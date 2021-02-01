Politics
Leveraging On Technology To Boost INEC Performance
Globally, the use of different forms of technology in the election process has been on the rise as more countries use Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to improve their election and democratic processes.
Political analysts believe that appropriate application of technology to electoral processes can reduce long-term costs, increase administrative efficiency, increase credibility, transparency and voters participation.
Electoral Management Body (EMB) around the world uses technologies ranging from basic office automation tools such as word processing and spreadsheets, to more sophisticated data processing tools, such as database management systems, optical scanning and geographic information systems with the aim of improving the electoral process.
For example, technology is used for voter registration to compile voter lists/register, to draw electoral boundaries, to manage and train staff, to print ballots, to conduct voter education campaigns, to record cast votes, to count and consolidate vote results and to publish election results.
In many countries technology is present in activities related to the electoral process, in some cases, it is essential to the conduct of elections, while some have gone a step ahead with its application to e-voting, which is the use of electronic technology in casting or counting votes.
Though Nigeria has yet to adopt e-voting, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has continued to demonstrate its commitment to application of technology in line with existing legal frameworks, to improve on the country’s electoral system.
In recent times, the commission introduced some technology innovations to ensure transparency in the electoral process, including the Permanent Voter cards (PVC), Smart Card Readers (SCR) and regular update of voters register.
Others include the introduction of a dedicated public election result viewing portal, known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal’’.
The portal which enables Nigerians to view polling unit results in real time on election day, can be accessed by login in to https://inecelectionresults.com.
The portal was introduced alongside Z-pad, a tablet with dual functions of uploading of scanned copies of election results at polling Units (PUs) to the portal, as well as a secondary authentication mechanism to support the smartcard readers on voters’ verification on election day.
The technology was first test-run at the August 8, 2020 Nasarawa Central State Constituency by-election in Nasarawa State, subsequently deployed for Edo and Ondo governorship elections held on September 19, 2020 and October 10, 2020 respectively as well as for 15 by-elections held in seven states.
INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, announcing the introduction of the portal, said that the commission was aware that result management had remained a major source of mistrust in Nigeria’s electoral process.
“It is a fundamental principle of democracy that in elections, votes are not only correctly counted, but that they also count,’’ Okoye said.
He recalled that in consistent with INEC commitment to transparency in election management, the commission introduced the Form EC60E, which is a poster version of the primary result sheet, the Form EC8A that enables citizens take to photographs of election results.
“This replica of the polling unit result is pasted at the PU after votes are counted, recorded and announced. This poster, now widely known as the People’s Form EC8, has increased transparency in result management.
Okoye, however, stressed that the result view portal did not constitute electronic collation of results, adding that the collation of election results shall remain as provided for by law, a manual process.
Interestingly, various stakeholders including voters, political parties, civil society organisations, election observers and the international community, commend INEC’s performance in the Edo, Ondo State and the recent by-elections, describing them as credible and improved elections.
While some see the result viewing portal as a “magic wine’’ in the Nigeria electoral process, others describe it as a key innovation boosting citizens confidence in the electoral process.
According to the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room), the election appeared to have been a marked improvement on recent previous governorship elections.
The Young Progressives Party (YPP) National Publicity Secretary, Mr Egbeola Martins, also described the innovations by INEC in the electoral process, especially the result viewing portal, as welcome development.
Martins admonished INEC to collaborate with the National Assembly to give legal backing to the innovation that has further enhanced the electoral process by making it more transparent.
To further strengthen election management process and enhance transparency of the system as well cope with the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, INEC on August 6, 2020, released a policy document titled “Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic’’.
The policy led to the creation of e-platforms for certain INEC activities, including accreditation of observer groups and deployment of their field observers.
Online submission of nomination forms for election candidates, submission of polling units’ agents list by political parties, tracking and reporting of campaigns and campaign finance by/for candidates and political parties.
Others include online accreditation of media for election coverage, and the use of online for the registration of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as ad hoc staff for election.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, making public presentation of the policy document, said that INEC recognised the critical role that ICT play in an electoral process.
He said that electoral process was being vastly reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the growing demands by Nigerians for the deepening of the use of technology in elections.
For instance, the commission on June 1, 2020, announced a dedicated portal designed by the commission through which political parties that contested Edo governorship submitted their nomination forms of their candidates.
The new procedure does not only make submission of political parties’ nominations seamless, it also helped to reduce unnecessary changes in the dates for the conduct of party primaries for the election, as the portal automatically shut down on the scheduled dates and at fixed hour.
