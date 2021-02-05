Featured
Nigerians’ll Vote Out APC In 2023 -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tackle insurgency, banditry and corruption would compel Nigerians to vote out the party in 2023.
Wike noted that with the current economic woes of the country and escalating banditry, it was obvious that Nigerians have realised they made a terrible mistake to have voted for the APC.
The Rivers State governor stated this, yesterday, shortly after inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass being constructed by Adamawa State Governor, Hon Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola.
Wike said he was impressed with the developmental strides of the Adamawa State governor.
According to him, it was gladdening to note that similar feats were being replicated in the states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor declared that Nigerians were apparently unhappy with the way the APC-led Federal Government has mismanaged the affairs of the country.
“Are Nigerians happy? The answer is no. If Nigerians are not happy, what is the expected result that you intend to get? Obviously, Nigerians would want APC government not to govern them in 2023.”
He stated that with the overwhelming infrastructural development taking place in all the PDP-led states, which Nigerians can attest to, it would be impossible for the PDP not to win the 2023 general election.
“I believe that Nigerians are now knowing that they had made a mistake, and they want to correct the mistake by voting for PDP and no longer APC”.
Wike said the latest ranking of Nigeria as 146th most corrupt country in the world based on recently published Transparency International Corruption Index report, was indicative that the APC administration’s claim of fighting corruption has been misleading.
“What you see is vindictiveness. Today, if I want to leave PDP and go to APC, I will no longer be corrupt. The moment I remain in PDP, I am corrupt. So, corruption is based on the party you belong to. That is their definition of corruption, and that is why everybody is disappointed.”
Wike maintained that the country has never been divided and insecure the way it has been under APC leadership.
The Rivers State governor explained that he was in Adamawa State to thank Fintiri for honouring the invitation of Rivers people to commission some projects recently, and to use the opportunity to see what his counterpart was doing in Adamawa State.
“I am shocked, overwhelmed with what I have seen. I was asking him where he was getting the money from. The kind of construction going on is as if Nigerian economic problem does not affect Adamawa State. And that is what we have always said: whatever opportunity you have, whatever privilege you have, you try to make your people happy by providing them the basic infrastructure,” the Rivers State governor said.
Wike urged the Adamawa State governor to remain focused on the delivery of dividends of democracy to his people and not be bothered by the antics of the opposition.
“Don’t be distracted; don’t be bothered with what people will say. Continue to focus on infrastructural development because that is what can drive the economy of Adamawa State”, he advised Fintiri.
Featured
Nigerians’ll Vote Out APC In 2023 -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tackle insurgency, banditry and corruption would compel Nigerians to vote out the party in 2023.
Wike noted that with the current economic woes of the country and escalating banditry, it was obvious that Nigerians have realised they made a terrible mistake to have voted for the APC.
The Rivers State governor stated this, yesterday, shortly after inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass being constructed by Adamawa State Governor, Hon Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola.
Wike said he was impressed with the developmental strides of the Adamawa State governor.
According to him, it was gladdening to note that similar feats were being replicated in the states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor declared that Nigerians were apparently unhappy with the way the APC-led Federal Government has mismanaged the affairs of the country.
“Are Nigerians happy? The answer is no. If Nigerians are not happy, what is the expected result that you intend to get? Obviously, Nigerians would want APC government not to govern them in 2023.”
He stated that with the overwhelming infrastructural development taking place in all the PDP-led states, which Nigerians can attest to, it would be impossible for the PDP not to win the 2023 general election.
“I believe that Nigerians are now knowing that they had made a mistake, and they want to correct the mistake by voting for PDP and no longer APC”.
Wike said the latest ranking of Nigeria as 146th most corrupt country in the world based on recently published Transparency International Corruption Index report, was indicative that the APC administration’s claim of fighting corruption has been misleading.
“What you see is vindictiveness. Today, if I want to leave PDP and go to APC, I will no longer be corrupt. The moment I remain in PDP, I am corrupt. So, corruption is based on the party you belong to. That is their definition of corruption, and that is why everybody is disappointed.”
