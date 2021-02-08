Nation
Group Seeks Database For SGBV Offenders In Bauchi
Bauchi Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Case Management Committee has advocated for the creation of a database to register all offenders in the state.
Secretary of the committee, Mr Kingsley yalling, made the call at the committee’s monthly meeting in Bauchi, yesterday.
He said the database would help security agencies and the government in keeping records and identifying perpetrators of sexual abuse and domestic violence with ease.
“The creation of a sexual violence offenders’ register, which even though is commendable, is technically deficient without a database containing information of every citizen and a criminal record system.
“There are perceptions that rape cases have been under-reported, especially to the police.
“Perpetrators of this atrocious crime often don’t face the drum or the dictates of the law against the crime, even when reported to the police,” he said.
Yalling, therefore, said that the current campaigns against rape and other forms of sexual abuse in the state needed to rise to the occasion and deal with the criminal issues.
Also speaking, Executive Director, Attah Sisters Helping Hand Foundation, Mrs Comfort Attah, called for deliberate legislation to help curb the menace.
“There is a need for implementation of policy actions and legislation that will curb the menace of rape in the state and also ensure that victims get the justice they deserve,” she said.
Attah also encouraged the police to handle sexual violence cases reported to them professionally in order not to discourage victims of rape from coming forward.
“There is a need for such cases, if charged to court, to be given a quick hearing, thereby restoring confidence in the mind of victims.
“If rapists are caught, tried and jailed in time, it can serve as a form of deterrence to future offenders,” she said.
On her part, the state Chairperson of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Bulak Afsa, explained the importance of stakeholders’ collaboration with journalists on reporting SGBV cases in the state.
She enjoined journalists not to relent on effective awareness creation and reporting the menace of sexual violence in the state.
Accord Party Hails INEC’s Plans For New Polling Units
The Lagos State Chapter of Accord Party on Sunday described the plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expand the number of polling units in Nigeria as timely and beneficial.
The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Dele Oladeji, said in Lagos yesterday, that the plan would encourage many voters to exercise their franchise during poll.
According to him, the delay, difficulty and time voters spend at polling units during elections are enough to dissuade many from coming out to vote on election day.
“Accord Party welcomes INEC’s plans to create more polling units in the country, so as to further decongest existing polling booths.
“This will further reduce the average time every citizen has to spend on queue before they cast their vote,” Oladeji said.
The spokesman, however, called on the electoral umpire to work more on technologies that could ensure electoral integrity and prevent malpractices.
“We also implore INEC to introduce more anti-fraud technologies into the electoral process in its efforts to ensure genuine democracy.
“We need technologies, tools and innovations that can deter electoral frauds,” he said.
The Tide source reports that after 25 years of last creation of Polling Units in Nigeria, INEC on Feb.5, commenced engagement with stakeholders on expansion of voters’ access to polling units.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission’s stakeholders meeting with political parties’ leaders in Abuja, said expanding voter access to polling units in Nigeria was crucial to voter turnout in elections.
Yakubu said experience had shown that enhanced voter access to polling units increased turnout in elections.
In a communique signed by the 16 parties physically present at the meeting, leaders of the parties resolved that there was merit in INEC’s proposal in converting the existing voting points and voting points settlement nationwide to full fledged polling units to address the problem of voter access.
They also resolved that the commission should commence the process of conversion base on clearly articulated guidelines to be developed by INEC and shared with stakeholders.
INEC currently has 119,973 Polling Units across the country.
Mineral Office Generates N2.3bn In 2020
The Mining Cadestre Office (MCO) said it generated N2.303 billion in 2020, as against N1.5 billion target set for the office.
Director-General of MCO, Mr Obadiah Nkom, disclosed this in an interview with The Tide source yesterday in Abuja.
Nkom said that the MCO made the above amount in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic which slowed socio-economic activities.
He said that the amount was the third highest generated revenue in the history of MCO, while the second highest was realised in 2017.
He also explained that in 2019, MCO generated N2.6 billion, which was the first highest in the history of the office.
“What we generated in 2020 would have exceeded what we realised in 2019, but due to COVID-19, we were unable to do much.
“The revenue MCO generated in 2019 was more than 50 per cent the entire Ministry’s revenue.
“The budgetary target given to me this year is N2 billion and with God on my side, I will achieve beyond that because I have set a target for myself to exceed that amount.
“ The amount realised in 2019 and 2020 was as a result of total support I got from my Ministers because they gave me total support I needed to operate.
“Some defaulters have gone to the extent of pleading with the Ministers to intervene to enable them make part payments but I refused and the Minister supported me because the debt will continue to accumulate,” he said.
FG Kick Starts New MSME Programme,’Morrow
A new programme by the Nigerian government to support 100,000 small and medium businesses will commence on February 9.
The federal government announced that the registration for the Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus scheme (GOS) and the general micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) grant will commence on February 9.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the project delivery office of the scheme on its Twitter page last Thursday.
The steering committee of the scheme chaired by Minister of State for Industry, Mariam Katagum, trade and investment, said in the statement that the portal would be opened on February 9, 2021.
The Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus scheme is aimed at protecting and sustaining the incomes of vulnerable micro and small businesses by guaranteeing the offtake of their products.
According to the statement, a total of 100,000 MSMEs will benefit from the scheme.
Lagos will get 3,880; Kano, 3,280; Abia, 3,080; while the other states will each have 2,640 beneficiaries.
Similarly, it said, a one-off grant of N50,000 will be given to each qualified MSME as direct cash injection into their enterprise. This is designed to help boost the growth of 100,000 MSMEs spread across the states.
According to the statement, to qualify for the scheme, an applicant must be a Nigerian national, the business must be registered under Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with at least a business name certificate, must have a bank verification number (BVN) and bank account number, must have at least two staff and must be ready to produce under National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) specifications.
In the statement, the committee warned Nigerians to beware of fraudsters as the registration is absolutely free.