As part of efforts for the future, in September 2020, INEC also received demonstration of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from more than 40 original manufacturing companies on how their IT solutions met the commission’s specifications.
The commission had in May 2020 announced to pilot the use of electronic voting machines at the earliest time possible towards full introduction of electronic voting in major elections in 2021.
Yakubu, speaking at the opening of the demonstration on September 28, 2020, described the demonstration as another decisive step towards the full automation of the electoral process and INEC’s continuous effort to deepen electoral integrity in Nigeria through the deployment of technology.
He said that over the years, INEC had been automating the critical pillars of the process, including the continuous update of the country’s biometric register of voters.
Yakubu said that at the moment, the INEC register of voters was the largest data base of citizens in Nigeria.
“In addition, the combination of biometric voters’ cards commonly known as the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and the Smart Card Reader (SCR) have revolutionised the accreditation of voters during elections.
“Recently, the introduction of a number of portals has facilitated the seamless nomination of candidates for elective offices by political parties as well as the accreditation of observers and the media.
“The commission now uploads polling unit level results in real-time on election day to a portal for public view. These are significant innovations that have deepened the transparency and credibility of elections and the electoral process in Nigeria,’’ he said.
Yakubu, however, emphasised that the occasion was only a demonstration that would enable the INEC to evaluate the available technology; and where necessary, fine tune its specifications before proceeding to the next stage.
He said that the early passage of the Electoral Act amendment bill, resumption of Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) across the country in the first quarter of 2021 and clean-up of the register of voters would be given priority.
“In doing so, we hope to introduce a new technology for voters enrolment in 2021, drawing from the lessons we learnt in the last exercise in 2017 and 2018.
Yakubu, therefore, urged stakeholders in the electoral process to join the commission in deepening the use of technology and instituting a regime of transparency in electoral process.
He said that the commission was fully aware that the old ways of doing things must gradually give way to the new by deepening the use of technology in the electoral process.
While Nigerians await amendment of the Electoral Act, other legal frameworks and the full automation of the electoral process, it is their hope that INEC will continue to introduce more technology to enhance transparency, credibility, seamless and participatory electoral process ahead of 2023 general elections and beyond.
Olaitan writes for News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Politics
INEC Advocates Six-Month Deadline For Submission Of Candidates’ Lists
The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has advocated for six-month deadline for political parties to submit the list, of their candidates for elections in the country.
Yakubu made the call at a retreat of the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters in Abuja, at the weekend.
The retreat which was part of activities geared toward amending Nigeria’s Electoral Act 2010.
Yakubu said that if the proposed provision scaled through, it would help the commission to prepare better for elections.
“One of the provisions that actually excites me a lot is it will help the commission if there is certainty in the way we prepare for elections; and in the new section, it now commits political parties to conducting their primaries 180 days to the date appointed by the commission for elections.
“This means that parties could conduct their primaries and submit the names of their candidates to the commission at least six months to the general elections.
“This will enormously help us so that by say two months to the election, probably all our materials will be on location so there will be less stress,” he said.
Chairman Senate Committee on INEC, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, emphasised that the draft copy of the report of the technical committee was a working document.
“In fact, the purpose of this retreat is to conduct a clause by clause examination of the report and also prepare it for consideration by the Senate and House of Representatives,” he said.
He said that whatever was to be crafted in the electoral bill would be done with the supremacy of the Constitution as a superintendent umbrella.
In a goodwill message, British High Commissioner, Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Catriona Laing said that the amendment would give INEC the time needed to prepare properly for the monumental important election in 2023.
“This will give INEC the time it needs, the political parties as well and the Nigerian citizens to prepare properly for the 2023 General Elections.
“The success of any well-run election depends all entirely on the ones preparing it.
“The UK is really delighted to partner with PLAC to be on this journey with you and we are following it very closely not just the UK but my international community colleagues.
“We are all watching and hoping for a good elections in 2023 one where the voices of Nigerian citizens will be really heard,” Laing said.
Politics
Group Tasks S’West Govs On Job Creation
A Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF) has urged the South -West governors to prioritise job creation in the region through support for entrepreneurship, industrialisation and agriculture.
The President of the group, Mr Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye, gave the advice in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos at the weekend.
Adeyeleye said that unless they prioritised job creation through knowledge-based entrepreneurship, innovation, industrialisation and agriculture, insecurity would continue to rise in the region.
He warned the governors of the danger of not prioritising youth unemployment, stressing that even budgeting trillions of naira on security agencies including Amotekun, police and the military could not eliminate security challenges.
