Rivers
Association Charges RSG On Cardiovascular Treatment Centre
Following the increase of deaths from Cardiovascular and Thoracic diseases in the state, the leadership of the Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of Nigeria (ACTSON) has called on the State Government to partner with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) to build a cardiovascular treatment centre.
ACTSON says, it has competent and capable trained cardiovascular and Theoracic doctors to handle all manners of Cardiovascular disease in the state and beyond.
This is as the body said, they handle all kinds of cardiovascular diseases at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, (UPTH), but need some physical instruments to operate.
Speaking to newsmen shortly after the 3rd Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference at the hospital, Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) ACTSON, Prof Uriah Etawo said Nigerians spend huge amount of money on medical tourism abroad treating Cardiovascular and Thoracic cases.
Prof Etawo who frowned at the absence of a cardiovascular treatment centre in the state, appealed to both oil companies and private individuals to assist in establishing a centre in Port Harcourt.
Describing the disease as chest and heart surgeries, the former Chief Medical Director, UPTH, said the disease constitute over 16 percent of deaths globally, saying over 40 percent of residents of the state has cardiovascular cases.
He noted that the aims of ACTSON meeting were to create awareness and enlighten the public on the dangers of the disease and making the public know that it can be treated at UPTH by team of professionals.
Cardiovascular and Thoracic diseases, Prof Etawo said was a silent killer that had claimed many lives and required a lot of money to treat.
“If we develop open heart surgery in the state, we shall be better and spend less on medical treatments.
“It is much easier and cheap to do an open heart operations here in Port Harcourt than India,” he said.
He noted that the first open heart surgery was done 40 years ago in Enugu, Nigeria, but none in South/ South region.
Etawo who attributed the causes of the disease to air and environmental pollutions, smoking, indulging in illegal refineries, said UPTH offers medical services to over nine (9) states in the country
Also speaking, Secretary LOC, Dr. Kelechi Okonta said the team of cardiovascular and thoracic consultants at UPTH were trained in India, Germany, Israel and others.
He explained that over 25 percent of the Nigerian populations are due to have injury of the heart.
Dr. Okonta said ACTSON was aimed at improving cardiovascular practices in the country and making treatment accessible to the poor and save lives.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Rivers
RSG Confirms Release Of BECE
The Rivers State Government has confirmed the release of the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Sir. Chidi Adiele, enjoined all candidates who sat for the examination to visit their schools for collection.
The statement read, “The Rivers State Ministry of Education informs school owners, administrators, parents and guardians that the results of the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been released.
“HENCEFORTH, candidates seeking to register for SSCE must present original copy of their BECE certificate as a prerequisite for registration.
“Candidates who have registered for the 2021 SSCE must present their BECE certificate before the completion of their registration.
“Candidates seeking to benefit from the state government’s bankrolled UTME registration must also present original copy of their BECE certificates.
“Public and private schools by this announcement must ensure students seeking to be admitted into SS1 to SS3 present original copy of their BECE certificates at the point of registration
“The ministry solicits the cooperation of all heads of schools to drive this course.
“Schools can apply for the BECE certificates at rivemis.riversstate.gov.ng,” it added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
Ikoku 4: Prosecute E-Crack Commander, IPO, CSOs Tell RSG
A coalition of concerned civil society organizations in Rivers State has called on the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacheaus Adangor, to within 14 days, arraign and prosecute the former commander of E-Crack, SP Benson Abisoye, and the investigating police officer (IPO) who were allegedly fingered in the torture of the Ikoku 4 and the death of one Chima Ikwunado.
The group averred that the police and the prosecution team have done a great disservice to humanity by turning a blind eye to the atrocities committed by the two officers in the death of Chima Ikwunado, saying that the fact that the prosecution team was focusing only on the four suspects out of the six who were accused on the matter was an attempt to circumvent the law.
They posited that if the authorities concerned fail to open prosecution on the duo within 14 days, the coalition would have no other choice than to escalate the matter using both national and international dimensions.
