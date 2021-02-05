Arts/Literary
2021: A Renewed Hope For Elimination Of Child Labour
In 2020, the COVID- 19 crisis pushed millions of vulnerable children into child labour. This was as a result of parents losing their jobs thereby increasing poverty.
Already, according to reports, around the world, there are estimated 152 million children in child labour, 72 million of which are in hazardous work.
Consequently, International Labour Organisation (ILO) last year focused on the impact of the crisis on child labour. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted into economic and labour market shock, having a huge impact in people’s lives and livelihoods. Unfortunately, children suffered the most.
In 2021,ILO will lead in the elimination of child labour in the world as declared by United Nations. This year, collective step up efforts by the organisation and other groups will see to the urgent end of child labour once and for all.
ILO in collaboration with the Alliance 8.7 global partnership, seek to encourage legislative and practical actions to eradicate child labour worldwide. This in a way is to urge governments to work towards achieving Target 8.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Target 8.7 calls for the immediate measures to end forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking while also eliminating the worst form of child labour, including child soldiers and by 2025 ending child labour in all forms.
The 12 month campaign will also prepare the ground for the fifth Global Conference on Child Labour ( VGC) in 2022, which will welcome additional commitments towards ending child labour in all forms by 2025 and forced labour, human trafficking and human slavery by 2030.
However, as countries around the world continue to push to fulfill their pledge to eradicate child labour by 2025, ILO and UNICEF had proposed some recommendations to achieve this.
They include more comprehensive social protections, easier access to credit for poor households: the promotion of decent work for adults, measures to get children back into school, including free schooling and more resources for labour inspections and law enforcement.
Here in Nigeria, ILO in collaboration with the Nigeria Ministry of Labour and Employment had organised a five Day training workshop for journalists in Abuja, November, last year.
This was aimed at establishing strong link between media personnel at the states implementing partners and that of the media professionals, to have a better understanding of the main concepts and conventions on child labour.
Child labour in Nigeria is the employment of children under the age of 18 in a manner that restricts or prevents them from basic education and development.
Street children work as porters, scavengers, growing number of them in begging. These children also work in agriculture and domestic service as, vendors, apprentice mechanics, carpenters, vulcanisers etc. According to reports, commercial sexual exploitation of children, especially girls is occurring in some Nigerian cities including Port Harcourt and Lagos.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Arts/Literary
Hope Rises For Nigeria’s Book Publishing Industry
As we step into the next decade, a reflection back shows that Nigeria has made tremendous progress in the literary field and can now be described as a new giant in the book publishing industry in global terms.
Nigerian literature which even before the film and music industry was not given the necessary cognisance but today avid readers can proudly thump their chests with reading glasses perched on their noses and sigh with relief that at last, our literature is now on the platform of the country’s contributions to the world of entertainment.
On daily basis, new authors are emerging, churning out novels that deal with romance, crime,espionage, horror, science fiction to adventure. Indeed, this genre of literature which people never thought possible is now in vogue.
This new phenomenon thankfully owes its origin to the new crop of writers who are not only young but also have cosmopolitan outlook with a better approach to broaching issues or ideas. These novelists such as Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, Chibundu Onuzo, Ayobami Adebayo, Tom Adeyemi and Kehinde Ademoye may not be household names for now but their works are becoming quite popular in bookshops
These writers who horned their skills within a short span have made it known that they are here to shake and shape the narratives of good story telling from the modernist point of view with no restriants.
As it stands now, Nigeria is gradually becoming the next destination in the book publishing industry as it publishes more works than the whole of Africa combined.
Although 2020 was a promising year,the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down much of the activities associated with the book industry as it did to the larger economy. However, despite that from available information, much more works are expected as some novelists are putting the experiences people went through in their new books in 2021.
