Rivers
NDDC Orders Distribution Of Waste Disposal Trucks, Ambulances
The Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Efiong Akwa, has ordered the immediate distribution of 36 waste disposal trucks, 162 waste bins and two boat ambulances to the nine Niger Delta states.
Speaking during an inspection tour of the NDDC warehouse at Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, the Interim Administrator, who was accompanied by directors of the Commission, directed that the waste disposal trucks be delivered to the Ministry of Environment in each of the nine Niger Delta states, by today.
Akwa declared: “Health is wealth and the waste disposal bins were acquired to assist the various states in dealing with the problems of environmental pollution, clearing wastes from the streets so that we can keep a clean and neat environment.”
The NDDC Chief Executive Officer frowned at a situation where valuable equipment were lying waste when they could have been put to good use, stating that it was unacceptable.
According to him, “The resources tied down here belong to the government and people of the Niger Delta region and they should be made available to them for proper utilisation.
“How can we have such new equipment lying waste when ministries of environment in the states have need for them. The ministries should be contacted immediately to take delivery of the trucks and other equipment. They were meant to be donated to the ministries for the wellbeing of our people.
“They must be shared according to oil production output of the states. The big four – Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states – come first. The one that would have been kept in the Commission will be added to the Rivers State number because they are our host.”
The Interim Administrator also directed that 162 waste bins at the warehouse be allocated immediately to the state governments of the NDDC mandate states.
According to him, the bins will support the campaigns by the state governments to ensure a healthy environment in the Niger Delta region.
In the same vein, he directed that the two boat ambulances at the warehouse be immediately allocated to the Rivers and Akwa Ibom state governments, respectively, to enhance healthcare delivery in the riverine areas of the states.
The NDDC Acting Director, Environmental Protection and Control, Engr. Onuoha Obeka, gave details of the equipment at the warehouse, noting that the authorisation of the Interim Administrator was needed before the distribution.
Rivers
SON Seizes Imported Used Tyres In PH
Two container loads of imported, used tyres, stuffed five into one, were seized by officials of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) while being off-loaded into a warehouse at the Ikoku Motor Spare Parts Market in Port Harcourt.
The seizure was sequel to an alert by a patriotic Nigerian to officials of the SON, who moved to the site with the support of security forces.
Investigations revealed that the stuffed, used tyres were concealed in containers of imported used vehicles to beat regulatory procedures.
The Importer, Mr Uchenna Ibewute in company of the Chairman, Port Harcourt Motor Spare Parts Dealers Union, High Chief Anthony Iwu in a written undertaking conceded the consignment to SON for destruction.
He pleaded for leniency from prosecution and promised to desist from dealing in substandard products henceforth.
The Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk, who led the exercise as part of his working visit to the State accepted the plea of the importer for leniency on account of being a first offender and his willingness to cooperate with SON in ridding the society of the dangerous items.
While commending the informant, the security personnel and SON officials for their patriotism in carrying out the enforcement activity, he called on Nigerians to assist SON in protecting the citizens by providing useful information on standards infractions.
He said: “It is bad enough to import used tyres, but worse to have them stuffed five into one as even stuffed new tyres constitute dangers to road users because of the damage already done to them in the process of stuffing and un-stuffing”.
Rivers
UNIPORT Unveils Testing Facilities, Treatment Centre
The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has inaugurated two Covid-19 testing centres to serve the school community ahead of resumption of academic activities scheduled for today.
The management also unveiled a world class treatment facility provided for the school by the Amni International Petroleum Development Company Limited.
The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, who showcased the facilities, said the provisions were made to safeguard the health of students and members of staff amidst academic activities.
Okodudu said the university will put in place adequate measures, including online lectures for large classes to ensure the safety of the students.
Okodudu said: “We can sustain it. We did not build from block up. We suspended them on ceramics. The treatment centre we got is a donation from a company and those who gave it to us are committed to supporting us.
“The testing centres too; we have come a long way. We have been on it since November. On the whole, I think it is sustainable if we have come this far. It is to begin that is the difficult aspect of it, sustaining it is easier.”
Okodudu said the university would ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols by the students.
He said: “The thing is that we have put up advisories to the staff members and students to maintain all COVID-19 protocol. At least, use a face mask. If you cannot afford a surgical face mask, you can use the ones made with clothes.
“We have also said that globally, everybody is encouraged to carry a hand sanitiser and it is within the reach of every student. We have also trained responders to ensure that nobody enters the campus without obeying COVID-19 protocol.
“For large classes, we have facilities that they (students) can stay in the comfort of their homes and take their lectures. There will be no reason for them to come around for lectures.”
He insisted that the university would not permit sale of hostel rooms or crowded spaces, adding that only those the institution allocated spaces to would be allowed to reside in the hostels.
He said: “What we have to deal with now is the issue of room occupancy ratio. We have had before a situation where six students stay in one room, including squatters and we will not allow that this time. What we have decided now is no squatter in the hostels. It has been outlawed; we will enforce it this time.
“We have allocated bed spaces to known students, known matriculation numbers with known departments and facilities. But somehow, we find a situation from the report of the Dean of Students Affairs where some students sell off their bed spaces to their fellow students and probably go out and get an apartment. It is not going to be healthy for us in the circumstance of this pandemic.
“Especially, to engage in contact tracing because the name we have on the register is the name of the person who the space was allocated to. The person who bought will not have his name there. The Dean and his team are under some kind of obligation to ensure that anybody who comes there is the person that is supposed to be there”.
He also warned that the university would not allow students without nose masks to take lectures.
He said: “Those who do not have a nose mask will not enter the classroom. One year down the line, I think the lesson is there. It is not a punishment on the students. The pandemic is not a joke. So, no lecturer will allow any student without a nose mask to come into the classroom.”
