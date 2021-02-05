Politics
Wike Is My Role Model, Eke Affirms
The Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Solomon Abel Eke, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike is his political role model in the state and in the country.
Eke, who made this assertion during a media tour of projects in the local government, said Wike is the politician he considers as a role model because the governor does not pretend.
Outside the shores of Nigeria, Eke, however, named former South African President, Nelson Mandela as his role model.
His words, “Governor Nyesom Wike is my role model. He is my role model in the state and even in the entire country, it is Nyesom Wike. Outside the shores of Nigeria, it is Nelson Mandela. The simple reason is because we don’t pretend. These people don’t pretend.
“Me too, I don’t pretend. If you know me, you will know that I don’t pretend. Whatever I want to do, I will tell you this is the reason for it. I have told you that projects I am embarking on are projects that have impact on the people; the livelihoods of the people. My slogan is ‘service to humanity’; that is why I am in politics. I am not here to favour anybody.”
The council chairman further noted that the prudent management of funds has been the secret behind the success story of his administration so far, contending that his administration tries to leave a landmark achievement on every money that comes into the council’s coffers.
Eke further indicated that his administration has by no means surpassed the achievements of his predecessors but said, “Because we are focused, we are trailing behind them, the past administrations.”
He said while the Wike administration at the council then between 1999 and 2006 constructed eight or more roads, he (Eke) was currently struggling with two.
“The Governor, in all communities of the local government did borehole projects because they requested for them that time. Those boreholes are still there now. That is why I can say I am not doing borehole again. I have been able to do four boreholes so far based on request. The governor also built schools and built health centres. I am struggling to do those things. I have not even done it. I cannot say I have beaten them. When it comes to Timothy Nsirim, you can see the International Market built by him. He even directed that we build markets in all the 17 wards. He did about 15 roads. I am even struggling to do two. I cannot say that what they did, I have been able to do it,” Eke said.
He attributed this state of affairs to paucity of funds, as monthly allocations for the council have dropped compared to those days, made worse by the relocation of several companies out of the local government.
“The magic is that by that time; the allocation was better than what we have now. We did not have this increment in workforce. You cannot compare that time and now,” he said.
Eke said he would need a second term mandate in order to do those things he has not been able to do like sports centre, proposed school projects in Iriebe and Woji communities as well as completion of the ongoing Legislative Assembly Complex at the Council Secretariat, a fish farm, among others.
Meanwhile, state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has been described as Nigeria’s democratic leadership champion of the 21st century.
Addressing journalists recently at Rumuodomaya shortly after projects assessment tour of the area, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Prince Solomon Eke, said that Governor Wike was able to enhance democratic governance in the oil and gas- rich state in particular and Nigeria in general through numerous development projects spread across the length and breath of the state since 2015 to date.
He stressed that the Governor was able to strengthen democratic governance through roads construction and re-construction, rehabilitation, building of flyovers to ease traffic congestion in the state capital, the provision of security for the people both in the urban and rural communities of the state within the lifespan of this administration.
He maintained that the governor equally provided the people with good and acceptable sanitary feat, regular power and water supply in all the nooks and crannies of the state, payment of workers’ salaries and other welfare incentives as at when due, and the restoration of peace and harmony, as well as returning the lost glory of the state from Garbage to Garden City status’, among others.
Eke, who is poised for a re-election based on his performance so far, especially the envisaged projects in the 17 Wards of the LGA, said that Wike’s rural and urban development’ since the emergence of democracy in 1999 speaks volumes of him in infrastructural transformation, thereby making democracy to be meaningful, realisable and achievable, which successive administrations failed to address.
According to him, “This achievement so far of the governor will enhance electoral management in Nigeria as it will improve the lives of the people for better future”.
In his words: “Governor Nyesom Wike has done marvellously well in the provision of lasting infrastructural development in Rivers State within the six years of this dispensation, thereby strengthening democracy in the state in particular and Nigeria in general. I doff my hat for his resilience thus far in this regard,” he said, and described him, as a champion and role model”.
The council boss further urged Rivers indigenes particularly and Nigerians generally to support the governor’s quest to build better bridges of development in the last lap of this government through sacrificing their energies and ensure that detractors and enemies of good governance did not destabilise efforts of the Wike-led administration in the state.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Prince Solomon Eke, has stated that the rationale behind the projects assessment tour was not to seek for second tenure, rather for the world and the people to ascertain his interest to bring good governance to the grassroots.