Despitethe problems, biographies made some mark in the reading space as a veteran journalist, Bonaventure Melah contributed his own quota of controversy by penning a biography of former President Goodluck Jonathan”, titled’Dear President Goodluck Jonathan which received accoladesand criticisms which in some intellectual circles, was described as healthy as it enriches the political climate in the country especially on the use of democratic power and the effects it has on the polity.
As the battle to put Nigeria on the global map of literature continues, the major challenge apart from the poor reading culture, is the belief in some parts of the country that writers are a threat to the status quo. Nothern Nigeria, specifically Kano State which has the highest number of female authors in the country, over 300 of them over the years have been having a running battle with the state censors board on what to publish.
What is really amazing is that this class of writers are not even given the necessary support by theFederal Government but are rather being subjected to pressure on what to write. Some of them have even been threatened and verbally abused. What the censors board is forgetting is that we live in an information age where the internet has made things less stressful. So, the archaic notion that a censor board some where will determine the fate of a writer is justpure hallucinations that should be put to rest
The body of Nigerian literature is vast and the authors are from different social backgrounds ranging from the military, academia, housewives to theunemployed whosetotal experiences have helped shape the last decade. And for the books I find emotionally attached to are the Civil War series and my top five are The Nigeria Revolution and The BiafranWar-Alexander Madiebo
MyCommand- Olusegun Obasanjo
Sunset At Dawn- Chukwuemeka Ike
Never Again- Flora Nwapa and Sunset In Biafra- Elechi Amadi.
For the year 2021, writers to watch out are Chibundu Onuzo,Oyinkan Braithwaite, Nnedi Okoroaforand Yewande Omotosho.
By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
Arts/Literary
A Reward For Kindness
If you think it is just a waste of time and energy being kind, then, you may need to consult Master Ugochukwu Victor Ani, to put you through, on how a mere touch of kindness did not only popularise him to the outside world via the social media, but also set his feet walking the aisle of greatness.
For Ugochukwu Victor Ani, a year one Political Science undergraduate of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State, the last in a family of five of Mr and Mrs Ani Friday, virtue does not only exist in words, it is what defines the worth and intergrity of a person, age notwithstanding.
For followers and watchers of events and happenings in and around town, it is no longer news that the management and the governing council of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education have named Victor Ugochukwu as the “Student of the Year 2020”. For this reason, his photograph will be displayed on the university’s Electronic Billboard of Excellence for six months.
The award attracted the following from the university: A certificate of honour, four years comprehensive scholarship, covering school fees and little for his upkeep while in school. Cheque from the university to refund him his year one fees already paid. All these were just courtesy of a rare show of virtue and selflessness by Ani Victor Ugochukwu
But what exactly did Ugochukwu do that earned him these honours Ugochukwu did not have a phone himself, but he picked a sophisticated phone on campus at the Ignatius Ajuru University in Port-Harcourt, and returned the phone to the owner.
According Ugochukwu, Dr.(Miss) Pat. Spencer, a Lecturer, had misplaced her phone after a Senate meeting in the University. As usual with any one in her state at the time, she started calling the phone. Surprisingly, Ugochukwu, picked the call and they both agreed on where to pick the phone.
Alas! This young boy delivered the phone to the owner, showing her where he picked the phone. Ugochukwu had heard the phone ring, where there was nobody and picked the call.
The overwhelmed lecturer, who could not with- hold her joy over this rare conduct of a rare gem, published him in the street of Ashkelon thereby exposing his acts to persons of honour and integrity.
Kiddies and Socials learnt that the phone owner, another rare gem of sort, drew the attention of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele to the incident.
Today, Ugochukwu, who hitherto did not have a handset, now owns one, courtesy of a very Senior lady in the society, who does not want her name announced. Meanwhile, there are indications that more gifts, rewards are coming to Ugochukwu.
Ugochukwu Victor Ani encourages young ones who feel that they must be smart enough to explore and exploit every opportunities to their immediate advantage, to always think of doing good with or without immediate reward because doing the right thing pays a lot.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
