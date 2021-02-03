Featured
NDDC Not Birthright Of Any Ethnic Group Or State, Wike Cautions
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has condemned the posture of some ethnic groups in the Niger Delta region that behave as if they own the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Wike said the commission belongs to all states in the region and no one particular ethnic group can assert itself as the dominant owner of the commission as has been observed of recent.
The governor made the declaration when he played host to the Interim Management Committee of NDDC on a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Wike said members of those groups always kick against the appointment of people to head the commission because they feel such persons were not from core Niger Delta states, which he stated, must stop.
“Anybody can be appointed in Niger Delta. There are people who believe that if they appoint somebody from Edo or Cross River state, for example, they say no. That those people are not the core Niger Delta states. We must have to stop that.”
The governor said that such people also leave their states and come to Rivers State to block the gates of the commission, cause crisis and frustrate economic activities.
“NDDC does not belong to any ethnic group in the Niger Delta region. It does not belong to anybody. There are people who have seen themselves that they are the owners of NDDC. They leave their states and come to Port Harcourt to block NDDC gate. We are peaceful people, but nobody should push us to the point where we tell them ‘enough is enough’.”
Wike further said, “The next time they try it again to cause crisis in our state, I will mobilise our people against them. I am not saying if you have grievances with NDDC, you should not seek how to settle it. But do not use it to cause problem for us, to begin to make economic activities not to move on.”
The governor challenged the new interim leadership to make a difference, change the current narrative of the commission serving outsiders’ interest and abandoning its core mandate of developing the region.
Wike said people were abusing the entire region because the commission has wasted trillions of Dollars without lifting the masses of the region out of poverty or putting commensurate developmental projects on ground to show for the funds received.
“The problem with us is that you allow people outside to control you. You want to have godfathers from East, West and North. NDDC is created for Niger Delta. Use the money for the people and region.
“They are abusing us that Niger Delta is a curse. Trillions of Dollars have been spent, and we cannot say this is what we have spent the money on.
“Those Abuja portfolio contractors are part of the people controlling you. They tell you what to do, and you do it for fear that they will remove you. But eventually, you will be removed. So, why not work for the people. When you are removed, you will know you did your best for the region.”
Wike also charged the interim management committee to always work with all the state governors in the region on equal footing, and without politics so that together, they can achieve the desired development.
“Go and visit every governor because they are members of the Governing Council of NDDC, and they are the leaders of the states. You don’t need to entangle yourself with unnecessary bickering, politicking. Show a difference.”
The governor cautioned the NDDC management to obey subsisting court order that makes it mandatory for the commission to seek the consent of the state governments before embarking on any project, particularly in Rivers State.
He warned that if the commission defies the state government, then, the commission would be dragged to court for contempt.
“I will not hesitate to tell the Attorney General to file contempt charge against officials of NDDC and NDDC itself. We will not hesitate. Because we have come to the time that Nigerians must understand we must follow rules. The only way you can talk about good governance is when you obey the rule of law. There cannot be good governance when there is nothing to show you obey the law. Good governance is predicated on the rule of law”, Wike argued.
He urged them to conceptualise regional projects for execution to end the piecemeal partnership strategy they had adopted, which has not moved the region forward in terms of infrastructural development.
“I have always said to people, when you have the opportunity to make contributions to the development of your father land, you must see it as a blessing God has given you. You must not see it as a way to set back your region.
Wike also urged NDDC to send their partnership support towards the reconstruction of the ongoing dualisation of Eastern Bypass Road where the NDDC permanent headquarters is located.
He told them to put their temporary office along Aba Road in good condition before moving out to their permanent headquarters.
Earlier, the Interim Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, said the visit was first to be undertaken by his team to any governor in the region.
Akwa informed the governor that with the newly built permanent NDDC head office now completed, they were ready to commission it on February 25, 2021.
The interim administrator, on behalf of the commission, later presented six waste disposal trucks to the Rivers State Government to improve the sanitary conditions in the state.
Responding to the donation, Wike noted that this was the first time in his administration that the commission was offering support to the Rivers State Government.
He commended them for demonstrating good corporate social responsibility in encouraging the state government in its drive to restore Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.
Featured
FG Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline To April 6
The ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise has been extended by eight weeks, with a new deadline of April 6, 2021.
This directive was conveyed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, during the meeting of the Ministerial Task Force on NIN-SIM registration, which held, last Monday, in Abuja.
Pantami stated that the extension was to give Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate their NIN with the SIM.
A statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Mr. Kayode Adegoke , said the meeting was chaired by the minister and attended by key stakeholders, including the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), DG/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), DG/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).
Others include the MD/CEOs of MTN, Airtel, 9Mobile, Ntel, Spectranet and SMILE, as well as the COO of Globacom.
“It was reported that a total of 56.18million NINs have been collected by the mobile network operators.
“Each NIN is usually tied to an average of three to four SIMs, and this infers that the current figure accounts for a significant portion of the existing SIMs.
“This number of NINs collected represents a significant increase when compared with the 47.8million reported by the Technical Committee on January 18, 2021.
“Furthermore, over 1,060 registration centres for NIN have been activated and made operational by NIMC across the country, while Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have opened hundreds of centres, and are rapidly deploying resources to open thousands of other NIN enrolment centres across states of the country.
“This is in line with the policy of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to enhance security and make the process of obtaining NINs easier for Nigerians”, the statement added.