Eke averred: “I don’t like blowing empty trumpet, instead, the people will determine whether second term is possible or not. I am poised to offer the best to Obio/Akpor people. The places visited in the tour include, Rumuodomaya, where he built sick-bay at the council for first aid treatment of staff, Legislative Assembly Complex under construction for the accommodation of councilors, corps members’ lodge, classroom, administrative and laboratory blocks at Community Secondary School, Rumuodomaya.
Others are borehole and Information Communication Technology (ICT) with computers and other accessories at Rumuokoro Town Hall, Eliohan road, on-going jetty project at Rumuolumeni and ICT hall at Ozuoba, among other ongoing development projects of the present administration in the area.
By: Donatus Ebi & Bethel Toby
Politics
Next President’ll Spend Entire Tenure Fixing Rot Created By APC -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the next President of the country would spend his tenure fixing the ethnic, religious and socio-economic problems created by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The governor noted that since the APC administration assumed office in 2015, religious intolerance and ethnic division have deepened, adding that worst still, was the politicisation of security.
He stated this during the official presentation of letter of nomination to him for the “2020 Extra-Ordinary Personality of the Year Award” by the management of Silverbird Group at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
Wike said that despite the glaring insecurity, religious and ethnic division in the country, officials of the Federal Government have continued to live in denial that Nigeria was now more united and secure than ever.
The Rivers State governor maintained that whoever becomes President in 2023 would spend his entire tenure trying to resolve the various socio-economic crisis caused by the present administration.
Wike expressed appreciation on behalf of the government and people of the state to the management of Silverbird for the recognition.
However, he said it was disturbing that the Nigerian Media have failed in their responsibility to hold the present administration accountable for the failure to provide much desired good governance.
“The problem in Nigeria, which I have always said, is that the Press, the media is part of our headache. The media have lost their voice. I remember when Goodluck Jonathan was the President; it was as if the media wanted to pull down the whole of Nigeria.”
Speaking on the issue of insecurity, the governor attributed the seeming inability of the military to end insurgency in the North-East and other parts of the country to the involvement of sacked service chiefs, particularly former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, in politics.
“You were witnesses to how under Buratai, the Army was exposed to politics, which has never happened in the history of this country. Army began to carry ballot boxes. I have never seen that. Before, we used to talk about police, now it’s no longer the police.
“Professionalism is no longer there, and that is why it is difficult to fight insecurity. Instead of them to concentrate and map out strategies; what they are interested in is Rivers State. Who will we send there to make sure the election is rigged. The former Chief of Army Staff will even call INEC to cancel Rivers State election because of his interest. I have never seen this kind of thing in my life”, Wike said.
The governor said it was regrettable that the former Chief of Army Staff failed to condemn his personnel who invaded INEC office in Port Harcourt a day after the Rivers State governorship election in 2019 in an attempt to subvert the wishes of the people; instead, he chose to shield them from prosecution.
“If it is a country that really means well for its citizens, the former GOC in Rivers State would have been dismissed from the Army, but because he was sent by his so-called leaders, they have to protect him. That is the country that we are in, and that is why we think the media should come up and tell the world some of these stories”, he argued.
The governor noted that the inability of the media to scrutinise those in authority was partly responsible for the lack of accountable by those in office.
For instance, he stated that the President had promised to fight corruption and bring to book those he accused of killing the economy.
But, ironically, he said that those he accused of killing the economy are now members of his political party and free from prosecution.
Wike thanked the management of Silverbird for the honour bestowed on him and the people of Rivers State.
He stated that his administration would continue to deliver developmental projects and improve the wellbeing of Rivers State people, particularly pensioners, till the very last day of his tenure.
“Our state pays not less than N1.8billion every month for pensioners. People told me that there is news that the government does not pay pensioners. I cannot spend N1.8billion every month to pay pensioners, and you will say I don’t pay pensioners. It is not true.”
He further said, “From February 10, we are trying to do the second round of commissioning. It is not just flagging off, come and see if we have done the projects. I have just approved the 8th flyover as at yesterday.”
In his remarks, the General Manager, Silverbird Creative Development, Jacob Akinyemi Johnson, said the award was to let the governor know that he was doing a fantastic job for the people of Rivers State, adding that his efforts have not gone unnoticed.
He explained that Wike was nominated as the Silverbird Extra-Ordinary Personality of the Year 2020 because of the projects he has embarked upon and his fearlessness.
