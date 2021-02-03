NDDC Not Birthright Of Any Ethnic Group Or State, Wike Cautions

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has condemned the posture of some ethnic groups in the Niger Delta region that behave as if they own the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Wike said the commission belongs to all states in the region and no one particular ethnic group can assert itself as the dominant owner of the commission as has been observed of recent.

The governor made the declaration when he played host to the Interim Management Committee of NDDC on a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Wike said members of those groups always kick against the appointment of people to head the commission because they feel such persons were not from core Niger Delta states, which he stated, must stop.

“Anybody can be appointed in Niger Delta. There are people who believe that if they appoint somebody from Edo or Cross River state, for example, they say no. That those people are not the core Niger Delta states. We must have to stop that.”

The governor said that such people also leave their states and come to Rivers State to block the gates of the commission, cause crisis and frustrate economic activities.

“NDDC does not belong to any ethnic group in the Niger Delta region. It does not belong to anybody. There are people who have seen themselves that they are the owners of NDDC. They leave their states and come to Port Harcourt to block NDDC gate. We are peaceful people, but nobody should push us to the point where we tell them ‘enough is enough’.”

Wike further said, “The next time they try it again to cause crisis in our state, I will mobilise our people against them. I am not saying if you have grievances with NDDC, you should not seek how to settle it. But do not use it to cause problem for us, to begin to make economic activities not to move on.”

The governor challenged the new interim leadership to make a difference, change the current narrative of the commission serving outsiders’ interest and abandoning its core mandate of developing the region.

Wike said people were abusing the entire region because the commission has wasted trillions of Dollars without lifting the masses of the region out of poverty or putting commensurate developmental projects on ground to show for the funds received.

“The problem with us is that you allow people outside to control you. You want to have godfathers from East, West and North. NDDC is created for Niger Delta. Use the money for the people and region.

“They are abusing us that Niger Delta is a curse. Trillions of Dollars have been spent, and we cannot say this is what we have spent the money on.

“Those Abuja portfolio contractors are part of the people controlling you. They tell you what to do, and you do it for fear that they will remove you. But eventually, you will be removed. So, why not work for the people. When you are removed, you will know you did your best for the region.”

Wike also charged the interim management committee to always work with all the state governors in the region on equal footing, and without politics so that together, they can achieve the desired development.

“Go and visit every governor because they are members of the Governing Council of NDDC, and they are the leaders of the states. You don’t need to entangle yourself with unnecessary bickering, politicking. Show a difference.”

The governor cautioned the NDDC management to obey subsisting court order that makes it mandatory for the commission to seek the consent of the state governments before embarking on any project, particularly in Rivers State.

He warned that if the commission defies the state government, then, the commission would be dragged to court for contempt.

“I will not hesitate to tell the Attorney General to file contempt charge against officials of NDDC and NDDC itself. We will not hesitate. Because we have come to the time that Nigerians must understand we must follow rules. The only way you can talk about good governance is when you obey the rule of law. There cannot be good governance when there is nothing to show you obey the law. Good governance is predicated on the rule of law”, Wike argued.

He urged them to conceptualise regional projects for execution to end the piecemeal partnership strategy they had adopted, which has not moved the region forward in terms of infrastructural development.

“I have always said to people, when you have the opportunity to make contributions to the development of your father land, you must see it as a blessing God has given you. You must not see it as a way to set back your region.

Wike also urged NDDC to send their partnership support towards the reconstruction of the ongoing dualisation of Eastern Bypass Road where the NDDC permanent headquarters is located.

He told them to put their temporary office along Aba Road in good condition before moving out to their permanent headquarters.

Earlier, the Interim Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, said the visit was first to be undertaken by his team to any governor in the region.

Akwa informed the governor that with the newly built permanent NDDC head office now completed, they were ready to commission it on February 25, 2021.

The interim administrator, on behalf of the commission, later presented six waste disposal trucks to the Rivers State Government to improve the sanitary conditions in the state.

Responding to the donation, Wike noted that this was the first time in his administration that the commission was offering support to the Rivers State Government.

He commended them for demonstrating good corporate social responsibility in encouraging the state government in its drive to restore Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.