Maritime
MWUN Wants NIMASA To Tackle Insecurity At Bonny Waterways
Following the spate of sea attacks along Bonny waterways, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State chapter, is calling on the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to tackle insecurity at the waterways.
The state Chairman of MWUN, Comrade John Jonah, made the call during a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend.
He noted that pirate attacks had negatively affected the socio-economic activities in the Island, thereby creating poverty and hardship.
Jonah, who appealed to NIMASA and the Navy to provide security along the waterways to secure lives and property, also called for permanent solution to the menace.
He said that pirates had been terrorising passengers and boat drivers along the creeks and waterways of the state, thereby making socio-economic activities in the riverine communities unviable.
“Pirates keep on collecting our boats, cart away passengers’ valuables and sometimes killed water users.
“We have lost millions of naira and valuables to sea pirates in our riverine communities”, he said.
He advised boat drivers against night travelling, urging them to obey all maritime rules and regulations.
It would be recalled that the Bonny community recently staged a peaceful #EndSeapirates protest in the Island and Port Harcourt against the killings and abduction of their husbands and wives.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
NPA MD Assures CILT Youths Of Support
The Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, has assured the youths of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) of her support toward developing capacities to grow the nation’s maritime industry.
Bala-Usman gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy of NPA, Malam Ibrahim Nasiru, yesterday.
She spoke after the inauguration of the NPA’s Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport CILT codenamed: NPA/CILT NEXT GENERATION CHAPTER held during the weekend in Lagos.
According to her, youths of the organisation can come together to explore opportunities in CILT for development of not only their individual careers, but also the progress of the nation’s maritime sector.
She observed that such efforts by the youth would give people like her the confidence that the future would be better.
Bala-Usman urged young people who were diligent at work and committed to continuous searching for knowledge and professional development, adding that the sky could only be the limit for the industry.
”The inauguration of the youth association will give the antecedents and personal experiences where youths have been found to be unable to accept responsibilities and take advantage of opportunities at their disposal for their future growth and advancement.
”In my experience, I have come to realise that one of the greatest pitfalls of youth is the inability to quickly come to terms with the responsibility that the future places on them.
”When youths do not understand the roles that they have in the future of a society, they are unable to explore the opportunities that the present offers them and build the necessary capacity for the future.
”On a lot of occasions, when opportunity falls on the laps of young people, they are not sufficiently prepared to make the best of those opportunities to the benefit of the society.
”This is why I am happy about NPA/CILT Next Generation Chapter,’’ she added.
Bala-Usman said: “It is heartwarming that you have not just come together in unity as one would expect of every staffer of any organisation that aspires for progress, but you should also make it a point of duty to develop yourselves and build the capacity of your members through your regular Zoom webinar series.
”I encourage you not to relent in these efforts. Regardless of the challenges that you face, be rest assured that you will reap the reward of every investment that you put into the initiatives in the future to the benefits of yourself, the maritime industry and Nigeria, at large,” she said.
Maritime
MWUN Wants NIMASA To Tackle Insecurity At Bonny Waterways
Following the spate of sea attacks along Bonny waterways, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State chapter, is calling on the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to tackle insecurity at the waterways.
The state Chairman of MWUN, Comrade John Jonah, made the call during a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend.
He noted that pirate attacks had negatively affected the socio-economic activities in the Island, thereby creating poverty and hardship.
Jonah, who appealed to NIMASA and the Navy to provide security along the waterways to secure lives and property, also called for permanent solution to the menace.
He said that pirates had been terrorising passengers and boat drivers along the creeks and waterways of the state, thereby making socio-economic activities in the riverine communities unviable.
“Pirates keep on collecting our boats, cart away passengers’ valuables and sometimes killed water users.
“We have lost millions of naira and valuables to sea pirates in our riverine communities”, he said.
He advised boat drivers against night travelling, urging them to obey all maritime rules and regulations.
It would be recalled that the Bonny community recently staged a peaceful #EndSeapirates protest in the Island and Port Harcourt against the killings and abduction of their husbands and wives.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Bonny Kingdom Floats Modern Ferry Service
Following difficulties experienced in boarding modern ferry to Bonny Kingdom, the community has floated a modern ferry service to convey travellers to and from Island.
The ferry service named Asimini Line, according to the community, was aimed at providing alternative service to marine transport for Bonny indigenes, investors and tourists, among others.
Chief Executive Officer, Kristina Report, Godswill Jumbo, who is also the spokesman of Asimini Line, disclosed this during a telephone interview with The Tide, in Port Harcourt.
He listed stakeholders in the ferry service to include the Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Bonny Kingdom, His Majesty, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple, Perekule XI; Bonny Chambers of Commerces, Mine and Agriculture (BOCCIMA) and the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area.
He explained that lack of effective and efficient transportation services in the Kingdom led to the floating of the ferry service.
Jumbo insisted that the Asimini Line would be a reliable and secure service provider, as well as an alternative to other marine services.
Jumbo said the 12-seater ferry service would be officially launched this month and would be secured by armed security men.
According to him, Asimini Line is currently ferrying passengers free from Bonny to Port Harcourt until its official launch.
On piracy, he said the coming of Asimini Line would reduce incident of sea robbers and bring sanity to the marine transport sector in the state.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Trending
- Entertainment4 days ago
Why My Relationship With Mercy Eke Crashed – Ike
- Politics4 days ago
COVID-19: Anambra Assembly Shut Down For Fumigation
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Chides Buhari’s Govt On Corruption
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Bayelsa Tasks LG Leaders On Service Delivery
- Editorial4 days ago
Beyond Teachers’ Shortage
- Politics4 days ago
Periscoping 2020 (5)
- Niger Delta4 days ago
N’Delta Stakeholders, Minister Disagree Over Remittance Proposal
- Business4 days ago
MAN Pegs CEO’s Confidence Index At 42.06 Points For Q4 2020