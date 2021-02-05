Ooni Commits To National Principals Cup Revival

Imama Amapakabo welcomed his side’s first win of the season, but says he wished it had come earlier.

Aftergoing seven mat-ches without a win, Abia Warriors ran riot in a 4-1 trouncing of Sunshine Stars in Okigwe.

The victory also bro-ught an end to their win-less run of nine matches against the Owena Whales, while Coach Imama also recorded his first victory against Ogunbote in three meetings.

Reacting to the result, Imama said he’s delighted the elusive win finally arrived and hopes the team can kick on from there.

“The win is going to come at a point in time but coming at the 8th week, it was difficult,” the coach in his post match interview.

“We played, we crea-ted chances but we were not able to take it, like I told the players, we need one win to be able to go into the next match.

“Finally, the win has come, hopefully we are going to take it from here prior to this we had 3 draws, we were closer to these goals every time, they were not coming.

“We were unable to get victory in those 3 games because we were not converting the chances, fortunately today, the players came big and we see the result we have.”

The former Super Eagles assistant coach also heaped praises on debutant Bello Lukman, who scored a brace few minute after coming on from bench.

“I told them in the dressing room that the easiest result to upturn is a two goal lead, because when they scored one goal the narrative changed immediately and the new player scored with his first touch, every coach will be glad that his substitution scored,” he concluded.