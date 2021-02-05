Kendrick Lamar Quits Top Dog Entertainment For Pglang Records

World famous rapper, Kendrick Lamar, has reportedly left his record label Top Dog Entertainment (TDE ) in order to start his own record label called Pglang.

The Internet is buzzing with theories about what happened behind the scenes in order for Lamar to have made the move.

TDE’s President took to social media to cryptically address the rumours, but only said that they travel faster than the truth.

This did nothing to quash the chatter happening on the internet with many speculating that there was more going on behind the scenes that would have pushed Lamar to the edge.

Pglang is described as being a collection of multilingual creatives which will tell stories through music, TV, film and books. The label is also set to include Baby Keen,Murder District and Jorja Smith.

Kendrick Lamar left Top Dog Entertainment and took collaborator, Dave Free with him. The company was registered in March 2020,but the Internet’s rumour mill is churning about who and what they will sign next.