The group made this demand during a press briefing, tagged, “Police Brutality in Rivers State” at the Patrick Naagbaton Conference Hall, Stakeholders’ Democracy Network (SDN) office in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Mr Amaechi Kelechi Justin stated that the Anti-Torture Act passed in 2017 as assented by President Muhammad Buhari, prohibits torture in any form, adding that anyone who contravenes the law was liable to 25 years imprisonment upon conviction.
According to him, Section 7(4)of the said Act stipulates that “the immediate commanding officer of the unit concerned in the security or law enforcement agencies is held liable as an accessory to the crime for any act of omission or negligence on his part that may have led to the commission of torture by his subordinate”.
He added that the provision has placed strict penalty on the commanding officer and the IPO, even as he said that the organization was at loss on why the rule of law would be disregarded with impunity in a democratic setting.
“Article 14 of the same convention, which Nigeria is signatory to, stipulates that, “each state party shall ensure, in its legal system, that the victim of an act of torture obtains redress”, adding that “the position of our coalition is that there is inequality in the administration of justice in Nigeria and that redress/justice is incomplete, if all suspects involved in the matter are not prosecuted.
“We call on the Rivers State Attorney General, the Nigeria Police and the prosecution team to act swiftly in revisiting the case file, and Section 7(4) of the Act to determine the right action to take, to prosecute SP Benson Abisoye and the IPO”, he stated.
Also speaking, Miss Flora Asieri of Stakeholders’ Democracy Network called for collaboration between the media and civil society organizations so as to fight against police brutality in the society, adding that civil societies and the media serve as middle agents between citizens and government.
It would be recalled that on December 23, 2019, late Chima lkwunado was confirmed dead at Mile One Police Station, while four other suspects who were arrested with him also confirmed that he was tortured to death.
Since 2020, the matter has been under litigation, with four out of the six suspects standing trial, a situation, the coalition said was unacceptable.
Meanwhile, the family of late Gospel Baraka, who was killed by trigger-happy marine police personnel, Inspector James Nwagbara in Abonnema Warf, four months ago, has cried out for justice, and demanded for the prosecution of the police officer who killed their son.
The mother of the deceased, Mrs Flora Baraka, and cousin to the deceased, Mr Emmanuel Baraka, made this demand during a press briefing organised by the Coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organizations in the state in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
They described the deceased as the light and hope of the family, adding that his sudden death has devastated and shattered the hopes and dreams of the family.
The Baraka family said since the marine police inspector killed their son; he has not been brought by security and government actors to answer questions on his action, alleging that he has rather been allowed to move freely without being arrested.
“We want justice to be served on this matter, let the officer be arrested and persecuted. We are in pains, late Gospel was our hope and consolation because he always told us that things will be better for the family in the future”, they stated.
Rivers
RSNC GM Tasks Staff On Diligence, Commitment To Duty
The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Chief Ernest Chinwo, has expressed regrets over the low turnout of workers during the rededication service of the corporation at the corporation’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Chinwo said that members of staff must learn how to entrust their care and burden on God alone as their sure foundation.
The General Manager, also tasked members on diligence to work as such would serve as a basis to ask for what is due them.
He reasoned that it would not be justifiable for anyone to push for their rights when such persons had not done the needful.
“If you work with diligence, that is when we can ask for reward. But where you are not working with diligence and asking for reward, we may be asking for the wrong thing”, he said.
But he expressed hope that God would always make himself manifest amidst any kind of situation.
The General Manager, who was somehow prophetic in his remarks, admonished members to be up and doing, and added that this year would be better than last year in all ramifications.
“The Grace of God will lead us far, not because of our strength or anything. Whatever thing you are doing, this place is your first point of call”, he added.
In his sermon, drawn from the “Epistle of John Chapter 15 V 4”, the Deputy Group News Editor, Rev. Igbiki Benibo, admonished members of staff on the need to abide in Christ for enhanced productivity, as the branch cannot abide on its own.
Rev Benibo also called for more commitment to things of God in order to attain the desired height in life.
The dedication prayers were said by Pastor Festus Awajiokwan.
By: King Onunwor
