigerians. There was even an allusion that some of those terrorising Nigeria are remnants of Libyan renegades. There had been security reports that Nigeria was being infilterated by foot soldiers of terrorist movements. We are told that over 35,000 persons have been killed so far by Boko Haram insurgents, even though we have not been told what their main demands are.
What the Northern elders have not told Nigerians would include the terms and conditions of the membership of Nigeria in the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC). During the military presidency of General Ibrahim Babangida, the Nigerian nation became a member of the OIC without anybody being consulted. There was a classified intelligence report that there was more to that membership than met the eye.
About that same time, there were some moves in some quarters to form a United States of Africa, with Islam as light bearer for a better Africa. From the friction between Britain and Libya over flight bombing, to the collapse of the Gadaffi regime, foot soldiers were trained to cope with hard desert and forest life. More importantly, there were talks and moves to find a stable homeland for nomadic herdsmen which resulted in the formation of Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM). The idea was that all Fulanis in diaspora should have a settled homeland.
The sad situation is that rehabilitation and educational policies to cater for nomadic herdsmen and families, such as Nomadic Education Programmes, were not handled effectively and with honesty. What we observed was the greed of politics turning the nomadic education programmes away from issues that should be addressed. The situation became alarming with the outbursts of one Badu Salisu Ahmadu, claiming that there was a standing Fulani Strike Force ready to claim lands which the British handed over to Fulani people.
More worrisome are the activities of herdsmen in the southern parts of Nigeria which include invasion of farmlands with cattle which destroy crops and cause anxiety in communities. Open grazing is not only primitive livestock breeding but also a social nuisance and an invitation to security breaches. To educate nomads would include enlightenment on how to respect the rights and private property of others. But such enlightenment programme is not seen to reflect in the behaviour and activities of herdsmen.
Behind the issues that constitute the siege which Northern elders complain about is the search for a homeland for nomadic Fulani families in diaspora across the West African sub-region. Like the case of the Jews after the World Wars, the conditions and activities of the poorest of the poor among the Fulani people create serious concerns of which the OIC mounts pressure on Nigerian authorities to take on some responsibilities. Land allocation is one suggestion to solve the dilemma, but whose land?
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
After Incentives, What Next?
With the recent range of incentives for teachers in the civil service by the federal government vis-à-vis special salary scale for basic and secondary school teachers; increase of mandatory service year from 35 years to 40 years; low-cost houses for teachers in the rural areas; special allowance for teachers in the rural areas; peculiar allowance for science teachers; automatic admission into public schools and free tuition for biological children of teachers and automatic employment for Education graduates, there is no doubt that teachers will be motivated and encouraged to put in their best in the discharge of their duties.
However, the commendable incentives may not produce the desired result in our pupils and students if nothing is done about the entire education system in the country. A recent report has it that Singapore has abolished school examination rankings. By this, a child’s report card will no longer be showing the position he took in class. The report card will, henceforth, not indicate class and level mean; minimum and maximum marks; pass/fail for end-of-year result; mean subject grades; overall total marks; L1R5 (English plus five relevant subjects), L1R4, EMB3 (English, Maths, best three subjects) and EMB1 for lower secondary levels.
According to the Ministry of Education, the essence of banning exam ranking is to teach the children that learning is not a competition but a self-discipline they need to master for life.
The report book should, however, still contain some form of yardstick and information to allow students to judge their relative performance, and evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.
Juxtapose this with what obtains in Nigeria and you will wonder what we are doing. Ours is a country where everybody wants to take the first position, where it seems education is a serious competition about who comes top in exams without necessarily knowing the subjects taught. It is not strange to hear stories of teachers, especially those in private schools, supplying answers to students during examinations so as to ensure they all pass with good grades. By this, their parents will be happy that their children are doing well and that the school is the best. What about schools that give first and other top positions to as many as five persons? Or the ones that make sure that the children of the rich are given good positions even when they do not merit it just to retain their parents’ patronage?
It’s true that countries have peculiarities in monitoring standards and performance in their school system and so Nigeria may not be obligated to copy what obtains in Singapore or any other country but what system are we really operating in our country and is it yielding the best result? Is it a system that teaches and encourages the use of foreign languages but prohibits the use of local languages? A system that promotes the learning of foreign cultures while the beautiful diverse cultures of the country are relegated to the background? Today, in some private schools, children pay up to N30, 000.00 per term to learn ballet dance. What efforts are made to teach the Nigerian dances?
Before and after Independence, the nation had the 6-5-2-3 system of education, which means six years in primary school, five years in secondary school, two years in higher school, and three years in the university. In the mid-1980s, it was abolished on the excuse that it was meant to serve the interest of the colonial masters and that it did not encourage science and technology, self-development and entrepreneurship.
Subsequently, the 6-3-3-4 system was introduced in the mid-80s by the then Minister of Education, Professor Babatunde Fafunwa. We were told that the system would bring functionality in the system by producing graduates that make use of their heads, hearts and hands. We all know how badly this system has been implemented. Years after the introduction, there were reports of abandoned crates and containers of workshop tools and implements and containers at the seaports. These were tools and equipment meant for children who may not be suited or equipped to go beyond JS3. Most of these tools and equipment were reportedly stolen by the suppliers and contractors with the eventual connivance of those in authority. So the junior secondary school students are being taught subjects like introductory technology, home economics and the likes without seeing or touching any tool for 3 years.