Wike maintained that the country has never been divided and insecure the way it has been under APC leadership.
The Rivers State governor explained that he was in Adamawa State to thank Fintiri for honouring the invitation of Rivers people to commission some projects recently, and to use the opportunity to see what his counterpart was doing in Adamawa State.
“I am shocked, overwhelmed with what I have seen. I was asking him where he was getting the money from. The kind of construction going on is as if Nigerian economic problem does not affect Adamawa State. And that is what we have always said: whatever opportunity you have, whatever privilege you have, you try to make your people happy by providing them the basic infrastructure,” the Rivers State governor said.
Wike urged the Adamawa State governor to remain focused on the delivery of dividends of democracy to his people and not be bothered by the antics of the opposition.
“Don’t be distracted; don’t be bothered with what people will say. Continue to focus on infrastructural development because that is what can drive the economy of Adamawa State”, he advised Fintiri.
Featured
Buhari Nominates Ex-Service Chiefs As Non-Career Ambassadors As PDP Kicks
President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of the immediate past service chiefs and the Chief of Defence Intelligence to the Senate as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
In a letter to Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, the President said, “In accordance with Section 171 (1), (2) (c) & Sub-Section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”
According to the statement, “The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (rtd ), Lt-Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (rtd).
“The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.”
It would be recalled that Buhari had on January 26, 2020, accepted the resignation of the former service chiefs and nominated new ones to take over.
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of trying to shield ex-service chiefs from being investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The PDP was reacting to the nomination of ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) as non-career ambassadors-designate.
Buhari had forwarded the names of the immediate past service chiefs to the Senate as non-career ambassadors-designate.
The nomination of Buratai and other ex-service chiefs as non-career ambassadors has been met with criticism from Nigerians.
However, the opposition party urged the Senate to reject the nomination forwarded by Buhari.
A statement by PDP on its Twitter handle, yesterday, lamented that the Buhari-led administration was trying to use ambassadorial immunity to shield Buratai from ICC’s investigation.
The tweet reads: “@OfficialPDPNig firmly rejects plots by the @MBuhari Presidency and the @OfficialAPCNg to use the decoy of ambassadorial appointments to shield the immediate past service chiefs from investigation over alleged killing of innocent Nigerians and crimes against humanity under their inglorious watch.
“The @OfficialPDPNig charges the Senate to eschew all partisan considerations and stand on the side of the people, particularly the victims of the atrocious regime of the ex-service chiefs by outrightly rejecting the demand by President @MBuhari to confirm them as ambassadors.
“It is indeed sacrilegious and a horrible assault on the sensibility of Nigerians that the @OfficialAPCNg government is seeking to use ambassadorial appointments as desperate measure to secure diplomatic immunity for the former commanders and protect them from investigation, arrest and possible prosecution by the @IntlCrimCourt for the atrocities committed against innocent Nigerians under their command.
“The @OfficialPDPNig asserts that appointing the former service chiefs as ambassadors would confer diplomatic immunity on them and provide them a route for escape.”
PDP also noted that nominating Buratai at a time ICC declared its readiness to probe his alleged “involvement in the crime against humanity in our country, appears to further validate the allegations against them.”
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
Featured
NDDC Not Birthright Of Any Ethnic Group Or State, Wike Cautions
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has condemned the posture of some ethnic groups in the Niger Delta region that behave as if they own the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Wike said the commission belongs to all states in the region and no one particular ethnic group can assert itself as the dominant owner of the commission as has been observed of recent.
The governor made the declaration when he played host to the Interim Management Committee of NDDC on a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wike said members of those groups always kick against the appointment of people to head the commission because they feel such persons were not from core Niger Delta states, which he stated, must stop.
“Anybody can be appointed in Niger Delta. There are people who believe that if they appoint somebody from Edo or Cross River state, for example, they say no. That those people are not the core Niger Delta states. We must have to stop that.”
The governor said that such people also leave their states and come to Rivers State to block the gates of the commission, cause crisis and frustrate economic activities.
