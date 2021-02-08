Education
Edo NUT Bows To Stakeholders’ Pressure, Suspends Three Week Strike
Public primary school teachers and head teachers in Edo, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Teacher (NUT), on Friday, suspended their three-week old industrial action with a call on the state government to urgently meet their demands.
The union’s decision to suspend the action was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting held in Benin City.
The communiqué was jointly signed by the state NUT chairman, Pius Okhuleliegbe; NUT Assistant Secretary, Mike Itua, state Chairman of the Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Ehileboh Thomas, and the state Secretary of the All Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS).
The union directed all heads and teachers in the state’s public schools to resume work on Monday, February 8.
The NUT said it resolved to suspend the strike in consideration of the various interventions made by stakeholders in the education sector of the state.
“In consideration of the various stakeholders and their special passionate appeals to the union, to allow them join in resolving the industrial dispute between government and the NUT, Edo State Wing in session at the end of deliberations resolved:
“That the 19 day-old indefinite strike action by public primary school heads and teachers in Edo be suspended and is hereby suspended.
“That all public primary school heads and teachers in Edo should resume work on Monday February 8, 2021.
“That any form of victimisation against union leaders should be promptly reported to the union for necessary action.
“That Edo Government should utilise the opportunity of the suspension, to urgently meet the demands of the union, so as to restore hope and confidence between government and the union”, the communique said.
The union commended the genuine efforts of the national leadership of the NUT, members of the Edo Government Transition Committee, NUT Edo Wing Elders Council and Edo office of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, among other stakeholders, which, it said, was aimed at having the issues in dispute amicably resolved.
It also applauded its members for their unprecedented solidarity and sustenance of the strike action for the past 19 days.
The Tide reports that the union had on January 18 embarked on an indefinite strike to press home its demands with the Edo Government.
The demands included the payment of 2013 to 2015 promotion arrears of some teachers, and guarantee of the payment of primary school teachers’ monthly salaries on or before the 27th of every month as directed by Gov. Godwin Obaseki, as well as correct implementation of the 30 per cent Special Allowance for Teachers, in schools for challenged children.
USAID, NERDC Launch Local Language Learning Book
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in conjunction with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) have launched the new Igbo and Yoruba Early Grade Reading Material with the title Ka anyi guo! and je kakawe! respectively.
Speaking at the Virtual Launch Ceremony last Thursday, USAID Mission Director, Anne Patterson, said the resources would expand the availability of quality local language teaching and learning materials for reading in Nigeria.
Patterson stated that the materials targeted all Igbo and Yoruba speaking primary grades one to three learners in the southern region.
Patterson said that the materials were developed by the Research and Development Council with support from USAID Education Initiative (NEI) Plus activity, maintaining that the new Igbo and Yoruba curricula would be available for any interested state to adopt,print and distribute with their own resources.
In her words,”teaching children to read in a language they understand equips them with a powerful tool for life long learning. Building foundational reading skills accelerates English learning acquisition and other skills and contributes to developing a new generation of leaders equipped to help Nigeria meet the challenges ahead”.
USAID mission director said the curriculum was tailored for a 21st century audience of emerging readers revealing that it was rich with culturally relevant stories, colourful pictures, gender-based representation as well as a clear sequence of content that gradually builds upon the ability of each learner as new skills and proficiencies were required.
“Let’s Read’ promotes active learner engagement, comprehension and critical thinking through three levels of institution that ensure learners develop critical skills necessary for all aspiring readers: Phonemic awareness, Phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension,” she said.
Patterson further revealed that the comprehensive curriculum package included learner textbooks and workbooks, teachers’ guides and storybooks for practice in school or at home, saying”all available at no expense for download”.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Oyo, Finnish Firm To Establish Centre On Energy Innovation
The Oyo State Government has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence that would provide training and certificates, in energy and solid minerals. This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and made available to newsmen in abuja, Friday.
He said that the State Executive Council approved the establishment of the centre at its meeting on February 2, and that it would be situated at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.
According to him, the centre was the outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and Soprano plc – a Finnish company.
“The MoU covers the establishment of a training institute that will develop the capacity of the teeming population in Oyo State in the Energy and Solid Minerals sector.
“The centre will provide training, with diploma, certificates and vocational qualifications, in energy generation and capacity building in solid minerals development.
“It will also benefit from possible funding from the Public Sector Investment Facility (PIF) of the government of Finland and other sources of funding,’’ he said.
Adisa further said that the decision to site the centre in LAUTECH was cost-effective, as the take-off cost would be reduced, just as related courses of study in LAUTECH, such as Pure and Applied Physics, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, would be of advantage to the centre.
“Other reasons that placed LAUTECH above other locations, include the fact that the ownership problem of the university has been resolved and it is now solely-owned by Oyo State,’’ he said.
Adisa added that the state government further listed incubating energy innovation by utilising local and natural resources; training on how to use energy efficiently; producing middle-level manpower in the area of Energy Innovation and Utilisation would be focal areas at the centre.
RSU Lauds Alumni On COVID-19 Sensitisation Campaign
The Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, has commended the university’s Alumni Association for embarking on a Sensitisation/ Free Distribution of Hand Sanitisers Campaign against the Coronavirus pandemic.
Okogbule made the commendation during the flag off of the campaign in his office in Port Harcourt, recently.
Okogbule expressed delight that graduates of the institution were concerned about the impact of the global pandemic on the affected individuals and all sectors in the country, stating that the campaign would consolidate on the measures already put in place by the Rivers State Government to fight the dreaded virus.
While revealing that the university had equally contributed to the state government’s efforts in the fight with the donation of over 100 cartons of hand sanitisers to the ministry of health, the vice chancellor promised that the university would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that it adheres to the laid down protocols as well as becoming outstanding within and outside the country.
Earlier in his address, the National President, RSU Alumni Association, Prince Anyanate Kio, said the association decided to begin her sensitisation campaign against the COVID-19 in the University, as a way of giving back to her Alma Mater.
Kio lauded the university’s management for the provision of resources that aided the department of chemistry to commence the production of hand sanitizers, expressing the association’s pleasure to partner with the department to promote the product.
Kio assured the vice chancellor that the association would continue to work in synergy with the management of the university to ensure that the dreams of the founding fathers were actualised.
The alumni president further lauded the Wisdom to Wealth and Development Foundation, Hon. Kelly George, Chief Mrs Constance Amala and other members of the association for their financial contributions towards the success of the campaign.
Highlight of the sensitization campaign was the presentation of hand sanitisers and flyers containing tips on how to prevent the virus to the vice chancellor.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
