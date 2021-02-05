Niger Delta
C’River Gets FG Mineral Processing Cluster
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development says an artisanal and small scale mineral processing cluster will be established in Cross River State.
The cluster will serve the South-South zone of the country and designed to activate the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogar, disclosed this in Calabar while receiving title documents for a five-hectare land donated by the Cross River State government for the project.
He said the project was to harness the barite deposit which is abundant in the state.
Ogar said: “The development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mineral Processing cluster project is an initiative of the Federal Government in swift response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The overarching goal of the project is to spur and ensure sustainable growth of socioeconomic activities across the sub-economic sectors of the nation.
“The Federal Government choice of Cross River State for the siting of the cluster project for barite value chain development is predicated on the fact that the state is endowed with large commercial deposits of the mineral.
“Barite deposit occurrences in Cross River State are mainly around Obubra through to Yala Local Government Area which informed the siting of the cluster project in Yala.”
The project, which he said would be completed in six months, will increase efficiency in solid mineral production and revenue generation and enhance safer mining activities.
It will also boost the ease of doing mining business, fast-track development of downstream mineral value chain and create more jobs.
According to him, under the project, the Federal Government intends to embark on infrastructural development within the cluster area such as a barite processing plant, mining equipment leasing bay, training centre, warehouse, office complex amongst other amenities.
The state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, commended the Federal Government for bringing the project to the state.
The governor represented by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, said his administration would support the project.
Diri Hails Executive, Legislature Relationship
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said he enjoys a cordial and collaborative relationship with the state legislature since he assumed office almost a year ago.
Governor Diri stated this in Asaba, Delta State, while declaring open a three-day special retreat for state legislators with the theme: “Building Capacity For An Impactful Legislature.”
He called on members of the 6th House of Assembly to focus on the training in order to enhance their legislative duties and foster better working relationship among the three arms of government.
The governor in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, urged the assembly members not to see the retreat as a tea party but an exercise to enable them effectively perform their functions.
He likened the three arms of government to parts of a machine that require each other to work effectively.
“The executive, legislature and judicial arms of government are one and the same. Although we accede to the principle of separation of powers, the three arms of government are like a machine. If one part is sick, others are affected. So, we must lubricate all parts to ensure that the machine remains functional at all times.
“Since my assumption of office, the assembly has functioned as a separate arm of government and performing its checks and balances. The relationship between both arms of government has been very cordial and collaborative. The best interest of our state has been paramount in our relationship and it continues to be so”, he said.
While highlighting the qualities of a legislator, Diri said knowledge and capacity as well as ability to create harmony with other arms of government were essential in discharging one’s duties.
In his welcome address, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, assured that they would optimise the opportunity of the retreat and bring the knowledge acquired to bear on their legislative business.
Hon. Ingobere, who observed that in every society, the building blocks are the institutions, expressed the optimism that at the end of the retreat they would be better placed to create more viable institutions for effective service delivery.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells,Yenagoa
A’Ibom Residents To Get N2bn Compensation
Akwa Ibom State will pay N2 billion as compensation to property and crop owners on IBB Avenue, Uyo, who are affected by the flood control drainage project.
Commissioner for Environment, Charles Udoh said that 499 persons had benefitted from the first phase of compensation. He added that the next phase of payment would begin next week.
The 8.4km drainage project, he said, was expected to be completed before the rains as excavation and casting have been completed in some places.
“It is expected that enough would have been done to enable the drains carry flood water before the rains start”.
“The project was awarded to China Roads and Bridges Corporation after an international bidding process last year May, with a 19-month completion period. The World Bank is providing N12 billion and the state is providing the N2 billion for compensation.
“The drains, which would be covered in built up areas, would cover a stretch of 8.4km and would be as deep as 10.10m in some places, and as much as 8m wide, carrying about 50,000 metres of water per second.
“The project is designed to carry flood waters from IBB Avenue to Ibesikpo, cutting across 17 communities, excluding the four communities that host the construction yard. The 17 communities cut across Uyo, Nsit Ibom and Ibesikpo Asutan councils,” Udoh said.
