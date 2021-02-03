NIN: Rivers NUJ Begins Third Phase Of Registration, Today

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, will resume the registration of National Identity Number (NIN) for its members, today.

This was made known by the Secretary of the council, Mr Ike Wigodo, in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

The NUJ scribe said that the leadership of the NUJ in the state decided to have its members registered at its Press Centre in order to reduce the stress associated with the process.

The Tide reports that today’s registration at the NUJ Press Centre will be the third phase in three weeks after two previous ones.

It was learnt that the NUJ chairman, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley, had approached the Rivers State Coordinator of National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) to allow journalists in the state have their NIN registration at the Press Centre.

Comrade Stanley told The Tide that the NUJ decided to facilitate the process because he was concerned about the inconveniences involved in NIN registration vis-a-vis the busy schedule of journalists.

“I decided to approach the state coordinator of NIN to bring her men to the NUJ Press Centre to allow our members register for NIN seamlessly.

“You know we, journalists, are busy people; we have no time going to NIMC office to queue up for the registration. So, it is reasonable that journalists are given this compassionate treatment to enable them use the time they would have spent queueing up at NIMC centres, to serve the public better”, he said.

Some NUJ members who spoke to The Tide, said the gesture had proven that the NUJ leadership in the state prioritised the welfare of its members.

A member of the Council, Wariso Wariso, said the NIN registration at the NUJ Press Centre had saved members time and unnecessary spending.

Wariso alleged that some NIMC centres in the state were demanding up to N3,000 from unsuspecting members of the public before getting them registered.

Another journalist, Nkiru Ede-Obodo, who praised the Stanley-led executive, said the NUJ leadership had so far demonstrated high level of competence and urged other NUJ councils in the country to emulate the good gesture.

She also appealed to NIMC to have NIN registration centres in all NUJ secretariats across the country in order to reduce the level of stress involved in the exercise for journalists.

As at the time of filing in this report, it was learnt that all network providers in the country have been mandated by the Federal Government to commence NIN registration for all their subscribers.

By: King Onunwor