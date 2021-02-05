Trans-Gender Controversies

The Oxford Learners Dictionary defines rape as a forceful way of having intercourse with a person without his or her consent.

Sometimes it occurs under duress, as the woman or man is threatened with gun, matchete and other dangerous objects.

Despite efforts by relevant stakeholders to tackle the menace of rape in the society, rape cases have continued to rise.

On a daily basis, it is either a minor is raped or you hear of a full- fledged married or unmarried woman or man being raped.

Recently, a female student of University of Port Harcourt narrated to the press how she encountered a gang of rapists at Agip Junction, Mile 4 in Port Harcourt.

According to her, she vowed to die with them instead of being raped. At the end of the day, she sustained injury from a gunshot.

Last week, a woman in one of our local areas, also alleged how a man who claimed to be her husband’s friend, tricked her to give him a matchete to cut plantain. After cutting the plantain, he threatened her with the knife and allegedly raped her.

We have had several cases that are unreported because of stigmatisation and mockery in the society.

Yes, a lot of factors could be responsible for this. Some people say indecent dressing can cause it. When a woman dresses half naked which can tempt the rapist. There are those who see women in that circumstance but ignore it.

What does a three to four-year-old girl possess that will attract a man if it is not an evil or criminal intention to determine if that kind of action should take place.

The dangers associated with rape are enormous to the victim.

A legal expert says it is a criminal action against humanity. Criminal action in the sense that it was done without the consent of the victim on whom the action was taken. When she or he realises that it was carried out without their consent, they feels demoralised, abandoned, humiliated probably because nobody came to their rescue.

Social stigma in the neighborhood is another problem rape victims finds it difficult to mingle with others. They dissociates themselves from peers.

Depression is also associated with rape and lingers on to the extent that the victim feels that every social contact with a man or woman will lead to rape. Women and men no longer have peace. Anywhere you find yourself, you are apprehensive because one dirty human being may appear from nowhere to rape you.

According to medical experts, the health status of the rapist is unknown so the tendency of contracting Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) is possible, as well as HIV/AIDS.

On the part of the woman unwanted pregnancy is also a danger associated with rape case. If she is a virgin, the trauma resulting from that forceful penetration is huge. It can also cause injury to the genital area leading to ailments.

Now as a people we have to do something because this is an issue that is becoming scary. I would say that much has not been done and, over the decades, we have been feeling that something would be done.

We should not be raising a generation of people whose life ambition is to be hurting other people in their environment. It is heart-breaking to hear that three to nine-year-old children are raped.

We’ve been silent enough and we have to break this culture of silence. We are living in denial and we have to focus on the pressures and ills of the time we find ourselves. I think we must begin to take our destinies in our hands bearing in mind that we are human beings in a complex environment.

Some rapists may be psychologically sick and need help. A man may love his wife and still abuse her even to death. This is a form of imbalance and emotionally unstable person unable to manage himself. You see a situation where a man finishes beating his wife and starts begging for forgiveness. He needs a form of therapy.

We appeal to the government that provides the law which covers every society to protect the weak from the strong. The law should provide a balance for women and abused men.

It is highly condemnable when cases of rape against children and women are reported to the appropriate quarters and money is being demanded for proper documentation. Sometimes the perpetrator gets away with it.

As a result of frustration, an affected mother or father may decide to withdraw their case due largely to the fact that he or she does not have about N5000 to N10000 to offer before their case can be handled.

Law enforcement agents should be sensitised and better educated about this as it concerns women and even men. It can be anybody’s turn. When rape cases are reported, law enforcement agents should, as a matter of fact, follow it up to its logical conclusion.

While the efforts of some of the officers are commendable, much is still being expected.

A quicker justice system that is up and doing in terms of rape cases is highly needed. This demands the urgency that the matter requires, ensuring that the case does not drag for too long. When rape cases drag for too long it will be stressful on both the victims and their families. They may lose interest, decide to let it go even after paying money to a lawyer.

People should be held accountable for their actions. When this is done, rape victims will feel bold to speak up when they are abused.

One of the things preventing women from speaking out sometimes when they find themselves in abusive situations is the issue of mockery. Women should report rape cases to the appropriate quarters as early as possible, seek justice and surely they will be re-integrated into the society.

A victim should be able to speak out as soon as possible so that medical examination can be carried out when she encounters a rapist because he might be HIV/AIDS positive which he may secretly want to transmit to other people.

Girls should identify and ignore such boys and men who will always make nasty comments while moving on the streets. Avoiding unnecessary touch whether in private and public places will go a long way in curbing this ugly situation. Lonely places should be avoided, while men and boys should report any untoward behaviour from other men.

I’m not unaware that certain laws have been laid down for offenders of this but authorities saddled with this responsibility should ensure that those who cannot survive without raping children and women and men must be punished according to the laws stipulated by government at all levels.

By the time stiffer measures are taken to tackle this victims will heave a sigh of relief.

I call on all women groups to rise up in sensitisation of women on the dangers and consequences of rape. Creating awareness in schools for pupils and students, market women, offices on how women and men can defeat this monster called rape has become necessary.

By: Eunice Choko-Kayode