C’River Gets FG Mineral Processing Cluster

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said he enjoys a cordial and collaborative relationship with the state legislature since he assumed office almost a year ago.

Governor Diri stated this in Asaba, Delta State, while declaring open a three-day special retreat for state legislators with the theme: “Building Capacity For An Impactful Legislature.”

He called on members of the 6th House of Assembly to focus on the training in order to enhance their legislative duties and foster better working relationship among the three arms of government.

The governor in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, urged the assembly members not to see the retreat as a tea party but an exercise to enable them effectively perform their functions.

He likened the three arms of government to parts of a machine that require each other to work effectively.

“The executive, legislature and judicial arms of government are one and the same. Although we accede to the principle of separation of powers, the three arms of government are like a machine. If one part is sick, others are affected. So, we must lubricate all parts to ensure that the machine remains functional at all times.

“Since my assumption of office, the assembly has functioned as a separate arm of government and performing its checks and balances. The relationship between both arms of government has been very cordial and collaborative. The best interest of our state has been paramount in our relationship and it continues to be so”, he said.

While highlighting the qualities of a legislator, Diri said knowledge and capacity as well as ability to create harmony with other arms of government were essential in discharging one’s duties.

In his welcome address, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, assured that they would optimise the opportunity of the retreat and bring the knowledge acquired to bear on their legislative business.

Hon. Ingobere, who observed that in every society, the building blocks are the institutions, expressed the optimism that at the end of the retreat they would be better placed to create more viable institutions for effective service delivery.

By: AriweraIbibo-Howells,Yenagoa