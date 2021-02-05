City Crime
Stealing Crude Oil Offshore, Practically Impossible, DPR Claims
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), yesterday, disclosed that majority of the crude oil theft recorded in the country’s petroleum industry occur in the inland terminals, noting that it was practically impossible to steal crude oil from the offshore terminals.
In a statement issued by its Head, Public Affairs, Mr. Paul Osu, in Abuja, the Director of the DPR, Engr. Sarki Auwalu, explained, however, that Nigeria has over 30 terminals with only five of them being land terminals.
Auwalu, who was making a presentation before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Oil Theft in Abuja, also stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production and lifting were properly accounted for, while he provided clarifications on the process it uses for accounting for crude oil production in the country.
He said, “Most of the thefts, they are coming from land terminals because the land producers have to use pipelines to transport the crude into the terminals for export.
”In the process, you have a lot of third party interference which results in volumes that are being taken and are stolen.
“So, most of the discrepancies in production and export, you can easily calculate the theft volume.
“And the theft volume, if not all, come from the land terminals. But the offshore terminals, it is actually practically impossible to steal crude from offshore terminals, since it is from the bottom of the sea.”
Auwalu explained to the committee chaired by Hon Peter Akpatason, that the DPR was the agency of government saddled with the responsibility of monitoring crude oil production and lifting.
According to him, the methodology used in hydrocarbon accounting was static measurement and dynamic measurement.
He explained that the static was the volume that went into tank that one can dip and know the volume while the dynamic was the volume that goes across the meter.
He said, “I will like to use this opportunity to give a brief on how we account for hydrocarbon in this nation.
”I think that will provide a better view for this committee as well as Nigerians. The process starts from the well because every crude oil comes from the well, and you cannot drill a well without knowing the capacity of that well to produce.
“So, the hydrocarbon accounting in DPR starts from the well. Once you drill a well, you will need to have what we call a maximum efficiency rate (MER) to know the capacity that the well will produce. The volume accounting starts from that point.
“We have two kinds of meters: we have production meter that you measure the volume of oil produced, and we have custody transfer meter where you measure the volume of oil that exchanged hands.
“What we do is to take inventory of all the wells producing in every field based on the volume we give, within which that well cannot produce more than that.
“If you under-produce, you can kill the reservoir. If you over-produce, you can kill the reservoir. All these volume measurements, whether static or dynamic, we take record of them.”
In his remarks, Akpatason stated that the effects of crude oil theft could not be overemphasised, adding that it was the responsibility of all patriotic Nigerians to put an end to the menace.
He said the DPR was identified as the agency playing a key role in the monitoring of crude oil production and lifting in the country, hence its invitation to the agency.
City Crime
Stealing Crude Oil Offshore, Practically Impossible, DPR Claims
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), yesterday, disclosed that majority of the crude oil theft recorded in the country’s petroleum industry occur in the inland terminals, noting that it was practically impossible to steal crude oil from the offshore terminals.
In a statement issued by its Head, Public Affairs, Mr. Paul Osu, in Abuja, the Director of the DPR, Engr. Sarki Auwalu, explained, however, that Nigeria has over 30 terminals with only five of them being land terminals.
Auwalu, who was making a presentation before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Oil Theft in Abuja, also stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production and lifting were properly accounted for, while he provided clarifications on the process it uses for accounting for crude oil production in the country.
He said, “Most of the thefts, they are coming from land terminals because the land producers have to use pipelines to transport the crude into the terminals for export.
”In the process, you have a lot of third party interference which results in volumes that are being taken and are stolen.
“So, most of the discrepancies in production and export, you can easily calculate the theft volume.
“And the theft volume, if not all, come from the land terminals. But the offshore terminals, it is actually practically impossible to steal crude from offshore terminals, since it is from the bottom of the sea.”
Auwalu explained to the committee chaired by Hon Peter Akpatason, that the DPR was the agency of government saddled with the responsibility of monitoring crude oil production and lifting.
According to him, the methodology used in hydrocarbon accounting was static measurement and dynamic measurement.
He explained that the static was the volume that went into tank that one can dip and know the volume while the dynamic was the volume that goes across the meter.
He said, “I will like to use this opportunity to give a brief on how we account for hydrocarbon in this nation.
”I think that will provide a better view for this committee as well as Nigerians. The process starts from the well because every crude oil comes from the well, and you cannot drill a well without knowing the capacity of that well to produce.
“So, the hydrocarbon accounting in DPR starts from the well. Once you drill a well, you will need to have what we call a maximum efficiency rate (MER) to know the capacity that the well will produce. The volume accounting starts from that point.
