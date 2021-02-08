Featured
‘100,000 Nigerians Die Of Firewood Smoke Inhalation Yearly’
The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) said it has generated about $108billion in revenue since it started operation about 21 years ago, while giving out about $35billion as dividends to shareholders.
This is even as the company quoted a World Bank data showing that about a 100,000 Nigerians die annually due to firewood smoke inhalation and related complications, with women and children mostly affected, while advising Nigerians to move up in the ranking of the use of cleaner energy (LPG) for domestic cooking.
The General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, who spoke on behalf of the managing director of the company while briefing members of the House of Representatives Committee on Gas, also said that Nigeria has the potential of becoming the 4th largest producer of proven gas, if the over 600 trillion cubic feet of unproven gas was monetised.
She described the use of firewood for cooking as a double-edge sword, adding that apart from death brought about by smoke from firewood, cutting down trees for firewood leads to deforestation, which was dangerous for the environment.
According to her, about 470,000 people died from smoke generated from firewood within five years, which gives an average of 100,000 people annually.
Fatayi-Williams, who said that the NLNG project remained in the mind of the founding fathers between 1960 when it was conceived and 1989, disclosed that it became a reality in 1989 when it was incorporated.
She added that while it has existed for 30 years, it has operated fully as a limited liability company with four shareholders for 21 years.
According to her, the NNPC, which represents the Federal Government on the board, controls 49 per cent shares of the company while Shell, Agip and Total control 51 per cent shares.
Fatayi-Williams said from 1999 when the first cargo sailed from Bonny Island in Rivers State to France, the NLNG has succeeded in putting Nigeria on the map as an operational company, stressing that since then, it has been safe, consistent and reliable production as an operating company.
“We buy gas, we liquefy it, we transport it, and sell it to the buyers, and get value for Nigeria LNG and for Nigeria. In the 21 years we have operated, we have delivered 5,000 LNG cargoes around the world, and we have 23 dedicated LNG ships to ensure our operation runs smoothly.
“On Bonny Island, we have six installed and operational LNG trains (the train is also known as LNG manufacturing line) of 22 million tonnes capacity.
“Our installed asset base is $11billion.
“We have generated $108billion in revenue since inception, and have delivered $35billion in dividends to the shareholders in the 21 years that we have operated, and have paid $8billion in taxes,” Fatayi-Williams said.
She explained further that in the early days of crude oil exploration in the country, 65 per cent of total gas produced in the country was flared, adding that as at today, less than 12 per cent of the gas, which is produced with crude is flared, an indication of where the country stands as at now.
Fatayi-Williams disclosed that Nigeria is currently rated 9th in the world with 200 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of proven gas reserves, adding that Nigeria will be ranked 4th globally in gas production if the additional 600 TCF of unproven gas reserves is monetized.
She said this was a clear indication that there a great opportunity for Nigeria to move up in the ranking of the use of cleaner energy, stressing that over 470,000 persons die from firewood smoke in five years.
Quoting the World Bank data, she said about a 100,000 Nigerians die annually due to firewood smoke inhalation and related complications with women and children mostly affected, saying “compare this with the number of people who have died of Covid-19 complication which is less than 2,000 as reported by NCDC.
“The use of firewood is a double edge sword, it is not only leading to a significant number of death, we also know that cutting timber for firewood leads to deforestation, which later leads to desertification.”
“As the desert moves further down, livestock have to move to find water to drink and pasture and these have resulted to some of the security situation we have today. It, therefore, becomes very important that the LPG (cooking gas) agenda is supported to displace firewood and kerosine,” Fatayi-Williams said.
Fatayi-Williams said that as at 2007, the national consumption of LPG was 50 tonnes, adding that following the intervention of NLNG, about one million tonnes of cooking gas was consumed in Nigeria in 2019 alone.
She maintained that the current projection is that in another five years, about three million tonnes of cooking gas will be consumed in Nigeria, saying “as we displace firewood, we allow trees to grow; we allow the environment to be better, and hopefully a better future for our children.