“The South-West in recent time has experienced unprecedented security challenges at a scale that could pose a great threat to development and foreign direct investments.
“Kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, internet fraud, drug abuse and more recently, herdsmen attacks are all in the exponential rise. All these are not unrelated to our explosive population growth and escalating youth unemployment.
“Except there are urgent interventions and conscious strategies to engage our growing youth population in the South -West and by extension Nigeria, the nation may be heading towards the rock.
“By 2050, Nigeria is expected to become the third most populated nation in the world according to United Nations data.
“Again, according to the United Nations data, over 69 per cent of our population are below age 35 and unfortunately, the majority of crimes are perpetrated by people who fall between ages 20-35,” he said.
Adeleye said this age group was the most active age in human life, but unfortunately, according to NBS data in the Q2 of 2020, the unemployment rate among young people (15-34years) was 34.9 per cent.
He said this invariably meant that the country had over 63 per cent of the active population not having any tangible employment and over 34 per cent of them completely unemployed.
Adeleye said the government must ensure the environment was conducive for the youths to think about the needs of society and get adequate support in designing solutions for the needs and effectively marketing the solutions.
He said: “The youth are hard-wired with innovative concepts in terms of business and technologies, our generation is risk-taking, adventurous, they are always ready to snatch opportunities.
“These attributes must not be allowed to be wrongly directed as the result will be catastrophic.
“The government in the South-west should as matter of urgency, begin to look at how to empower the youths in creating jobs in green and renewable energy.
“Others are the fashion industry, block chain, smart homes, artificial intelligence, robotics, agro-allied, waste management, food processing, software engineering to mention but a few.
“Failure of which the region should be ready to spend all its budget on building prisons and providing security for the privilege,” he said.
Adeleye said the group would support interested government within the region with manpower in designing appropriate entrepreneurship-focused policy and also in the execution of the designed policies and programmes.
According to him, there is no better time to start acting than now as all hands must be on deck in the region in ensuring the fight against unemployment is won.
He said that if the governors must secure their region, they must encourage the youth to drive the economy.
Politics
Service Chiefs: Wike Hails Buhari
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing new Service Chiefs in the country.
Governor Wike who made the commendation last week, said even though it came late, the action of the president shows that he listens to the voice of the people.
Regretting that the nation’s security architecture had suffered a set back for the past five years, Governor Wike urged the new Service Chiefs to see their appointments as an opportunity to re-egineer Nigeria’s security architecture.
He particularly charged them not to align with politicians or politicise the nation’s security, but rather remain focused and dedicated in the interest of the country.
Governor Wike noted that Nigerians who lost confidence in the former Service Chiefs were looking up to the new appointees to make the desired change.
Another major issue last week in Government House Port Harcourt was the campaign posters bearing the name of Governor Wike which flooded the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, while reacting to the development, through a press release, said it was the handiwork of mischief- makers who felt threatened by Governor Wike’s rising political profile.
“ For the umpteenth time, we wish to restate that Governor Wike is presently preoccupied with his mission to make Rivers State a better place and destination of choice”, he said.
Stressing that the Rivers State Chief Executive has no hand in the posters, the Commissioner advised members of the public to discountenance the misinformation being circulated in Abuja.
Also last week, Governor Wike gave indication that from February 10, there would be inauguration of more projects executed by his administration.
He said this last Saturday at the conferment of chieftaincy title of Eze Gbuwara Uzor 1 Of Ikwerre on the former Governor of the state, Sir Celestine Omehia at Isiokpo, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.
He said: “ From February 10, we shall start another round of commissioning, commissioning, commissioning”
Governor Wike restated the determination of his administration to spread projects in all the local government areas of the state, contrary to the insinuations by some of his critics that he was only concentrating development in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.
He described Sir Omehia as a trustworthy and firm person and commended the Ikwerre Council of Traditional Rulers for the honour done to the illustrious Ikwerre son.
Also within the week, Governor Wike expressed condolences to his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa over the death of his father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa.
Governor Wike described the death of the patriarch as a great loss to Delta State, saying he died at a time his counsel would be greately needed.
In same spirit, the Rivers State Chief Executive commiserated with Governor Okowa over the death of the Majority Leader of Delta State House of Assembly, Sir Kim Komo Owerefe.
Also within the week under review, Governor Wike assured that his administration would not be distracted from contributing its quota in ensuring seamless administration of justice, both at state and national levels.
He stated this at the opening of a legal firm, L. A. Mitee and company (Inota Chambers ) in Port Harcourt.
By: Chris Oluoh
