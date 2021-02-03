News
EPL Spending Slumps In January Transfer Window
Premier League spending slumped by more than two-thirds to a nine-year low of just £70 million ($96 million) in the January transfer window as the coronavirus crisis hit budgets.
The outlay was dramatically down on last year’s £230 million expenditure, which came just weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down football across Europe.
And it is in sharp contrast to a bumper summer transfer window, when English top-flight clubs spent freely, meaning total net expenditure for the 2020/21 season reached a new record level of £950 million.
Just £7 million was spent on deadline day as the Premier League comes to terms with the financial impact of the virus and new Brexit rules that make it tougher to recruit young players from Europe.
The figures, from financial experts Deloitte, showed there were a total of 24 Premier League transfers in the winter window 48 percent fewer than the average for the previous three January transfer windows.
Just three £10-million-plus signings — West Ham turning Said Benrahma’s loan from Brentford into a permanent deal, Amad Diallo’s move to Manchester United and Aston Villa’s capture of Morgan Sanson, accounted for more than 75 percent of Premier League expenditure.
Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal were the only “big six” Premier League clubs to bring in new players, even though the race has been one of the most open in years.
Arsenal terminated the contracts of high earners Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi early to cut wage costs.
Champions Liverpool borrowed much-needed defensive cover in the form of Schalke’s Ozan Kabak, along with a low-cost permanent deal for Preston’s Ben Davies.
“I think it’s probably clear that in a normal transfer window, without any issues, we would not look at Preston if there’s a player for us or something like that,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the surprise move for Davies.
2023: INEC Moves To Create New Polling Units
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its desire to engage stakeholders in the nation’s electoral space with a view to reaching a national consensus on the creation of new polling units across the country ahead of the 2023 elections.
INEC had in September, 2018, promised to create new polling units after the 2019 general elections, but that it would, however, do so after due consultations with all stakeholders.
The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, had told newsmen in 2018, that the commission had received 3, 789 requests nationwide for the creation of new polling units, and that the commission had directed its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to thoroughly assess and provide it with information on “new settlements that are not served or inadequately served by existing polling units; areas with natural barriers that hinder access to existing polling units; areas that are distant from existing polling units; and areas affected by communal and other conflicts that make voting in existing polling units unsafe for voters”.
However, in a statement issued, yesterday in Abuja, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education of the Commission, Barrister Festus Okoye, said INEC met earlier in the day and deliberated on a number of issues, including the finalized arrangements for the upcoming engagement with stakeholders on expanding voter access to polling units in Nigeria.
He said, “For several weeks, the commission has been preparing for these national engagements to address the inadequacies of polling units in Nigeria and the challenges they pose to election management. Some of these challenges include overcrowding, numerous unserved populations and poor locations, which are potentially disenfranchising millions of Nigerians, and also pose health risks in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a national problem that calls for national consensus.
“For several years the commission has tried to address this fundamental challenge to democratic consolidation and election administration with minimal success. This has been mainly due to inadequate engagement between the commission and stakeholders.
“Consequently, the commission has had to resort to interim measures such as creating Voting Points at Polling Units nationwide and establishing Voting Point Settlements in the Federal Capital Territory. These engagements will afford an opportunity for the commission to consult with stakeholders in order to build a genuine national consensus to address the problem of declining voter access to Polling Units.
“In the next few weeks, the commission plans to engage with diverse stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations, religious leaders, traditional institutions, labour unions, socio-cultural organizations, various arms of the Federal Government, as well as state governments. Among the burning issues to be addressed at these consultations are the challenges that declining access to Polling Units pose to democracy and election management in Nigeria.
“The commission appeals to stakeholders in the electoral process and Nigerians at large to work with us to address this major issue”, Okoye added.
N150bn Enough For Covid-19 Vaccines, Not N400bn -Peter Obi
A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that N150billion was enough for Nigeria to procure Covid-19 vaccines.
According to him, the budgeted N400billion for the vaccines can be reduced if he is allowed to procure the vaccines for the country.