“Cooking gas remains a cleaner alternative to firewood and kerosene,” Fatayi-Williams said.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of NLNG, Mr Tony Attah, told the lawmakers that it was time to unleash the nation’s potential in gas, adding that “there are many countries Nigeria can look up to in terms of what gas can do like in Qatar, Trinidad and Tobago, and in the Netherlands.
“We are ready to partner with your committee to bring about that progress that is required to unleash the potentials of gas. We have the potential to become number four in the world, we have 200 TCF proven, and we know of 600 TCF unproven; if we prove that, Nigeria will become fourth in the world.
“Because of the changing energy mix, the world is moving from dirty to clean energy and by 2050, there will be nine billion people in the world. Today, we have about seven billion; so, it is like adding one new India and China to the world: where will the energy come from?” Attah asked.
Responding, the Chairman of the House Committee on Gas, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, commended the NLNG for its pioneering status, and for putting Nigeria on the global map of major gas processing countries and significantly for making Nigeria one of the largest exporters of gas in the world.
Mutu also commended the management for the signing of Final Investment Decision (FID) for the establishment of Train 7 project, which would no doubt keep Nigeria at the top of LNG producers and exporters list.
“In addition to the foregoing the huge contributions of the NLNG to the Nigerian economy in revenue contribution, research, technology, manpower, community development and the promotion of literature and the Arts, to mention a few, cannot be over emphasized.
“We are thus looking forward to working with your team and other stakeholders to use the business model and the wealth of experience of NLNG to formulate new legislation and incentives that will assist to efficiently harness the gas resources in Nigeria for the all-round development of the nation’s economy,” Mutu added.
Featured
‘100,000 Nigerians Die Of Firewood Smoke Inhalation Yearly’
The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) said it has generated about $108billion in revenue since it started operation about 21 years ago, while giving out about $35billion as dividends to shareholders.
This is even as the company quoted a World Bank data showing that about a 100,000 Nigerians die annually due to firewood smoke inhalation and related complications, with women and children mostly affected, while advising Nigerians to move up in the ranking of the use of cleaner energy (LPG) for domestic cooking.
The General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, who spoke on behalf of the managing director of the company while briefing members of the House of Representatives Committee on Gas, also said that Nigeria has the potential of becoming the 4th largest producer of proven gas, if the over 600 trillion cubic feet of unproven gas was monetised.
She described the use of firewood for cooking as a double-edge sword, adding that apart from death brought about by smoke from firewood, cutting down trees for firewood leads to deforestation, which was dangerous for the environment.
According to her, about 470,000 people died from smoke generated from firewood within five years, which gives an average of 100,000 people annually.
Fatayi-Williams, who said that the NLNG project remained in the mind of the founding fathers between 1960 when it was conceived and 1989, disclosed that it became a reality in 1989 when it was incorporated.
She added that while it has existed for 30 years, it has operated fully as a limited liability company with four shareholders for 21 years.
According to her, the NNPC, which represents the Federal Government on the board, controls 49 per cent shares of the company while Shell, Agip and Total control 51 per cent shares.
Fatayi-Williams said from 1999 when the first cargo sailed from Bonny Island in Rivers State to France, the NLNG has succeeded in putting Nigeria on the map as an operational company, stressing that since then, it has been safe, consistent and reliable production as an operating company.
“We buy gas, we liquefy it, we transport it, and sell it to the buyers, and get value for Nigeria LNG and for Nigeria. In the 21 years we have operated, we have delivered 5,000 LNG cargoes around the world, and we have 23 dedicated LNG ships to ensure our operation runs smoothly.
“On Bonny Island, we have six installed and operational LNG trains (the train is also known as LNG manufacturing line) of 22 million tonnes capacity.
“Our installed asset base is $11billion.
“We have generated $108billion in revenue since inception, and have delivered $35billion in dividends to the shareholders in the 21 years that we have operated, and have paid $8billion in taxes,” Fatayi-Williams said.
She explained further that in the early days of crude oil exploration in the country, 65 per cent of total gas produced in the country was flared, adding that as at today, less than 12 per cent of the gas, which is produced with crude is flared, an indication of where the country stands as at now.
