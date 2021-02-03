Ict/Telecom
NIN: Rivers NUJ Begins Third Phase Of Registration, Today
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, will resume the registration of National Identity Number (NIN) for its members, today.
This was made known by the Secretary of the council, Mr Ike Wigodo, in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
The NUJ scribe said that the leadership of the NUJ in the state decided to have its members registered at its Press Centre in order to reduce the stress associated with the process.
The Tide reports that today’s registration at the NUJ Press Centre will be the third phase in three weeks after two previous ones.
It was learnt that the NUJ chairman, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley, had approached the Rivers State Coordinator of National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) to allow journalists in the state have their NIN registration at the Press Centre.
Comrade Stanley told The Tide that the NUJ decided to facilitate the process because he was concerned about the inconveniences involved in NIN registration vis-a-vis the busy schedule of journalists.
“I decided to approach the state coordinator of NIN to bring her men to the NUJ Press Centre to allow our members register for NIN seamlessly.
“You know we, journalists, are busy people; we have no time going to NIMC office to queue up for the registration. So, it is reasonable that journalists are given this compassionate treatment to enable them use the time they would have spent queueing up at NIMC centres, to serve the public better”, he said.
Some NUJ members who spoke to The Tide, said the gesture had proven that the NUJ leadership in the state prioritised the welfare of its members.
A member of the Council, Wariso Wariso, said the NIN registration at the NUJ Press Centre had saved members time and unnecessary spending.
Wariso alleged that some NIMC centres in the state were demanding up to N3,000 from unsuspecting members of the public before getting them registered.
Another journalist, Nkiru Ede-Obodo, who praised the Stanley-led executive, said the NUJ leadership had so far demonstrated high level of competence and urged other NUJ councils in the country to emulate the good gesture.
She also appealed to NIMC to have NIN registration centres in all NUJ secretariats across the country in order to reduce the level of stress involved in the exercise for journalists.
As at the time of filing in this report, it was learnt that all network providers in the country have been mandated by the Federal Government to commence NIN registration for all their subscribers.
By: King Onunwor
Ict/Telecom
Cyber Crime: Expert Tasks Banks On Bridging Gaps
A stakeholder in the financial sector, Dr. Godwin Okeh, has urged commercial banks to fill the gaps in the digital payment systems to avoid cash out attacks by cyber criminals.
He explained that cash-out attack is a means through which cyber criminals use a bank or payment card processor or cloned cards at cash machines to potentially withdraw millions of naira within few hours.
Dr. Okeh, an economist by training, and a lecturer at the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State, made the call in Port Harcourt on Monday while interacting with The Tide.
He explained that cyber criminals usually install malware on bank’s debit card payment system, saying such access card information removes fraud controls such as maximum withdrawal amount and exploits unlimited network access.
He noted that the network based attack was the new technique used by cyber criminals to cash money from the ATM securely and efficiently.
“The cyber criminals study the banks they plan to attack for several months before executing the fraud. They usually target debit, credit and prepaid cards”, he said.
According to him, successful incidents of ATM cash-out attacks usually led to significant loss of millions of naira on the part of the banks.
Okeh maintained that most of the cards used for cash-out attacks were valid cards, pointing out that 80 percent of the banks that were victims did not follow the 12 payment card industry requirements which, he said, would have prevented them from being attacked.
He said that the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard applies to companies that accept credit card payment.
“Banks should not allow cyber criminals to know the gaps in their payment systems. The banks need to do a thorough gap analysis to avoid such attack.
Ict/Telecom
Minister Tasks Galaxy Backbone On Innovation, Customer Relations
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has urged management and members of staff of the Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Limited, on rapid innovation and unflinching drive to put customers first.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director of GBB, Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, yesterday.
Pantami was speaking in his capacity as minister and also as chairman of a four-day retreat for members of staff of GBB in Abuja.
“I will like to encourage all the Management team of Galaxy Backbone to support the Managing Director to ensure that GBB continues to make innovations such that the perceived and yet to be perceived needs of the customer come first.
“It is my hope that after this retreat, GBB will adopt the exploration, rather than exploitation approach in its long-term critical thinking, to set the nation on a new branded Galaxy Backbone,” Pantami was quoted as saying in the statement.
Also speaking, Abubakar said the minister had set the policy direction for GBB through the Digital Economy Policy and Strategy document, hence the need for the management retreat to strategise on how to execute it.
He highlighted the great achievements of GBB in the past one year and recognised that the successes made were great because of the support of the ministry.
According to him, Galaxy Backbone has in the last one year, with the support of the minister, risen to the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic, by providing digital and network communication services to Federal Government offices.
Abubakar promised that he would continue to do everything within his capacity to ensure that GBB’s internal and external stakeholders and customers received improved and committed digital services and make GBB ICT service provider of choice.
He described the minister’s presence at the retreat as a commitment to the digitalisation of Nigeria and belief in GBB’s capability to provide digital services to government institutions, as well as its ability to deliver on the implementation of the Digital transformation drive of Nigeria.
Abubakar noted that the retreat deliberated on a five-year business plan, anchored on six strategic pillars of: Government Policies; Data Sovereignty; Financial Sustainability; Customer Satisfaction; Operational Excellence, Improved Capacity and Capability.
According to him, adequate initiatives and strategies have been developed around these pillars to ensure GBB provides effective, efficient and reliable high speed connectivity services across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), of government and the country at large.
