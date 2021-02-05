Security Operatives Nab Suspected CNG National Officials In Kaduna

The Board of Trustee and Chairman, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Nastura Ashir Shariff and its National Coordinator, Balarabe Rufai, have been picked by men suspected to be security personnel, yesterday afternoon.

A statement from the CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, could not give reasons for their arrest, but added that, “We are still working to establish a connection with them or trace where they are taken to. Both their phone lines have been unreachable for the past two hours.”

The statement explained that their arrest may not be unconnected with a planned press briefing by the CNG at the NAF Club, Kaduna, which was botched by the security.

It said the Kaduna DSS director had called on the leadership of CNG earlier yesterday, and tried to threaten them against going ahead with the briefing.

“We stood our ground and insisted on our right to freedom of association and expression,” the statement explained.

The statement further explained, “A few minutes afterwards, we were called from the NAF Club, and informed that they were ordered from above to refuse us the use of the hall.”

The spokesman said they went to tell the pressmen who were already gathered at the venue about the development, and asked them to disperse because the briefing has been suspended.

The statement hinted, “As we left the NAF Club and were driving along adjacent Nagogo Road a hooded Peugeot car blocked the lead car which was conveying the two officials and ordered them into the Peugeot and sped off.”