The resultant effect of the failure of this system is that many schools now adopt whatever system that appeals to them. In some primary schools, the last class is primary five, while some end in primary six. Some use the British/Nigerian curriculum, while others go for Nigeria/Canadian curriculum. The fact is that there is no uniformity of the education system. Schools spring up every day without proper supervision to ensure adequate quality of their content and effective delivery. The issue of the poor quality of teachers, lack of regular teachers’ training and corruption in the system and poor funding of the education sector is another ball game.
So the Nigerian education system needs urgent and comprehensive overhaul both from the policy direction and in the area of standard. The introduction of the 6-3-3-4 system over 20 years ago was the last major tweak in our education system and one thinks there is a need to take a critical look at what obtains in our schools and have a system change since the current one has obviously failed.
It is also my opinion that just as Singapore has done, we should de-emphasise examination but rather concentrate on imparting knowledge on the children in the most fun and interesting way. This will definitely yield better results than constantly subjecting them to series of tests and exams.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Trans-Gender Controversies
In the United States of America under the Presidency of Joe Biden, trans-gender issue is brewing hot with legislations that would guarantee some understanding and acceptance of freakish people in the Armed forces and other settings. Freakish people include homosexuals, lesbians, etc, all of whom are classified as trans-gender group of humans. There are various forms of human abnormalities of which distortion in gender specifications is one, which demands for a better understanding of the phenomenon.
Distortions in genetic specifications occur quite often, as a result of lifestyle and activity patterns of individuals. Therefore, there is nothing accidental about gender distortion since the phenomenon can arise only on the basis of individual volition or choice. Volition of an individual includes any line of thinking and activity profile chosen or taken by anyone willingly and without external compulsion. Regular thinking and activity profile of an individual constitute a demand which registers an indelible imprint in the blood of the individual.
What is known as genetic formula is composed of imprints registering in the blood of an individual on regular and continuous basis, arising from the thinking and activity patterns of an individual. From such imprints in the individual blood system, what is known as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) becomes the microchip bearing the natural history of an individual. Like individual finger prints, human blood is an information carrier which bears an undistorted data of every person.
Personal free will or volition becomes the medium by whose instrumentality alterations adjustments and changes can be made by every individual. Thus, the fate of individuals hardly remains irrevocable or fixed, but alterable via the exercise of personal volition and exertion. The human genetic system does not function arbitrarily but guided by fixed laws such as a provision to make changes where there are persistent desires and actions to bring about such changes. Unfortunately, people are not usually aware of their genetic data-base and, therefore, rarely know what accounts for their personal experiences. Nothing happens arbitrarily!
Trans-gender controversies include cases of sex transplant, where a “man” bearing female sex attributes and features, undergoes a surgery to become a woman. There are “women” who bear masculine features, including having moustache and male sex organs. There are also men and women who appear so only physically but who are in reality the opposite of the sex form which they bear. The genes and hormones running in their blood are the opposites of the sex forms which they bear. The plight of such freakish people is rarely understood by society and their lifestyles become intolerable and regarded as “abnormal”.
Trans-gender people have unique problems and lifestyles which the society can frown about, and such people themselves rarely understand what accounts for their unique abnormality. Distortion in sex forms also goes with a mindset that normal people would rarely understand or show some sympathy for.
Unfortunately, sad experiences of trans-gender people with those whom they come in contact with can predispose some of them to turn to alcoholism, intake of narcotic substances and other diversions, to find solace. Among trans-gender people are groups who are neither men nor women, but a strange mixture of male and female features which produce conflicts with those they come in contact with. There are also those who have insatiable libido, the so-called nymphomaniacs and masochists.
There are many of such people, both men and women, who enlist in the Armed forces, not only in America, but in other countries too. Their lifestyles and sexual orientations can be quite embarrassing among the people and groups that they interact with, and often leading to legal and disciplinary breaches. In Nigeria, such cases have not reached such alarming dimension as are common in some developed countries, like USA. Some abnormalities and Freakish lifestyles pose real challenges and problems in many countries. Freakish lifestyles manifest in various annoying ways.
Origin of trans-gender abnormalities can always be traced to human errors, ignorance and stubborn disregard of natural laws. With regards to human gender specifications, any attempt to distort the order of nature results in unnatural aberrations such as freakishness. The Order of Nature can be distorted when a male or female inclines to the opposite of gender specifications, persistently. It is usually through individual volition and activity profile that such aberrations come about.
A deeper meaning of the concept of unfaithfulness refers to a distortion of gender specifications whereby a male or female abandons the natural lines of activity prescribed for each gender in pursuit of the opposite one. We find women who incline towards male lifestyle in behaviour, thinking, activities, which can include such engagements as smoking, boxing, fencing and other rough games peculiar to men. There are also men who incline towards feminine activities and lifestyles, deliberately and regularly, for whatever reasons. Human regular inclinations are demands which register in the blood system of individuals.
Regular state of mind, expressed in desires, choices, lifestyles, etc, usually connect an individual with conditions which translate such mindset into a reality. With regards to trans-gender enigma, the mechanism of transmutation comes into operation through a transformation in the blood system. With an encoding system, the blood records activity profiles of an individual according to the mindset that informs such lifestyles. Thus, the desire to adopt a feminine or masculine lifestyle becomes a demand which becomes a reality in the form of trans-gender enigma.
Without showing hostility towards transvestites and other freakish people, the unpleasant experiences which such people often encounter can make them change toward a normal lifestyle. A sex identity that is not genuine is a reflection of a deliberately cultivated lifestyle that distorts and dishonours the Order of Nature. Same-sex marriage is associated with such freakishness, which should not be encouraged in Africa.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
