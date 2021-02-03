Health
Lack Of Equipment, Bane Of Orthopedics Practice In Rivers – Aguwuom
An expert in Orthopedics Surgery, Dr Diekramabo Ikenna Aguwuom, has identified lack of adequate equipment as the major problem for both patients and practitioners of Orthopedics in Rivers State.
Making this known in an exclusive interview at the weekend, Dr Aguwuom hinted that the State is blessed with qualified medical personnel to be able to handle any orthopedic case, but lacks the equipment.
“We have the personnel, but we don’t have the equipment. Different people go for different trainings outside the State and country. They come back and they don’t have necessary equipment to work with. It’s frustrating, both for the doctors and patients”, she said.
Aguwuom, who is the first female Orthopedic Surgeon in Rivers State, explained that working without the right equipment, among other things, takes longer time to achieve required results.
According to her, “when you work without the right equipment, it takes longer time to carry out surgeries, and, of course, that probably means more trouble for the patient in terms of complications.
“We need the right tools, the right equipment, so that we can practice what people are practicing in other places and outside the country”, she said.
The Buguma-born Orthopedic Surgeon explained that “the interesting thing is that it’s not that these equipment are not affordable. There are things we can get easily, but I don’t know why we don’t get them. It’s like nobody is interested”.
While noting that her goal in orthopedics surgery is to ensure that orthopedics patients get the best ultimate care comparable to anywhere in the world, she advised the Government at all levels, individuals, and groups to make healthcare delivery, in this case Orthopedics, a top priority.
“As Government and private individuals are interested in other things happening in the world, they should also be interested in healthcare, because the truth is, whatever you have interest in, you will do everything possible to ensure that it thrives”, she said.
Dr Aguwuom is a recepient of the “Millar O. A. Jaja Prize for the Best Candidate in Part II FMCOrtho. Examinations”.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Lack Of Equipment, Bane Of Orthopedics Practice In Rivers – Aguwuom
An expert in Orthopedics Surgery, Dr Diekramabo Ikenna Aguwuom, has identified lack of adequate equipment as the major problem for both patients and practitioners of Orthopedics in Rivers State.
Making this known in an exclusive interview at the weekend, Dr Aguwuom hinted that the State is blessed with qualified medical personnel to be able to handle any orthopedic case, but lacks the equipment.
“We have the personnel, but we don’t have the equipment. Different people go for different trainings outside the State and country. They come back and they don’t have necessary equipment to work with. It’s frustrating, both for the doctors and patients”, she said.
Aguwuom, who is the first female Orthopedic Surgeon in Rivers State, explained that working without the right equipment, among other things, takes longer time to achieve required results.
According to her, “when you work without the right equipment, it takes longer time to carry out surgeries, and, of course, that probably means more trouble for the patient in terms of complications.
“We need the right tools, the right equipment, so that we can practice what people are practicing in other places and outside the country”, she said.
The Buguma-born Orthopedic Surgeon explained that “the interesting thing is that it’s not that these equipment are not affordable. There are things we can get easily, but I don’t know why we don’t get them. It’s like nobody is interested”.
While noting that her goal in orthopedics surgery is to ensure that orthopedics patients get the best ultimate care comparable to anywhere in the world, she advised the Government at all levels, individuals, and groups to make healthcare delivery, in this case Orthopedics, a top priority.
“As Government and private individuals are interested in other things happening in the world, they should also be interested in healthcare, because the truth is, whatever you have interest in, you will do everything possible to ensure that it thrives”, she said.
Dr Aguwuom is a recepient of the “Millar O. A. Jaja Prize for the Best Candidate in Part II FMCOrtho. Examinations”.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
UNFPA Donates 18,200 PPEs To FCTA
The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated 18,200 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in its commitment to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, especially among essential healthcare workers.
Presenting the PPEs in Abuja yesterday, Ms Karima Bungudu, the UNFPA FCT Focal Point, Gender, FGM Analyst, said that the donation was in accordance with the task of engaging Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19.
Bungudu, who reiterated the determination of UNFPA to reducing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, said that PPEs and lifesaving commodities were part of efforts to ensure unhindered access to reproductive and maternal healthcare.
According to her, these include family planning and Gender Based Violence (GBV) response.
The UN official said that essential services must be augmented with COVID-19 infection prevention measures, but not limited to good hygienic practices and use of PPEs.
She described PPEs as “necessary tools to protect personnel and public health, especially women and girls.”
Receiving the PPEs, Dr Ndaeyo Iwot, the acting Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Board, described the donation as “timely and critical” in consolidating the results so far achieved in containing COVID-19 in the FCT.
Iwot, who was represented by Dr Isah Vatsa, said that the FCT was determined to contain the spread of the pandemic with trackers deployed on the streets.
He commended the UNFPA for the timely intervention in the sustenance of FCT’s awareness campaign against the COVID-19.
Malam Lawal Mohammed, the Director, FCT Economic Planning, Research and Statistics, lauded UNFPA for the support in fighting COVID-19 and other health challenges in the territory.
Mohammed said that the UN body had always been to the rescue in terms of health emergencies in the FCT, as well as health equipment, aimed at protecting lives.
Items donated were: 3,200 protective goggles, 3,000 pieces of surgical gloves, 6,000 pieces of examination gloves and 6,000 pieces of surgical face mask.
Health
FG Develops Five Health Promotion Policy Documents
The Federal Government has developed five health promotion Strategic Policy documents to empower Nigerians to live healthy lives and adopt healthy behaviours.
The Director, Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Dr Salma Anas-Kolo, said this at the opening of a two-day Fourth Quarter 2020 National Health Promotion Forum (NHPF) meeting in Abuja yesterday.
The Chairperson of NHPF, Anas-Kolo, said that the forum was able to facilitate technical and financial support for the development of a compendium of the documents in 2020.
The documents include the National Adolescent Strategy for Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition Programmes and the Knowledge Management Guideline for Health Promotion.
Others are the Revised National Integrated Reproductive Newborn Child Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition Social and Behaviours; Counseling Flip Chart on Key Household Practices and the Counseling Flip Chart on Family Planning/Child Birth Spacing.
According to her, another key achievement by the forum in 2020 was the ministerial presentation and the national launch of the Revised National Health Promotion Policy 2019 and the compendium of the strategic documents.
Effective implementation of these strategic policy documents would ensure health promotion programming in Nigeria: steps out
of its less successful past; become formidable contributor to the achievement of the health related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
UNICAL Resumes Friday, Introduces Virtual Learning
- Sports3 days ago
‘Broadcast Of NPFL Matches will bring sanity’
- Maritime3 days ago
Bonny Kingdom Floats Modern Ferry Service
- Sports3 days ago
‘Our Aim Is To Expose Players’
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Jonathan, Diri’s Aide, Others’ Presence Boosts Octogenarian’s Funeral
- Sports3 days ago
Nasarawa United Not Disappointed Over Defeat
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
NNPC, Partners Take FID On $3.6bn Petrochemical Plant
- Sports3 days ago
Victory Over Nasarawa Utd Excites Makaiba