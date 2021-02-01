Sustenance Of School Dev, Key To National Growth -ANCOPPS

The President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) Anambra State chapter, Mr Jovita Arazu, has called for more interventions from relevant stakeholders to sustain development of schools in the state.

Arazu made the call in an interview with newsmen, yesterday in Awka.

He said that the call became necessary following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic last year on the education sector.

He appealed to other stakeholders in the state to join hands to maintain the growth recorded in the sector.

Arazu commended the government of Anambra under the leadership of Governor Willie Obiano for its effort in sustaining the high standards of education in Anambra and thus maintaining its leading position in the country.

He disclosed that the Anambra Government had reassured school managements of more interventions to sustain development of their schools but he appealed to other bodies to assist government for the schools to achieve greater heights.

“The government has been very supportive in all matters that affect the growth and development of schools in the state but wealthy individuals should partner the government for greater results,” he said.

Arazu said that ANCOPSS recently paid a visit to the State Head of Service (HoS) , Mr Harry Uduh, who reassured the body of government’s commitment to ensure interventions in schools.

He said that the body would be ever grateful to the HoS for his supportive role in the welfare of the group and reassured the public of their commitment to the development of schools in the state.

“ With the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the state, wealthy individuals should partner the government in areas of needs to assist the state to channel its little income to other sectors,” he said.

He said that school heads would not relent in the discharge of their duties so that the educational standard that Anambra was known for in education in the country and beyond would be maintained.

Arazu assured the stakeholders that their efforts would be doubled now that the world was being bedeviled with the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We will ensure that whatsoever meagre resources provided at this time will be judiciously used and channelled effectively for the continued maintenance of safe learning conditions in schools,” he said.

Arazu commended the efforts of the Anambra Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, for working closely with ANCOPSS on matters concerning the education sector.