NCS Partners Police For Efficient Policing
The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Enugu State Command has expressed its readiness to continue to build a robust cooperation with the Nigeria Police to create efficient policing in the State.
The Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr Joseph Emelue, disclosed this while receiving the new state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, during a courtesy call to the NCS Enugu State Command headquarters on Wednesday.
Emelue stated that NCS Enugu State Command had continued to work with various commissioners of police in the state, adding, “It is time to take the cooperation to a higher level’’.
According to him, “without close collaboration and understanding, we cannot run an efficient policing system in the state.
“I believe that the coming of Aliyu will ensure we achieve the envisaged robust cooperation between the Nigeria Police Command in Enugu State and NSC Enugu State Command’’.
The controller therefore used the occasion to thank the police for assisting the NSC in conveying the inmates to court as well as other joint exercises by both commands.
He also prayed the Almighty God to protect the new Police commissioner and uplift him higher.
Earlier, Aliyu said that it was his tradition to personally pay a courtesy call and familiarise himself with institutions and organisations close to the police.
As sister security agency, “we need to put heads together and achieve better working understanding in the state”.
Commissioner Aliyu made it clear that the whole idea was aimed at working as a team for “us to cooperate in executing our work.
“We also seek greater synergy among ourselves to make our cooperation seamless’’, he added.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Earned Allowance: UNN, ABU, UNICAL Get Lion Share Of Released N40bn
Some federal university managements have received via the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), their shares of the contentious Earned Allowance for payment to academic and non-teaching staff.
The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN); Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; and University of Calabar (UNICAL)’ received the lion share of the N40billion released.
The congress of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), University of Lagos branch rejected the headship of the earned allowance sharing committee headed by an academic staff.
The Federal Government, last week, disclosed that the approved N40billion earned allowance for staff of federal universities has been made available for payment.
The receipt of the share of the earned allowance is generating internal crisis between the non-teaching staff and the university management.
The mandate schedule for payment of universities earned allowance dated January 8, reads, ”You are hereby authorised to debit the Revitalization of Universities Infrastructure Account and credit the underlisted universities.”
Breakdown of the amount revealed that UNN got N2, 892, 952billion, N2.1billion for academic staff and 723,238million for three non-teaching staff, ABU received N2,660,525billion, N1.995billion went to ASUU members, three non-academic workers shared N665,331million while UNICAL got N2,345,942billion made up of N1.759,456billion for teaching staff and N586,485million for non-academic staff.
The University of Ibadan received N2, 118,903billion, ASUU UI members got N1,589,177billion, non-teaching workers picked N529,725million, University of Lagos was credited with N1,892,036billion, academic staff shared N1, 419, 027billion, non-teaching workers got N473,009million, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife was credited with N1,852,253billion, members of ASUU got N1,389,189billion, non-teaching staff received N463,063million, University of Benin share is N2, 329,901billion, teaching staff pocketed N1,747,426billion while three non-academic workers got N582,475million.
Others are University of Jos was credited with N1, 741,607billion, the UNIJOS ASUU members shared N1,306,205billion, their non-academic counterpart got N435,401million, University of Ilorin received N1,526,602billion, teaching staff received N1,144,952billion, three non-academic workers shared N381,650million, University of Abuja got N831,534million, its teaching staff received N623,650million, non-academic unions shared N207,883million, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta secured N850,224million, ASUU members got N637,668million, non-teaching workers got N212,556million and University of Agriculture, Makurdi received N986,789million, its academic staff pocketed N740,092million and three non-teaching N246,697million.
The SSANU UNILAG branch, in a statement, said the union have lost confidence in the earned allowance sharing committee headed by a professor for entitlement belonging to non-teaching workers.
It reads, ”The committee on sharing of earned allowance should henceforth be headed and populated by competent members of the non-teaching staff. Members of SSANU are enjoined to maintain peace and go about their normal duties with the assurance that justice would prevail.”
The union explained that the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has been informed of congress resolution for appropriate action.
The three non-teaching staff in the Nigerian University System had earlier rejected the allocation of 75 percent of the N40billion earned allowance to academic staff while they got 25 percent.
Nigeria’s Mobile Internet Subscription Drops By 563,837
Nigeria’s mobile Internet subscribers decreased by 563,837 in December, with the total number of Internet users dropping to 153.87million from 154.43million in November, 2020.
Latest figures from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) also showed that broadband subscription fell by 0.12 per cent, from 86million in November to 85.9million in December.
The NCC mobile Internet subscriber data revealed that MTN’s mobile Internet subscriber base reduced the most to 65.35million in December from 65.76million in November, losing 408,444 subscribers.
Airtel, which had 41.52million Internet subscribers in November, lost 236,306 subscribers, recording a total of 41.28million users in December.
9mobile’s Internet subscribers declined from 7.23million in November to 7.12million in December, losing 119,547 mobile Internet users in one month.
On the other hand, the data showed that Globacom had 39.90million Internet subscribers in November but recorded 40.10million users by the end of December, thereby gaining 200,460 new users.
The number of subscribers to Nigeria’s mobile telecommunications services also reduced to 204.22million in December.
The industry statistics showed that the telecoms lost 3.3million active subscribers in one month as the industry had recorded 207.53million users in November.
The data showed that Airtel lost the highest number of subscribers in December, dropping by 1.58million subscribers from 57.23million subscribers in November to 55.64million customers.
MTN followed, losing 1.26million subscribers in December and dropping to 80.76million mobile phone users from 82.02million consumers in November.
Globacom lost 249,194 subscribers in December, recording a total of 54.84million subscribers as against 55.08million GSM users in November.
Security Operatives Nab Suspected CNG National Officials In Kaduna
The Board of Trustee and Chairman, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Nastura Ashir Shariff and its National Coordinator, Balarabe Rufai, have been picked by men suspected to be security personnel, yesterday afternoon.
A statement from the CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, could not give reasons for their arrest, but added that, “We are still working to establish a connection with them or trace where they are taken to. Both their phone lines have been unreachable for the past two hours.”
The statement explained that their arrest may not be unconnected with a planned press briefing by the CNG at the NAF Club, Kaduna, which was botched by the security.
It said the Kaduna DSS director had called on the leadership of CNG earlier yesterday, and tried to threaten them against going ahead with the briefing.
“We stood our ground and insisted on our right to freedom of association and expression,” the statement explained.
The statement further explained, “A few minutes afterwards, we were called from the NAF Club, and informed that they were ordered from above to refuse us the use of the hall.”
The spokesman said they went to tell the pressmen who were already gathered at the venue about the development, and asked them to disperse because the briefing has been suspended.
The statement hinted, “As we left the NAF Club and were driving along adjacent Nagogo Road a hooded Peugeot car blocked the lead car which was conveying the two officials and ordered them into the Peugeot and sped off.”
