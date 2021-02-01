Sports
Victory Over Nasarawa Utd Excites Makaiba
Head Coach of Plateau United, Abdu Makaiba, has said that he is excited with his team’s victory over Nasarawa United, but admitted his side still has a lot of work to do.
A 36th-minute header from Mohammed Zulfikilu gave the 2017 NPFL champions a 1-0 win over their rivals at the New Jos Stadium on Friday.
The victory extended Plateau United’s unbeaten run six matches with their last defeat coming on the opening day of the season.
Speaking after the game, Plateau United gaffer Abdu Makaiba admitted that Nasarawa United gave his wards a great fight.
“I feel excited to have won the game against Nasarawa United because we knew even before the kickoff that it will be a difficult game,” Maikaba told the press after the victory over the Solid Miners.
“We are happy to have won which was actually the target, now we are three points behind Nasarawa United who tops the table, I believe we are getting closer so with time the team will continue to improve. We won’t relent.”
The highly rated tactician will lead his wards to Delta state for week 8 fixture Warri Wolves in Ozoro and Maikaba fancy the chances of his team to get another important victory.
“Actually we take each game as it comes, so the next one against Warri Wolves is not going to be different. We are going all out to make sure that we get our first away win of the season as it will catapult us to top three on the log.” he said.
Sports
NNL To Commence 2020/2021 Season, Feb 13
The Management of the Nigeria National League (NNL) has scheduled the 2020/2021 NNL season to begin from Feb. 13.
This was contained in communique released by the NNL management team yesterday after its emergency Congress held in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital on Saturday.
The congress in the communique which was made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, praised efforts of the management for the parental role it had been playing in the affairs of the NNL.
The communique signed by six members of the communiqué drafting committee read in part:.”The Congress strongly reaffirms the Friday, Jan 15, 2021 earlier league ‘Draw’ conducted at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a majority vote of 42 to three.
“The assembly unanimously agree for a new kick off date for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021; the emergency congress equally uphold the abridged league format of four groups; two each from the Northern and Southern Conferences for the 2020/2021 season.
“Congress passed a vote of explicit confidence on the management team of NNL led by Sen. Obinna Ogba,” it said.
The Tide sport source gathered that 39 out of 46 clubs registered to participate in the 2020/2021 national league tournaments.
The Tide Sports also reports that members of the communique drafting committee include; Messrs David Allu – Aklosendi Int’l Lafia as Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Adamu – Sokoto Utd, Mr China Acheru – Go-Round FC and Mr Ayodele Olowolafe of Ekiti Utd.
Others are Mr Nicholas Akujobi, NNL administrative Secretary who served as committee secretary and Mr Amar Ignis, Head, Media and Communication of NNL.
Sports
Golfers Facilitate With Retired FOC In Calabar
Sport personalities in Calabar Golf Club celebrated their colleague, Rear Adm. David Adeniran on his retirement from the Nigerian Navy as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Calabar.
The golfers, who organised a kitty tournament in honour of Adeniran at the weekend, in Calabar, described him as a fine gentleman, very sociable and a sport personality who carries his colleagues along.
Speaking, Captain of the Club, Retired Air Vice Marshall Eko Osim, said that Adeniran has always been with them at the club.
Osim, who said that retirement was a great thing, commended Adeniran for his selfless service to the Nigerian Navy.
“For the period you have been with us, you have been very amazing and wonderful. I am happy that you are retiring in good health, very sound and fit.
“You have been a great ambassador of this club; every member of this club prays that God should continue to guide you peacefully, and may you enjoy the fruit of your labour,” he said.
Another member of the club retired Brig.-Gen. Enang Ukagu, who commended Adeniran for serving the Navy for 35 years, said they were friends at the Nigerian Defence Academy.
“We couldn’t have done less for our member who has contributed immensely to the development of the club. He has also added to our socialisation as a member as far as golf is concerned in Calabar.
“Having this tournament in his honour is well deserved. He has added value to the golf game in Calabar,” he said.
Former Deputy Governor of Cross River, Mr Efiok Cobham, said that Adeniran has been a faithful member of the club for the period he served as FOC of Eastern Naval Command, Calabar.
“He has disengaged from the service on a good note after 35 years meritorious service. For us as golfers, we are one family; most of the players that played today are not residents in Calabar, they came from far away to celebrate with him,” he said.
The Captain of the Female Golfers, Mrs Emah Timothy, described Adeniran as a father who interacted closely with them.
Timothy, who extolled the virtues of the retired FOC, thanked him for always supporting club members financially to get their kits.
Sports
Ikpeazu Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment To Youth, Sports Dev
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia says the state government will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will enhance youth and sports development.
Ikpeazu said this on Friday at the grandfinale of the male football competition among the 17 local government areas of the state, tagged the “Governor’s Cup for U-21″, which took place at the Umuahia Township Stadium.
He described the competition as part of his admin-istration’s platforms for budding footballers to showcase their talents for possible sign-on by clubs within and outside Abia.
He said: “I believe there are scouts from Europe, Africa and Nigeria. So we are preparing the raw materials for soccer for tomorrow.
“Everybody believes that private sector partnership is better and more sustainable.
“The way to go in sports development everywhere is partnering with private sector to be able to get the kind of mileage you desire at all times.”
Ikpeazu expressed satisfaction with the quality and standard of play by the teams that competed for the trophy.
He said that the tournament would be made an annual event to help budding soccer talents to develop their skills.
The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Paul Mba, said that the competition recorded huge success and that the committee identified talents during the six-week exercise.
Mbah hoped that “something positive” would come out of the tournament, especially for players that showed great prospects.
He thanked the governor for the “overwhelming financial support” to the committee, saying that he was happy that the committee did not betray the governor’s confidence in it.
The Tide sports source reports Umuahia South defeated Aba South by 5-4 on penalties to clinch the trophy.
The event was attended by Deputy Gov. Ude Oko-Chukwu, top government functionaries and a former Director of Sports and renowned football analyst, Ejikeme Ikwunze, popularly called Mr Football.
Trending
- Entertainment4 days ago
Why My Relationship With Mercy Eke Crashed – Ike
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Chides Buhari’s Govt On Corruption
- Politics4 days ago
COVID-19: Anambra Assembly Shut Down For Fumigation
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Bayelsa Tasks LG Leaders On Service Delivery
- Editorial4 days ago
Beyond Teachers’ Shortage
- Politics4 days ago
Periscoping 2020 (5)
- Niger Delta4 days ago
N’Delta Stakeholders, Minister Disagree Over Remittance Proposal
- Business4 days ago
MAN Pegs CEO’s Confidence Index At 42.06 Points For Q4 2020