The Federal Government had in December, 2020, said N400billion is needed for Covid-19 vaccines.
The Federal Government also has said it is targeting to vaccinate at least 70 percent of Nigerians, adding that 100,000 doses are expected from the WHO-backed Covax initiative in February.
The government also said it had secured about 41 million doses through an African Union vaccine initiative.
But the former Vice Presidential candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said during an interview on ‘Arise Television’, yesterday, that the Covid-19 vaccine could be bought for $2 each.
He said, “The issue of vaccine is one that I feel a sense of pain. Nigeria as a country in 1940 established what we called National Vaccine Production Facility domiciled in Yaba, and that was able to produce virtually all the vaccines we used in the days of smallpox, yellow fever, and that facility was shut down in 1991 to be refurbished and upgraded, there was nothing wrong with it,” Obi said.
“And till today that has been the case deliberately so that people can import vaccines and sell to the government.
“Now, I hear that we are looking for N400billion. Well, I am at loss. Our budget this year for health is N547billion. I don’t know if they are going to take this vaccine procurement from it, because if they do, we are left with N147billion.
“For the vaccine procurement also, we need to have transparency in the procurement. Today, vaccine in India costs between $2 25 cents to $3. That is an average of $2.75 and if you say you are going to use N400billion, that is about $1billion. If you divide $1billion by $2.75cents each, that is about 350million doses which is far in excess of what we need.
“World Health Organisation said if you can inject 70 percent of your population, that’s it. 70 percent of Nigeria is about 140million so we are actually looking for 140million doses. Considering that some other people are going to give us some free, we actually don’t need more than 120million. But even if we’re buying 140 million, we just need about $380million or something above that, which is about N150billion to buy it.
“If they have N400billion budget to buy the vaccine, my suggestion, they don’t need to award contracts in this vaccine, let them just call Serum Institute in India and plead with them. I am sure they will even give us discount. If they want I can go for the negotiation. It won’t cost more than $2 each.”
I’m In Politics For Service, OBALGA Boss Insists
Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council of Rivers State, Hon Solomon Abel Eke says he is in politics to offer total service to humanity.
Eke said this during a media tour of projects embarked upon by his administration within the last three years in office.
He also said it was not in his character to always blow his trumpet rather he prefers to allow the people judge him by what he was doing.
Eke said most of his projects were people-centred as he allows communities to nominate the kind of projects they want.
“During my campaign, I asked every ward to list projects that they want the council to do for them. So, they started listing their projects”, he said.
He specifically said the people of Rumuokoro clan demanded for a town hall which has been completed and furnished.
The chairman said in a bid to decongest the Rumuokoro road, he created a park and installed a receptacle to keep the environment clean, while a 32-room lodge, for youth corps members, classroom block, principal’s office and laboratory were built for Community Secondary School, Rumuodomaya, inside the ADP.
In the same vein, Eke said the council also donated a 500 KVA transformer to Rumuodomaya Community, while a fire service station built under the administration of Timothy Nsirim at the Obio/Akpor International Market was well-equipped with fire service trucks by his administration.
Other projects shown to newsmen during the tour, include an ongoing jetty at Mgbuduohia Community in Rumuolumeni, the Rumuokoro health centre which is completed, Chukwuma Close Road, off Ada George Road, ICT Centre at Ozuoba, a town hall and borehole at Egbelu Mgbaraja and approved site for Woji Community School.
The rest are ongoing construction of swamp road at Eliowhani, ICT Centre at Woji, ongoing Legislative Assemly complex at the council premises and a site for the construction of classrooms for SSI and II students for Community Secondary School in Iriebe.
Eke said his administration also supported both law and medical students of Obio/Akpor origin in higher institutions.
He said all 17 Councillors of Obio/Akpor have been given plots of land to build their own houses while salaries of council workers have been paid up to date.
The chairman said his administration was discussing with the Ministry of Transport and its Urban Development counterpart to ensure complete decongestion of the roads leading to the council premises.
