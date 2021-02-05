News
Man Jumps From 7th Floor, Dies At 1004 Estate During EFCC Raid
A man has died after jumping from the 7th floor of 1004 Housing Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.
A resident said that the deceased jumped from an apartment at Block D5 during a raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday morning.
It was learnt that a combined team of EFCC officials and policemen had stormed the estate in search of some alleged Internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Boys’.
However, during the raid, the deceased, who was believed to be a short-term resident, allegedly jumped from the apartment and died.
It was learnt that after the incident, the EFCC officials immediately left, and informed policemen attached to the Bar Beach Police Division.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident, adding that from all indications, the man was not even a suspect.
Adejobi said after the man fell, he was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
The police spokesman said, “It was true. He was not even the target of the EFCC when he jumped from the seventh floor. We were told that he was not a resident but a guest. It is quite unfortunate. He was taken to the hospital after he had sustained fractures and he was placed on oxygen but gave up the ghost. We are trying to ascertain his identity. Once that is done, we will contact his family.”
The Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said he would call back when he was contacted.
The EFCC has in recent time embarked on random raids at school hostels, clubs and private homes in search of Internet fraudsters and often parading them, a method which has been criticised by many.
Varsity Unions Begin Strike, Today
Non-teaching staff in the universities will, today, commence indefinite strike over the Federal Government’s handling of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), sharing formula of the N40billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of the new minimum wage.
Already, the National Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has written to the branches to commence strike from today.
A copy of the notice signed by SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, made available to newsmen, yesterday.
It would be recalled that the JAC had announced that it would proceed on an indefinite strike from February 5 following the alleged failure of the Federal Government to meet its demands.
Other demands include the non-payment of retirement benefits to former members, non-constitution of visitation panels to universities, poor funding of universities, teaching staff usurping the headship of non-teaching units, among others.
In a bid to stop the workers from embarking on strike, the Federal Government team led by Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, met with the leadership of the unions but the meeting ended in a deadlock, last Tuesday.
Following the inability of the government to avert the strike through the meeting, a committee was set up to resolve the dispute over the N40billion earned allowances and complaints about IPPIS.
Part of the notice read, “In view of the outcome of the meeting, the leadership of JAC of NASU and SSANU at the branches are hereby directed to commence joint general meetings on Friday to give reports on the outcome of the conciliation meeting and pass resolutions on the way forward.
“In the meantime, the nationwide strike takes effect from 12 midnight, Friday, February 5, 2021, pending any contrary resolution by the branches.”
It was gathered that out of the seven demands, only the issues of IPPIS and the payment of arrears of the minimum wage were discussed at the meeting.
The government had told the unions that there was no money to pay for the arrears of the minimum wage and that a supplementary budget would be submitted to raise the money.
Ozekhome Fumes As Buhari Extends IGP’s Tenure By Three Months
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, by three months.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, yesterday.
Dingyadi disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.
According to him, the extension was necessary to allow for proper selection of a successor to replace Adamu.
Adamu’s tenure had expired since Monday, February 1, 2021, after the completion of his 35 years maximum to stay in the police force.
Buhari was expected to have named a new Inspector-General of Police in place of Adamu after the expiration of his tenure, but the president had been silent on the issue.
Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had said on Monday that he was not aware of the imminent announcement of a new police chief.
Shehu said the president was currently away to Daura, and that no one knew what the next move would be.
“The President returns to Abuja on Tuesday. He should be on his desk by Wednesday. I don’t know when he will do this. One thing I can assure you is that in places sensitive like that, there is no vacuum that will subsist, so, therefore, the system will take care of itself,” he said.
Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has said President Muhammadu Buhari, was wrong to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
Ozekhome described the President’s action as, “unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful, questionable, arbitrary, whimsical, capricious”.
The senior advocate spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He said, “The President was wrong, the President was wrong and the President was wrong to have purportedly extended the tenure of office of Mr Adamu. That he was going to retire on the 1st of February was not a surprise, everybody knows that he was born in 1961, everybody knows that he joined the Nigeria Police Force 35 years ago.
“Did you not see what happened in America that we modelled our democracy after? Before Biden was sworn in on the 20th of January, he had already assembled his cabinet, a rainbow coalition, a Dolly Parton’s coat of many colours. By their features you will see them –Blacks, Hispanics, Americans, Jews, Chinese, Russians, Arabs, African-Americans.
“Why do we always wait till the last moment to begin to adopt the fire brigade approach and then do the things that are unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful, questionable, arbitrary, whimsical, capricious as the present act of Mr President has done. Don’t Mr President’s handlers know that they are embarrassing Mr President and Nigeria?
“We have to look at Section 7, Sub-section 6 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, what does it say? In very emphatic, categorically words, it says that the Inspector General of Police shall serve for four years. Has Adamu served for four years? No. Would he therefore continue in office? No.
“Why? Section 18, Sub-section 8 of the same Nigeria Police Act 2020. It makes it clear, unambiguously that the Inspector General of Police shall retire from office when he would have served for 35 years or he has attained the age of 65 years.
“Granted that Adamu, born in 1961 being the 20th Inspector General of Police has not attained the age of 65 but he has served 35 years and he ended that 35 years on the 1st of February, 2021”, he added.
We’ll Not Accept Substandard Jobs, RSG Insists
The Rivers State Government has warned contractors handling projects in the state that it would not accept poorly executed projects and or delay of projects beyond their scheduled timelines.
Speaking while addressing some contractors in his office at the Rivers State Secretariat in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniyu Ebeku, urged contractors to shun the use of substandard materials and ensure speedy completion of various projects within specifications.
He emphasised that government would neither accept projects poorly executed nor condone any further delay in the execution of ongoing school projects in the state.
Ebeku gave the contractors deadline of March, 2020, for the completion of their various projects, so that these projects can be commissioned for use.
Speaking further, Ebeku warned them against abandoning government projects, despite receiving tranches of the contractual fee, pointing out that any contractor who collects money for projects and fails to deliver would face the full wrath of the law.
He urged the contractors to show full commitment and dedication in the execution of government projects, adding that contractors must furnish the ministry with daily progress report of their projects through a dedicated WhatsApp platform created for the purpose.
Ebeku assured that his ministry would actively supervise the execution of ongoing projects to ensure compliance with contractual terms and specifications.
The commissioner noted that their daily report on the assigned WhatsApp platform would facilitate speedy projects’ completion as information gathered from the platform would enable the Rivers State Government step in on time when necessary in order to ensure projects’ target duration of March, 2021, is realiseable.
The Tide gathered that in attendance at the briefing of contractors were contractors in charge of projects in Bonny, Oyigbo and Abua/Odual local government areas.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
