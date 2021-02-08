In Search Of A Homeland

The fact that Northern elders were quoted recently as crying out that they were under siege, may not be a “wolf syndrome”, but an issue which demands to be looked into objectively. We cannot shy away from the truth that Nigeria, as a nation, is also under siege. At least, from Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and hoodlums. A large percentage of the nation’s security challenges can be traced to conflicts between herders and farmers, agitations for justice with regards to resource control, land grabbing under various clever guises, cult activities of which religious movements also feature, etc.

A wolf syndrome is a situation where a group of people or an individual would raise false alarm for various personal reasons, which can include drawing public attention or a decoy meant to divert attention from some brewing mischief. In the case of the Northern elders, their plight is understandably visible, at least, with regards to instability arising from various marauders, apart from Boko Haram insurgents. But where there is present threat from a “wolf”, then action is needful.

Behind every alert in the form of wolf syndrome, there are usually some mischievous activities brewing in the neighbourhood. Often, fingers would point in a different direction rather than the real alarming issue. This is, more so, where the real issue at stake is delicate or shrouded in secrecy and political shenanigans. Everyone is afraid to open the can of worms.

A state governor was quoted recently as giving a quit notice to herders occupying forest reserves in his state. This order was followed by an admonition from higher quarters to the bold governor, to thread carefully. Anyone would have thought that being the chief security officer of a state, a governor has a role to take such steps that would ensure security in his domain. Besides, there is no Nigerian law which provides for cattle rearers to use their cattle to destroy farmlands belonging to others. Rather, there are bye-laws in localities on stray domestic animals.

A number of well-meaning Nigerians have observed and wondered why issues about cattle and the obvious security menace arising from herders in the southern parts of Nigeria are usually treated with levity by relevant authorities. The agricultural policy of Ruga settlement was seen as a ploy to acquire lands in southern parts of Nigeria for the sole benefit of cattle breeders. A gift of N150 billion from the federal government to Miyetti Allah was not seen to have been used to enlighten herders on how not to damage farmers’ crops or cause security breaches.

A few years ago, a prominent Northern leader told Nigerians that a large percentage of herders in the country were actually not Nigerians. Truly, most of the herders cannot be communicated with in any language that they can understand, but get hostile if forced to leave farmlands. They also behave with such air of impunity that anyone would suspect that they have some strong, off-stage backing of some high authority.

Just as we were told that many of the cattle rearers in Nigeria are from neighbouring West African countries, so also were we told that some of the marauding bandits, insurgents and hoodlums operating in Nigeria are non-Nigerians. There was even an allusion that some of those terrorising Nigeria are remnants of Libyan renegades. There had been security reports that Nigeria was being infilterated by foot soldiers of terrorist movements. We are told that over 35,000 persons have been killed so far by Boko Haram insurgents, even though we have not been told what their main demands are.

What the Northern elders have not told Nigerians would include the terms and conditions of the membership of Nigeria in the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC). During the military presidency of General Ibrahim Babangida, the Nigerian nation became a member of the OIC without anybody being consulted. There was a classified intelligence report that there was more to that membership than met the eye.

About that same time, there were some moves in some quarters to form a United States of Africa, with Islam as light bearer for a better Africa. From the friction between Britain and Libya over flight bombing, to the collapse of the Gadaffi regime, foot soldiers were trained to cope with hard desert and forest life. More importantly, there were talks and moves to find a stable homeland for nomadic herdsmen which resulted in the formation of Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM). The idea was that all Fulanis in diaspora should have a settled homeland.

The sad situation is that rehabilitation and educational policies to cater for nomadic herdsmen and families, such as Nomadic Education Programmes, were not handled effectively and with honesty. What we observed was the greed of politics turning the nomadic education programmes away from issues that should be addressed. The situation became alarming with the outbursts of one Badu Salisu Ahmadu, claiming that there was a standing Fulani Strike Force ready to claim lands which the British handed over to Fulani people.

More worrisome are the activities of herdsmen in the southern parts of Nigeria which include invasion of farmlands with cattle which destroy crops and cause anxiety in communities. Open grazing is not only primitive livestock breeding but also a social nuisance and an invitation to security breaches. To educate nomads would include enlightenment on how to respect the rights and private property of others. But such enlightenment programme is not seen to reflect in the behaviour and activities of herdsmen.

Behind the issues that constitute the siege which Northern elders complain about is the search for a homeland for nomadic Fulani families in diaspora across the West African sub-region. Like the case of the Jews after the World Wars, the conditions and activities of the poorest of the poor among the Fulani people create serious concerns of which the OIC mounts pressure on Nigerian authorities to take on some responsibilities. Land allocation is one suggestion to solve the dilemma, but whose land?

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.