Fatayi-Williams disclosed that Nigeria is currently rated 9th in the world with 200 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of proven gas reserves, adding that Nigeria will be ranked 4th globally in gas production if the additional 600 TCF of unproven gas reserves is monetized.
She said this was a clear indication that there a great opportunity for Nigeria to move up in the ranking of the use of cleaner energy, stressing that over 470,000 persons die from firewood smoke in five years.
Quoting the World Bank data, she said about a 100,000 Nigerians die annually due to firewood smoke inhalation and related complications with women and children mostly affected, saying “compare this with the number of people who have died of Covid-19 complication which is less than 2,000 as reported by NCDC.
“The use of firewood is a double edge sword, it is not only leading to a significant number of death, we also know that cutting timber for firewood leads to deforestation, which later leads to desertification.”
“As the desert moves further down, livestock have to move to find water to drink and pasture and these have resulted to some of the security situation we have today. It, therefore, becomes very important that the LPG (cooking gas) agenda is supported to displace firewood and kerosine,” Fatayi-Williams said.
Fatayi-Williams said that as at 2007, the national consumption of LPG was 50 tonnes, adding that following the intervention of NLNG, about one million tonnes of cooking gas was consumed in Nigeria in 2019 alone.
She maintained that the current projection is that in another five years, about three million tonnes of cooking gas will be consumed in Nigeria, saying “as we displace firewood, we allow trees to grow; we allow the environment to be better, and hopefully a better future for our children.
“Cooking gas remains a cleaner alternative to firewood and kerosene,” Fatayi-Williams said.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of NLNG, Mr Tony Attah, told the lawmakers that it was time to unleash the nation’s potential in gas, adding that “there are many countries Nigeria can look up to in terms of what gas can do like in Qatar, Trinidad and Tobago, and in the Netherlands.
“We are ready to partner with your committee to bring about that progress that is required to unleash the potentials of gas. We have the potential to become number four in the world, we have 200 TCF proven, and we know of 600 TCF unproven; if we prove that, Nigeria will become fourth in the world.
“Because of the changing energy mix, the world is moving from dirty to clean energy and by 2050, there will be nine billion people in the world. Today, we have about seven billion; so, it is like adding one new India and China to the world: where will the energy come from?” Attah asked.
Responding, the Chairman of the House Committee on Gas, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, commended the NLNG for its pioneering status, and for putting Nigeria on the global map of major gas processing countries and significantly for making Nigeria one of the largest exporters of gas in the world.
Mutu also commended the management for the signing of Final Investment Decision (FID) for the establishment of Train 7 project, which would no doubt keep Nigeria at the top of LNG producers and exporters list.
“In addition to the foregoing the huge contributions of the NLNG to the Nigerian economy in revenue contribution, research, technology, manpower, community development and the promotion of literature and the Arts, to mention a few, cannot be over emphasized.
“We are thus looking forward to working with your team and other stakeholders to use the business model and the wealth of experience of NLNG to formulate new legislation and incentives that will assist to efficiently harness the gas resources in Nigeria for the all-round development of the nation’s economy,” Mutu added.
Featured
I’ll Never Malign Tinubu, Wike Insists
The Rivers State Government has dismissed claims in some quarters that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, disrespected the person and maligned the reputation of the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, during a recent interview with newsmen in Yola, Adamawa State.
In a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the government described reports making the rounds in some quarters as false, malicious and a fabrication of the imagination of its purveyors.
The statement reads, “The attention of the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to false assertions attributed to him in an article written in ‘The Guardian’ by Emmanuel Ande on February 5, 2021, titled: “Tinubu Cannot See Presidency Gate In 2023, Says Wike.”
“We wish to affirm that it is true that Governor Wike was in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State on February 4, to inspect some projects being executed by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri. And while inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass in Yola, some journalists requested for an interview which he graciously obliged them.
“The questions asked ranged from the purpose of his visit; the prospects of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the 2023 general election and Nigeria’s rating in the global corruption index recently published by Transparency International.