“We have two kinds of meters: we have production meter that you measure the volume of oil produced, and we have custody transfer meter where you measure the volume of oil that exchanged hands.
“What we do is to take inventory of all the wells producing in every field based on the volume we give, within which that well cannot produce more than that.
“If you under-produce, you can kill the reservoir. If you over-produce, you can kill the reservoir. All these volume measurements, whether static or dynamic, we take record of them.”
In his remarks, Akpatason stated that the effects of crude oil theft could not be overemphasised, adding that it was the responsibility of all patriotic Nigerians to put an end to the menace.
He said the DPR was identified as the agency playing a key role in the monitoring of crude oil production and lifting in the country, hence its invitation to the agency.
City Crime
Maina’s Son, Faisal, Flees To US, EFCC Tells Court
Faisal Maina, son of former chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has fled to the United States of America (USA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said.
The EFCC’s Counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, yesterday, told Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the accused has fled the country despite assurances that he would appear in court to take his pleas.
Abubakar said from the information at the disposal of the anti-graft agency, Faisal sneaked to the USA through the Republic of Niger.
Earlier at the yesterday’s sitting, Justice Abang, in a committal proceeding ruling, ordered Faisal’s surety, who is a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Sani Dan-Galadima, representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, to forfeit a property used as a bail bond.
Faisal was granted a N60million bail with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving member of the House of Representatives.
City Crime
Surety For Bail
Bail can be defined as the process whereby a person accused or being charged for the commission of an offence, is released by the constituted authority who is detaining him, on the condition that he will appear or report to a police station or court or other identified location in future whenever his presence is required or so ordered. There are two broad types of bail in Nigeria. They are police or administrative bail and court bail. My interest in this write up is court bail, which is granted by a court of law. It is granted in two scenarios – bail, pending trial of the accused person, or bail pending the appeal of the accused.
When a person is granted bail, some conditions for the grant of the bail may include getting a surety. In Nigeria the courts prefer sureties with landed property in certain locations who in most cases should be public or civil servants of level 16. In Dasuki V. Director-General SSS (2020) 10 NWLR Pt 1731 Pg 136-143, the appellant approached the High Court for the enforcement of his fundamental right to liberty. The case was contested, the Federal High Court, after hearing the parties held that the fundamental right of the appellant was infringed upon but, in the circumstance of the case granted him conditional release from custody on bail. Dissatisfied with the judgement, the appellant appealed to the Court of Appeal on grounds inter alia, that the bail conditions were onerous.
The Court of Appeal allowed the appeal, varied the bail conditions imposed by the Federal High Court, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000,000.00 and two sureties in the like sum who must be serving civil servants not below the status of level 16 officer in either the state or federal public service or any of its agencies. Each of the sureties was to furnish evidence of ownership of property in the federal capital territory worth N100,000,000.00.
Subsequently, the applicant filed a motion on notice at the Court of Appeal, seeking an order for leave to apply to vary, review or substitute the bail terms contained in the judgement of the Court of Appeal; and an order to vary, review and substitute the bail conditions. The applicant in substitution sought an order granting him bail with two sureties who shall be public servants not below the status of level 16 officers. On whether civil servants or public officers can be involved in bail of accused persons. Per Adah J.C.A at Pg 153 paras. F. A: stated thus:
“Let me quickly say that of concern it is to us that as a court we must be ready and sensitive enough to allow or do anything that will run foul of the law. The issue of involving civil servants or public officers in the public service of the federation and the state in bail of people accused of criminal offences has never been the practice in Nigeria or any part of the civilized world. It was an oversight on our part to allow it in.
Our civil and public service rules do not have any room for it. Expecting a level 16 servant to own a property worth N100,000,000.00 will be running counter of the public service rules and by extension the war against corruption. It is in this respect that I will act ex debito justitiae to ensure that the aspect of involving serving public servants not below the status of level 16 officer in either the state or public service of the federation or any of its agencies be removed and I so order.”
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Trending
- Niger Delta4 days ago
UNICAL Resumes Friday, Introduces Virtual Learning
- Sports5 days ago
‘Broadcast Of NPFL Matches will bring sanity’
- Sports5 days ago
‘Our Aim Is To Expose Players’
- Maritime5 days ago
Bonny Kingdom Floats Modern Ferry Service
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Jonathan, Diri’s Aide, Others’ Presence Boosts Octogenarian’s Funeral
- Politics4 days ago
Service Chiefs: Wike Hails Buhari
- Sports5 days ago
Nasarawa United Not Disappointed Over Defeat
- Politics4 days ago
Group Tasks S’West Govs On Job Creation