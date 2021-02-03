Lack Of Equipment, Bane Of Orthopedics Practice In Rivers – Aguwuom

An expert in Orthopedics Surgery, Dr Diekramabo Ikenna Aguwuom, has identified lack of adequate equipment as the major problem for both patients and practitioners of Orthopedics in Rivers State.

Making this known in an exclusive interview at the weekend, Dr Aguwuom hinted that the State is blessed with qualified medical personnel to be able to handle any orthopedic case, but lacks the equipment.

“We have the personnel, but we don’t have the equipment. Different people go for different trainings outside the State and country. They come back and they don’t have necessary equipment to work with. It’s frustrating, both for the doctors and patients”, she said.

Aguwuom, who is the first female Orthopedic Surgeon in Rivers State, explained that working without the right equipment, among other things, takes longer time to achieve required results.

According to her, “when you work without the right equipment, it takes longer time to carry out surgeries, and, of course, that probably means more trouble for the patient in terms of complications.

“We need the right tools, the right equipment, so that we can practice what people are practicing in other places and outside the country”, she said.

The Buguma-born Orthopedic Surgeon explained that “the interesting thing is that it’s not that these equipment are not affordable. There are things we can get easily, but I don’t know why we don’t get them. It’s like nobody is interested”.

While noting that her goal in orthopedics surgery is to ensure that orthopedics patients get the best ultimate care comparable to anywhere in the world, she advised the Government at all levels, individuals, and groups to make healthcare delivery, in this case Orthopedics, a top priority.

“As Government and private individuals are interested in other things happening in the world, they should also be interested in healthcare, because the truth is, whatever you have interest in, you will do everything possible to ensure that it thrives”, she said.

Dr Aguwuom is a recepient of the “Millar O. A. Jaja Prize for the Best Candidate in Part II FMCOrtho. Examinations”.

By: Sogbeba Dokubo