“At no time during the interview session that lasted about five minutes did Governor Wike mention the names of Chief Tinubu and the APC’s former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, or even alluded to them.
“We, therefore, consider the report by Mr Emmanuel Ande as preposterous, fabricated, and malicious and intended to inflame relationship between Governor Wike and Chief Tinubu, whom the Rivers Chief Executive holds in high esteem.
“We wish to state without equivocation, that irrespective of political affiliation, Governor Wike has enormous respect for Chief Tinubu and will never say or do anything to malign the hard earned reputation of the elder statesman. The report by Mr Ande is mischievous and aimed to discredit ‘The Guardian’.
“It is our belief that the reporter is probably acting as hireling of some treacherous political actors, who often capitalise on the susceptibility of some journalists to manipulate them to publish misleading or factually incorrect information for political purposes. We dare the reporter to provide any evidence to prove the veracity of his fabricated report”, the statement added.
Featured
Nigerians’ll Vote Out APC In 2023 -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tackle insurgency, banditry and corruption would compel Nigerians to vote out the party in 2023.
Wike noted that with the current economic woes of the country and escalating banditry, it was obvious that Nigerians have realised they made a terrible mistake to have voted for the APC.
The Rivers State governor stated this, yesterday, shortly after inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass being constructed by Adamawa State Governor, Hon Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola.
Wike said he was impressed with the developmental strides of the Adamawa State governor.
According to him, it was gladdening to note that similar feats were being replicated in the states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor declared that Nigerians were apparently unhappy with the way the APC-led Federal Government has mismanaged the affairs of the country.
“Are Nigerians happy? The answer is no. If Nigerians are not happy, what is the expected result that you intend to get? Obviously, Nigerians would want APC government not to govern them in 2023.”
He stated that with the overwhelming infrastructural development taking place in all the PDP-led states, which Nigerians can attest to, it would be impossible for the PDP not to win the 2023 general election.
“I believe that Nigerians are now knowing that they had made a mistake, and they want to correct the mistake by voting for PDP and no longer APC”.
Wike said the latest ranking of Nigeria as 146th most corrupt country in the world based on recently published Transparency International Corruption Index report, was indicative that the APC administration’s claim of fighting corruption has been misleading.
“What you see is vindictiveness. Today, if I want to leave PDP and go to APC, I will no longer be corrupt. The moment I remain in PDP, I am corrupt. So, corruption is based on the party you belong to. That is their definition of corruption, and that is why everybody is disappointed.”
Wike maintained that the country has never been divided and insecure the way it has been under APC leadership.
The Rivers State governor explained that he was in Adamawa State to thank Fintiri for honouring the invitation of Rivers people to commission some projects recently, and to use the opportunity to see what his counterpart was doing in Adamawa State.
“I am shocked, overwhelmed with what I have seen. I was asking him where he was getting the money from. The kind of construction going on is as if Nigerian economic problem does not affect Adamawa State. And that is what we have always said: whatever opportunity you have, whatever privilege you have, you try to make your people happy by providing them the basic infrastructure,” the Rivers State governor said.
Wike urged the Adamawa State governor to remain focused on the delivery of dividends of democracy to his people and not be bothered by the antics of the opposition.
“Don’t be distracted; don’t be bothered with what people will say. Continue to focus on infrastructural development because that is what can drive the economy of Adamawa State”, he advised Fintiri.
Trending
- Metro3 days ago
War Drum: No African Country Can Contain Nigeria’s Refugees
- Politics3 days ago
April Date For LG Polls, Sacrosanct, RSIEC Vows
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Diri Hails Executive, Legislature Relationship
- Sports3 days ago
NNL: Insurance FC Targets NPFL Promotion – Spokesman
- Niger Delta3 days ago
C’River Gets FG Mineral Processing Cluster
- Rivers3 days ago
Bidding For Abali, Mile 3 Parks, Transparent -Perm Sec
- Niger Delta3 days ago
A’Ibom Residents To Get N2bn Compensation
- Editorial3 days ago
Buhari’s New Service Chiefs