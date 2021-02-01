News
Irabor, Service Chiefs Visit Troops In Battle Field
Nigeria’s newly-appointed Service Chiefs, yesterday, arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, and theatre of the counter-Boko Haram operations for a one-day visit.
It was the first official engagement since their appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, last Tuesday.
The service chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao; and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, arrived the Air Force Base in Maiduguri at about 1:05 pm.
They immediately proceeded to the Theatre Command Headquarters, Operation Lafiya Dole, where they received briefings from the theatre commander and other commanders in the theatre.
Meanwhile, a member of the civilian JTF, a police officer and another person have reportedly been gunned down by terrorists along the Maiduguri-Magumeri Road in Borno State.
Sources said that the insurgents stationed three gun trucks between Chabol and Magumeri, and then, fired at the military base located in the area.
“After displacing the military, they attacked the police checkpoint where they burnt down one police vehicle and took one with them. There are three corpses now at the spot. A CJTF, a police officer and another civilian”, the source said.
This is coming on the heels of reports that the new CDS, Gen Lucky Irabor, was leading other service chiefs and top military officials to Maiduguri as they begin their assignment on the ongoing military clearance of terrorist elements in the region.
It would be recalled that the Maiduguri-Magumeri Road is where terrorists attacked exploration workers and staff of the University of Maiduguri, killing 69 people in July, 2017.
There are speculations that the incident may be one part of the attacks the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, talked about in a 10-minute audio released last week.
News
Alleged Smear Campaign: Your Failures After You, PDP Tells Buhari
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said that the allegations by the Presidency, that certain Nigerians, particularly the elites, were waging a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari, has further confirmed that the administration was being haunted by the shadows of its own failures.
This is as the party counseled Buhari to stop his new-found pleading with Nigerians to award him an unmerited pass mark, stressing that such plea in the face of the manifest failures of his administration amounts to an assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians and an attempt to corrupt the records.
The PDP particularly said that it was clear that the Buhari-led APC administration was plagued by all-round failure in governance.
According to the party; “If indeed it has any record of success in any sector, Mr. President would not be begging Nigerians, even in his home state, Katsina and among his party members, to award him a pass mark”.
The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said that it was, however, absurd that President Buhari was still pleading for an undeserved pass mark when his administration has plunged the nation into the worst economic crisis, wrecked the productive sectors, borrowed from all corners of the world, stagnated infrastructure, elevated corruption, allowed APC leaders to loot and stash away over N15trillion from the national coffers, while leaving bandits, terrorists, kidnappers to continue to ravage the nation.
It further said, “If the Buhari-led APC administration had done well, will the APC be going about orchestrating a membership revalidation and begging people to award it fictitious pass marks?
“President Buhari’s approval rating has fallen so low that even members of his party, the APC, have abandoned him to seek for direction and leadership elsewhere.
“The situation is so bad that barely two years into his four years and final tenure, leaders of his party, the APC, are already searching frantically for his replacement with some of them already commencing campaign activities.
“It is rather appalling that instead of facing reality, the Buhari Presidency is threatening Nigerians and overheating the polity with allegations of plots to wage a ‘smear campaign’ against President Buhari in unnamed online newspapers,” it said.
The PDP stressed that such allegation is only symptomatic of a failed administration that is looking for who to blame for its woes, adding that this is more so as any fair appraisal of the Buhari-led APC will only present a litany of failures and woes.
The party, however, expressed the hope that the allegation by the presidency is not a ploy for a renewed clampdown on the media and dissenting voices, particularly those now arising among well-meaning APC leaders, who are completely disenchanted by the incompetence and corruption inherent in their party and its administration.
The PDP said that Buhari and his APC should know that Nigerians have moved on and cannot be swayed again by false performance claims and unfounded propaganda.
News
Ban Cattle Movement From North To South, Kano Gov Advises FG
The Kano State Governor, Prof Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the Federal Government to enact a law banning the movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country in order to resolve the incessant incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.
The governor made the call in an interview with journalists after a special lunch which the All Progressives Congress (APC), governors had with President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura private residence, Katsina State during the weekend.
He said having a ban on movement of herders would also address the challenge of cattle rustling.
Fielding question on how far he had gone with the Ruga project in his state, Ganduje said, “we are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina, and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.
“So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a Cattle Artificial Insemination Centre; we are establishing a veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.
“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the middle belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria.
“There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”
Asked on what to expect from the newly appointed service chiefs, the Kano State governor said he would expect them to work closely with state governors because they (the governors) know what the people need and the black spots in their domains.
Also responding on his expectations from the new service chiefs, the Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, said, “I will ask them to work hard; harder than what Mr President might have assumed they would do because the task ahead is very challenging and I believe they will live up to expectations.”
The governor of Jigawa State, in his comments said, “I think they have to listen to people in the transfer of intelligence and continue to ask people to pray for them.”
In his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, described the ongoing revalidation and registration of members of the ruling APC as an opportunity to deepen democracy, show respect for institutions of the party and sanctity of those institutions.
Bagudu said the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari participated in the re-validation of his membership of the APC at his Sarki Yara ‘A’ Registration Centre, Bayajidda Primary School, Daura, Katsina State on Saturday, demonstrated that he was personally leading by example to show that the party’s organs and membership issues matter in order to deepen democracy in the country.
News
Politics, Logistics Delaying Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, FG Alerts
Nigeria says the first batch of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 is delayed because of “politics and logistics due to no fault of Nigeria.”
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, said the issue of vaccine was a serious one to government which had put every needed infrastructure in place for its storage.
Speaking with newsmen, the minister said, “The fact that these vaccines will now come in February is not due to Nigeria’s fault.
“We are very ready to receive the 100,000 doses and we have the infrastructure, even when it is going to be preserved at about -70 Degree Celsius,’’ he said.
The minister said the ultra-cold freezers to store the Pfizer vaccine candidate doses upon their arrival in the country had already been acquired before the companies said it had to wait till February.
Mohammed, a member of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, said government had also accessed the African Union (AU) and other international agencies for vaccines.
He assured that in the next two years, they would be able to vaccinate about 70 per cent of the population.
The minister underscored the need for sustained advocacy campaign against the position of some people who had bad-mouthed the vaccines that it had a lot of resistance.
“We have to appeal to our traditional, religious and political leaders to understand that as of today, there is no other silver bullet than the vaccines.
“They are the only option that can save humanity from the deadly virus and the elites must take the lead in this campaign.
“We must disabuse our minds from the campaign of naysayers that the vaccines are dangerous, it can cause impotency or meant to depopulate some parts of the world,’’ he said.
Mohammed said that Nigeria would strive like other countries of the world to access enough vaccines for its people.
He said the WHO had certified the vaccines to be safe and efficacious; therefore, the concern should be availability, affordability and logistics for distribution.
He reiterated that the vaccines were the most effective and quickest way for the world to resume normal life of restraints and restrictions.
The minister said the spike in the cases of Covid-19 and fatality was largely because Nigerians had refused to abide by the basic non-pharmaceutical intervention principles.
He said Nigerians were not heeding the basic principles, including wearing facial masks, not gathering in places, keeping social distancing, washing of hands regularly and using hand sanitisers.
Mohammed said that while President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the Covid-19 Regulations, Nigerians must take personal responsibility for their safety.