The CEOs of the Telcos and the chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Organisation of Nigeria commended the minister for his stellar leadership and commitment to the rapid development of the sector.
Pantami reiterated the need for Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to register for the NIN to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enroll for their NIN and link with their SIMs.
It would be recalled that February 4, 2020, was the initial date of the commencement of the National NIN-SIM Registration Policy.
“The Federal Government of Nigeria applauds all Nigerians and persons of other nationalities for their understanding, cooperation and for enthusiastically participating in the exercise.
“The minister also commended the efforts of NIMC, NCC, MNOs and all other relevant government and private sector organisations for their unflinching support towards the success of the exercise.
“President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his satisfaction with the progress made regarding the NIN-SIM linkage, and commended the minister and all stakeholders for their roles.
“He encouraged citizens to take advantage of the extension to fully participate in the process.
“The minister implores applicants to follow the safety guidelines at all the NIN enrolment centres and ensure compliance with the booking system in place.
“This protocol is in line with the Executive Order on Covid-19 2020 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 27, 2021, in keeping with the provisions of the Quarantine Act 2004.
“It is noteworthy that Sections 27 and 29 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007 provides for the mandatory use of National Identity Number for transactions, including application and issuance of a passport, opening of personal bank accounts, purchase of insurance policies, voter registration, obtaining credit, among others”.
Featured
Expect Construction Of Trans-Kalabari Road, Wike Tells Kalabari People …Says Another Round Of Projects’ Inauguration Begins, Feb 10
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says discussions have been concluded on the commencement of construction work on the Trans-Kalabari Road, which would ease transportation difficulties experienced by the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality.
The governor explained that he was deliberately embarking on critical projects that address the direct needs of Rivers people, and was determined to make the people happier than he met them on assumption of office.
Wike made the explanation at the reception organised for the conferment of special chieftaincy title, Eze Gbuwara Uzor 1 of Ikwerre on former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, at Isiopko Town in Ikwerre Local Government Area, last Saturday.
The Rivers State governor said most Kalabari people had castigated his administration out of impatience, but added that they can see clearly that the Trans-Kalabari Road project has always been on the list of projects for construction before the end of his tenure.
“I and the deputy governor, together with the chairman of the Rivers State Elders’ Council, have agreed on how the Trans-Kalabari Road will follow.
“Those who said we don’t want to do anything in the Kalabari area, today, they are sending me text messages. They are thanking me, and I said to them, ‘don’t thank me’ because their thanking me is temporary. They are not always stable.”
The governor said with several projects inaugurated in the various local governments of the state, most critics who accused him of being sectional with his development programmes were now ashamed and silenced.
“So many people have said that I am discriminating in terms of projects. Now, when they saw us go to the various local governments to commission projects, they don’t say anything again. By February 10, 2021, we will start another round of projects’ inauguration.
“When we were doing Saakpenwa-Bori (Ogoni) Road, some politicians in our party were carrying propaganda. They were saying that we are not going to finish that road.
“But, they now have one of the best roads in the state. Some of them were even ashamed to watch it on television. We have also agreed that from Saakpenwa to Bori, we are awarding fresh contract to take it to Kono town. Which government has done that to anybody or town?
“I have also told Isiokpo people, don’t be impatient, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC is already taking measurement, and we will link you up to Isiodu town.
“To Aluu people, I have assured that we are linking them to Omagwa Town. We are almost ready to award the contract. When we make promise, we must fulfil those promises.
“No one project awarded by us will be left abandoned. I won’t leave any uncompleted project for my successor. I will leave office as a proud Ikwerre son who will feel satisfied that I made the people happy when I was governor”, Wike said.
Wike commended the people of Ikwerre for the courage to honour their son in recognition of his success in public office that has also impacted on them positively.
“I am a witness to this event. And what you’ve done today shows that you know what is good. It shows that when somebody has done well, you can honour him when he’s alive. When you honour a man when he’s late, he doesn’t know if you’ve honoured him at all.
“I thank you for what you have done to Sir Celestine Omehia by honouring him with the chieftaincy title as the Eze Gbuwara Uzor 1 of Ikwerre.
“Let me thank the Ikwerre Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Council for what they have done today to one of the illustrious sons of the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality.”
In his remarks, Chairman of the event and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara, said the Ikwerre Traditional Rulers’ Council acknowledged that it was a worthy act for them to honour Omehia, who had served well in office and made his people proud.
He noted that the honour was a renewed call on Omehia to continue to use his position to foster peace in the area.
In his goodwill message, former Governor of Kastina State, Ibrahim Shema, lauded Wike for his courage in bringing all Rivers people together to work with him in protecting and advancing the interest of the state.
He commended Omehia for not disappointing his people but for distinguishing himself in public life, thus, prompting his people to publicly accord him special recognition with a chieftaincy title.
Also speaking, Chairman of Rivers Elders’ Council, High Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, expressed delight for being part of an event where Omehia was being honoured, and further described Omehia as an amiable person, who was humility personified.
In response, Sir Celestine Omehia expressed joy to both traditional and political leaders, particularly former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, who have contributed to his success in public office.
He lent his voice to the call for the restructuring of Nigeria and entrenchment of good governance that would cement stronger unity while allowing the country to actualise its full potentials.
The conferment of the chieftaincy title was at the instance of the Ikwerre Traditional Rulers’ Council headed by Eze Blessing Wagor, who decorated Sir Celestine Omehia with his regalia, supported by other chiefs.
