Tougher Times Await Rice Smugglers, Traders -Customs
Smugglers and marketers of smuggled rice should prepare for tougher times ahead, the Nigeria Customs Service, yesterday.
NCS spokesman, Mr Joseph Attah, told The Tide source that the warning became necessary following complaints by the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria that the country had been flooded with smuggled rice.
He said the Comptroller-General of Customs, Rtd. Col. Hameed Ali, had read the riot Act to Customs officers in commanding positions to arrest the rot.
He said the officers were directed to ensure that rice smugglers and those who dealt in smuggled rice did not have any respite.
“Last week, the Comptroller-General summoned Comptrollers operating at land borders, Commandants of Federal Operations Units and those of the Strike Force at the headquarters to do the needful on rice smuggling,’’ her said.
Attah enjoined the rice processors to share the intelligence they had with the Customs so as to check activities of rice smugglers and other prohibited items.
He said this was the time the Service needed critical stakeholders in the value chain for collaboration and synergy to collectively fight the menace of smuggling.
He stressed that the collaboration and synergy would boost the morale of operatives who put their lives on the line to secure the borders, noting that the Service had lost officers and men in the course of the fight against smuggling.
“Customs will not claim that we have been able to completely wipe out smuggling of rice and indeed any other prohibited items.
“As long as there are human beings who are ready to cut corners; that are driven by selfish interests; driven by profit motives and all that, there will be some isolated cases of smuggling.
“We have some compatriots who are ready to serve as informants to smugglers. We are aware that some smugglers provide motorbikes and telephone handsets for some people in border communities.
“Those things are provided for informants to monitor the movement of our anti-smuggling operatives and to provide information as to where we are; where we are heading to and how some of these smugglers can safely sneak through.
“Those that have beaten the `watch-and-check’ are assisted by fellow Nigerians. That is the reason you find some smuggled items in the markets and that is why you see cases of raiding warehouses by our officers and men,’’ Attah explained.
He said that the Service had been engaging traditional rulers in border communities to be on the same page with the Customs in the interest of the country.
Attah also said Customs was committed to ensuring that the Federal Government’s policy on rice and other foods production succeed.
NCSU Pickets GTB Over Account Freeze
The Nigerian Civil Service Union (NCSU), Federal Capital Territory Council, yesterday picketed Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) over alleged freezing of accounts belonging to the union members.
The picketing exercise which lasted for few hours disrupted commercial activities at the Area 3 branch in the FCT.
Secretary General of the union, FCT Council, Mr Prince Sani, told newsmen in Abuja that the freezing of the union’s account by the bank was uncalled for.
“Three days ago, we wanted to access our account and we realised that a restriction has been placed on the account by the bank without a valid court order.
“They also presented a letter to us by a public trustee and I think we as a council, we are not in any court case with any organisation or anybody.
“Courtesy also demands that if our account should be frozen, even the bank has a duty to tell us, because this is a bank we have been operating with for the past 12 years,” he said.
Sani also noted that this was not the first time that the GTB had frozen the union account.
He said there was a similar case about two years ago in which the bank apologised and no legal action was taken against them.
“The same thing has repeated itself again and it is because we did not sue them at that time.
“Because before you freeze an account there must be a court order. We felt that this is wrong and that we should inform them.
“We therefore wrote an official letter to them, in which we, the federal administrative members including the council chairman, were here yesterday (Monday) to deliver the letter.
“We told them that yesterday (Monday) that if the bank account was not unfrozen by the end of yesterday, we will picket the bank today.
“We told them that if bank account was also not unfrozen by the end of today, we will picket GTB nationwide,” he said.
The Tide recallsthat the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) recently appointed a Public Trustee to run the affairs of the union.
The appointment was made following the nullification of the council’s January 2018 National Delegates Conference in which the Lawrence Amaechi-led executive was elected.
The Public Trustee, Mr Monday Ubani, had assumed duty since January 21.
Reacting, an official source at the GTB told The Tide source that the bank had placed a restriction order on the account of the union acting on a NICN order.
“The court appointed a public trustee that will manage the affairs of the union since they can’t leave it without executives.
“The public trustee that was appointed was a man called Mr Ubani.
“Since one of the mandates the court gave him was to oversee the finances of the union, he then asked that there should be a restriction of the account of the union so that he will be able to do an audit.
“There is a restriction on the account so that he will be able to perform the audit.
“We are civil people, we have allowed them to disrupt our business but we hope that Mr Ubani will take care of things so that we can do our business,’’ the GTB source said.
Civil Servants Hail Wike’s Dev Strides …Appeal For Promotion, New Wage
Civil servants In Rivers State have applauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the giant development strides of his administration, particularly in the area of infrastructural development like road construction in several parts of the state.
The workers, who made the commendation under the aegis of the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) in the State, commended the governor for the recent commissioning of several road projects in several parts of the state.
The Rivers State Chairman of NCSU, Comrade Chuks Osumah, who made the remarks while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday said by embarking on the construction of six flyover bridge project at the same time was an indication that Governor Wike was capable of accomplishing any assignment he sets his heart on, and noted that by doing so, the Governor has etched his name on the marble.
He also applauded him for building befitting secretariats for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress in the State.
“ Infact, I know that he built secretariats for the NLC and the TUC. I don’t know where his current problem with labour is coming from but as a father, which the Governor is, I feel this is the time for us to drop our chairs and work together,” he said.
Osumah, however, appealed to Governor Wike to promote workers in the state whom he alleged have been stagnated for several years, stressing that giving attention to the welfare of civil servants would further boost the political profile of the Governor, and applauded him for tirelessly striving to make the state better than he met it in 2015.
On promotion, Osumah said, “Civil servants in the state are begging the Governor to promote them. If you are a civil servant and you are promoted adequately, as a career civil servant, you aim to where you will retire. And when you are not promoted, productivity and morale will be low. That is why we are pleading with the Governor to please promote the civil servants. We know he is a man with human feelings. Let him forget whatever issue he has with labour. He is the father of all civil servants. Let him also know that there is no family in the state that does not have a civil servant”.
Osumah equally appealed to the Governor to inaugurate the tripartite committee to work out the template for the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage to the workers, stressing that the state has the capacity to implement the new wage.
Osumah also pleaded with Governor Wike to pay retired civil servants in the state their gratuity, which he described as starter packs for the civil servants.
He also appealed to the Governor to renovate the state secretariat complex, going by his promise to use construction giant, Julius Berger for the job.