“Your boldness made you the first prominent Nigerian to raise the alarm over the atrocities of the now disbanded SARS. And you also spoke against the politicisation of security. Now, your forthrightness in telling the truth to power, including the Presidency when you think things are going wrong, is worthy of emulation. You did not hesitate to commend when necessary also. On political issues, you are not afraid to tell even your own party, the PDP, the whole truth when necessary.
“There are very few governors like you who work the work and talk the talk, and there are very few governors like you who have the passion and not dwell on sentiments. You say things the way they are, and you also say the things that you believe in.
“So, we sat back, and we said the person we can think of this year is Your Excellency, Nyesom Wike. Also in the area of projects, the last time I was here, you were referred to as ‘Mr. Projects’. Now, you have been elevated to ‘Mr. Quality Projects’.
“You promised on the day you were sworn in for second term that you will work for Rivers people to the very last day, and you are living up to that task. Seven bridges in a record period of time and all these are embarked upon in 2020 when the country, and indeed, the entire world were greatly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, but you still delivered despite all these things”, the Silverbird chief added.
Politics
Wike Is My Role Model, Eke Affirms
The Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Solomon Abel Eke, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike is his political role model in the state and in the country.
Eke, who made this assertion during a media tour of projects in the local government, said Wike is the politician he considers as a role model because the governor does not pretend.
Outside the shores of Nigeria, Eke, however, named former South African President, Nelson Mandela as his role model.
His words, “Governor Nyesom Wike is my role model. He is my role model in the state and even in the entire country, it is Nyesom Wike. Outside the shores of Nigeria, it is Nelson Mandela. The simple reason is because we don’t pretend. These people don’t pretend.
“Me too, I don’t pretend. If you know me, you will know that I don’t pretend. Whatever I want to do, I will tell you this is the reason for it. I have told you that projects I am embarking on are projects that have impact on the people; the livelihoods of the people. My slogan is ‘service to humanity’; that is why I am in politics. I am not here to favour anybody.”
The council chairman further noted that the prudent management of funds has been the secret behind the success story of his administration so far, contending that his administration tries to leave a landmark achievement on every money that comes into the council’s coffers.
Eke further indicated that his administration has by no means surpassed the achievements of his predecessors but said, “Because we are focused, we are trailing behind them, the past administrations.”
He said while the Wike administration at the council then between 1999 and 2006 constructed eight or more roads, he (Eke) was currently struggling with two.
“The Governor, in all communities of the local government did borehole projects because they requested for them that time. Those boreholes are still there now. That is why I can say I am not doing borehole again. I have been able to do four boreholes so far based on request. The governor also built schools and built health centres. I am struggling to do those things. I have not even done it. I cannot say I have beaten them. When it comes to Timothy Nsirim, you can see the International Market built by him. He even directed that we build markets in all the 17 wards. He did about 15 roads. I am even struggling to do two. I cannot say that what they did, I have been able to do it,” Eke said.
He attributed this state of affairs to paucity of funds, as monthly allocations for the council have dropped compared to those days, made worse by the relocation of several companies out of the local government.
“The magic is that by that time; the allocation was better than what we have now. We did not have this increment in workforce. You cannot compare that time and now,” he said.
Eke said he would need a second term mandate in order to do those things he has not been able to do like sports centre, proposed school projects in Iriebe and Woji communities as well as completion of the ongoing Legislative Assembly Complex at the Council Secretariat, a fish farm, among others.
Meanwhile, state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has been described as Nigeria’s democratic leadership champion of the 21st century.
Addressing journalists recently at Rumuodomaya shortly after projects assessment tour of the area, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Prince Solomon Eke, said that Governor Wike was able to enhance democratic governance in the oil and gas- rich state in particular and Nigeria in general through numerous development projects spread across the length and breath of the state since 2015 to date.
He stressed that the Governor was able to strengthen democratic governance through roads construction and re-construction, rehabilitation, building of flyovers to ease traffic congestion in the state capital, the provision of security for the people both in the urban and rural communities of the state within the lifespan of this administration.
He maintained that the governor equally provided the people with good and acceptable sanitary feat, regular power and water supply in all the nooks and crannies of the state, payment of workers’ salaries and other welfare incentives as at when due, and the restoration of peace and harmony, as well as returning the lost glory of the state from Garbage to Garden City status’, among others.
Eke, who is poised for a re-election based on his performance so far, especially the envisaged projects in the 17 Wards of the LGA, said that Wike’s rural and urban development’ since the emergence of democracy in 1999 speaks volumes of him in infrastructural transformation, thereby making democracy to be meaningful, realisable and achievable, which successive administrations failed to address.