“NDDC does not belong to any ethnic group in the Niger Delta region. It does not belong to anybody. There are people who have seen themselves that they are the owners of NDDC. They leave their states and come to Port Harcourt to block NDDC gate. We are peaceful people, but nobody should push us to the point where we tell them ‘enough is enough’.”
Wike further said, “The next time they try it again to cause crisis in our state, I will mobilise our people against them. I am not saying if you have grievances with NDDC, you should not seek how to settle it. But do not use it to cause problem for us, to begin to make economic activities not to move on.”
The governor challenged the new interim leadership to make a difference, change the current narrative of the commission serving outsiders’ interest and abandoning its core mandate of developing the region.
Wike said people were abusing the entire region because the commission has wasted trillions of Dollars without lifting the masses of the region out of poverty or putting commensurate developmental projects on ground to show for the funds received.
“The problem with us is that you allow people outside to control you. You want to have godfathers from East, West and North. NDDC is created for Niger Delta. Use the money for the people and region.
“They are abusing us that Niger Delta is a curse. Trillions of Dollars have been spent, and we cannot say this is what we have spent the money on.
“Those Abuja portfolio contractors are part of the people controlling you. They tell you what to do, and you do it for fear that they will remove you. But eventually, you will be removed. So, why not work for the people. When you are removed, you will know you did your best for the region.”
Wike also charged the interim management committee to always work with all the state governors in the region on equal footing, and without politics so that together, they can achieve the desired development.
“Go and visit every governor because they are members of the Governing Council of NDDC, and they are the leaders of the states. You don’t need to entangle yourself with unnecessary bickering, politicking. Show a difference.”
The governor cautioned the NDDC management to obey subsisting court order that makes it mandatory for the commission to seek the consent of the state governments before embarking on any project, particularly in Rivers State.
He warned that if the commission defies the state government, then, the commission would be dragged to court for contempt.
“I will not hesitate to tell the Attorney General to file contempt charge against officials of NDDC and NDDC itself. We will not hesitate. Because we have come to the time that Nigerians must understand we must follow rules. The only way you can talk about good governance is when you obey the rule of law. There cannot be good governance when there is nothing to show you obey the law. Good governance is predicated on the rule of law”, Wike argued.
He urged them to conceptualise regional projects for execution to end the piecemeal partnership strategy they had adopted, which has not moved the region forward in terms of infrastructural development.
“I have always said to people, when you have the opportunity to make contributions to the development of your father land, you must see it as a blessing God has given you. You must not see it as a way to set back your region.
Wike also urged NDDC to send their partnership support towards the reconstruction of the ongoing dualisation of Eastern Bypass Road where the NDDC permanent headquarters is located.
He told them to put their temporary office along Aba Road in good condition before moving out to their permanent headquarters.
Earlier, the Interim Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, said the visit was first to be undertaken by his team to any governor in the region.
Akwa informed the governor that with the newly built permanent NDDC head office now completed, they were ready to commission it on February 25, 2021.
The interim administrator, on behalf of the commission, later presented six waste disposal trucks to the Rivers State Government to improve the sanitary conditions in the state.
Responding to the donation, Wike noted that this was the first time in his administration that the commission was offering support to the Rivers State Government.
He commended them for demonstrating good corporate social responsibility in encouraging the state government in its drive to restore Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.
Trending
- Niger Delta4 days ago
UNICAL Resumes Friday, Introduces Virtual Learning
- Sports5 days ago
‘Broadcast Of NPFL Matches will bring sanity’
- Sports5 days ago
‘Our Aim Is To Expose Players’
- Maritime5 days ago
Bonny Kingdom Floats Modern Ferry Service
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Jonathan, Diri’s Aide, Others’ Presence Boosts Octogenarian’s Funeral
- Politics4 days ago
Service Chiefs: Wike Hails Buhari
- Sports5 days ago
Nasarawa United Not Disappointed Over Defeat
- Politics4 days ago
Group Tasks S’West Govs On Job Creation