According to him, “This achievement so far of the governor will enhance electoral management in Nigeria as it will improve the lives of the people for better future”.
In his words: “Governor Nyesom Wike has done marvellously well in the provision of lasting infrastructural development in Rivers State within the six years of this dispensation, thereby strengthening democracy in the state in particular and Nigeria in general. I doff my hat for his resilience thus far in this regard,” he said, and described him, as a champion and role model”.
The council boss further urged Rivers indigenes particularly and Nigerians generally to support the governor’s quest to build better bridges of development in the last lap of this government through sacrificing their energies and ensure that detractors and enemies of good governance did not destabilise efforts of the Wike-led administration in the state.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Prince Solomon Eke, has stated that the rationale behind the projects assessment tour was not to seek for second tenure, rather for the world and the people to ascertain his interest to bring good governance to the grassroots.
Eke averred: “I don’t like blowing empty trumpet, instead, the people will determine whether second term is possible or not. I am poised to offer the best to Obio/Akpor people. The places visited in the tour include, Rumuodomaya, where he built sick-bay at the council for first aid treatment of staff, Legislative Assembly Complex under construction for the accommodation of councilors, corps members’ lodge, classroom, administrative and laboratory blocks at Community Secondary School, Rumuodomaya.
Others are borehole and Information Communication Technology (ICT) with computers and other accessories at Rumuokoro Town Hall, Eliohan road, on-going jetty project at Rumuolumeni and ICT hall at Ozuoba, among other ongoing development projects of the present administration in the area.
By: Donatus Ebi & Bethel Toby
Politics
April Date For LG Polls, Sacrosanct, RSIEC Vows
The Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Hon Justice George Omereji (rtd), has vowed that the Saturday, April 17, 2021 date slated for the forthcoming local government elections in the state remains sacrosanct.
Speaking to newsmen after an interactive session with the Council of Government Recognised Traditional Rulers, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Omereji assured that the election would hold according to the timetable, adding that so far, there was nothing to suggest otherwise.
“There is nothing like shifting of election. Some people are saying shifting, postponing. We are not postponing anything. We are still in order, according to the timetable”.
Commenting on dissident political parties, the RSIEC chairman said the commission has been talking with all political parties, adding that there has been mutual understanding.
“I have been talking to them. I have even told them that it is not RSIEC’s fault. It is INEC’s fault. That if they want to go to court, they should go to court, and sue INEC because it was INEC that delisted them, not RSIEC. RSIEC has no right to delist any party”, he argued.
He described the interactive session as a success, noting that the traditional rulers have assured the commission of support to make the election peaceful.
“It was a very wonderful interactive meeting with the royal fathers. They have assured us that they are going to talk with their community people so that there will be peaceful election”, he said.
Earlier in his opening address, Omereji had noted the key role which traditional rulers play in maintaining peace, order and security in various communities, and solicited their support in making the forthcoming local government polls peaceful.
“It is our strong conviction that you know how better to communicate with them, to persuade, to nudge, to influence them unto the right path.
“We want Rivers people to use the opportunity offered by the forthcoming elections to choose who their ward councillors should be; who should be their LGA chairman.
“They should elect credible and responsible people who can deliver to them the dividends of democracy. Leaders who will conceive, plan and execute meaningful projects to enhance the living standards of the people”.
In his reaction, the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja, expressed the readiness of the traditional rulers in the state to ensure that there would be peaceful election.
The royal father, who is also Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, charged the commission to give a level playing ground to all political parties and candidates contesting in the election.
“Though this is a local election, but it is expected that they show good example to other states by giving level playing ground to all parties and candidates”, he stated.
By: Chris Oluoh
Trending
- Niger Delta4 days ago
UNICAL Resumes Friday, Introduces Virtual Learning
- Sports5 days ago
‘Broadcast Of NPFL Matches will bring sanity’
- Sports5 days ago
‘Our Aim Is To Expose Players’
- Maritime5 days ago
Bonny Kingdom Floats Modern Ferry Service
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Jonathan, Diri’s Aide, Others’ Presence Boosts Octogenarian’s Funeral
- Politics4 days ago
Service Chiefs: Wike Hails Buhari
- Sports5 days ago
Nasarawa United Not Disappointed Over Defeat
- Politics4 days ago
Group Tasks S’West Govs On Job Creation