Business
Elder Statesman Makes Case For NDDC Contractors
An elder statesman, Chief Jasper Jumbo, has urged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Apkabio, to address the plights of contractors in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Jumbo made the appeal during an interaction with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend.
He said the call became imperative after critical observation of the challenges faced by the contractors.
According to him, some of the contractors took loans from the banks to execute the contracts, and wondered why they would be denied payment after performance of such contracts.
The elder statesman, who was one of the founding fathers of the commission, pointed out that many contractor mortgaged their buildings as part of efforts to defray the bank loans.
Jumbo also kicked against bribing top officials of the commission before contractors could get paid, saying such trend must stop.
“Pay performing contractors. Ten to 20 percent commission must not be paid before paying the contractors, Akpabio must make bold to pay the contractors”, he said.
Elder Jumbo also attributed parts of the challenges in Niger Delta region to what he described as greed and inability of its leaders to distribute the largesse of the area evenly.
He cautioned against using insecurity as an alibi for the underdevelopment of the oil rich region, saying leaders in the region must work out template on how to develop the area.
“A hungry man is an angry man. In North and other areas, there pockets of visible development amidst insecurity and challenges”, he said.
On how to solve the problems facing the Niger Delta, he said all the critical stakeholders including those who gave their intellectual property for the birth of the NDDC must be involved in the system, so as to give the people a sense of belonging.
Oil & Energy
NNPC, Partners Take FID On $3.6bn Petrochemical Plant
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its partners have taken the Final Investment Decision for the construction of a $3.6bn gas processing and methanol plant.
The plant, Brass Fertiliser and Petrochemical Company Limited, is jointly sponsored by NNPC, DSV Engineering Limited and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.
Partners in the project signed the FID in Abuja, as they explained that BEPCL was a special purpose vehicle with the primary objective of monetising the abundant gas reserves in Nigeria.
This, they said, would be through the development and construction of the first ever methanol plant in Nigeria in a designated oil and gas free trade zone in Odioama, Brass Island, Bayelsa State.
The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, who signed on behalf of the corporation, said the BFPCL methanol project was of strategic importance to the Federal Government on account of its ability to support human and economic development.
He said this would be through skills acquisition and employment opportunities, as the plant would create about 30,000 jobs during construction and about 5,000 to 6,000 during operation.
Kyari said the company would further help in reducing overall carbon emission to the environment.
He said, “The project is consistent with the aspirations of the Federal Government for industrialisation through the exploitation of the nation’s huge gas reserves.
“This is with a view for generating even more revenue from gas monetisation beyond crude oil for sustainable economic growth of the country.”
Business
Equalisation Deal Will Deepen Gas Utilisation In Nigeria – IPMAN President
The Independent Petroleum Markerters Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says the deal it signed with the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) will deepen gas utilisation in the country.
IPMAN President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, said this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lagos.
Okoronkwo said the deal which was signed recently in Abuja by PEF and the oil marketers was in line with the vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to increase domestic gas utilisation.
According to him, the government through the National Gas Expansion Programme is working toward increasing utilisation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas, as well as Compressed Natural Gas for vehicles.
He said : “We (IPMAN) have a collaboration pact with PEF on how to help marketers distribute gas to the nooks and crannies of the country.
“The deal entails funding and co-location of mini-depots in existing facilities and suitable locations owned by IPMAN members.
“The target is to set up 100 plants each in Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu and 50 each in other states under the first phase.”
Okoronkwo expressed optimism that the move would further increase utilisation of LPG in Nigeria which was over one million Metric Tonnes in 2020.
On the recently concluded public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the National Assembly, he said the delay in its passage was not good for the sector and the country at large.
“The benefit of the PIB is enormous because for the first time, there will be a direction on how things should be done and in accordance with best practices.
“I think it will make it easier for doing business in the oil and gas industry and create an enabling environment for investments.
“It may not be holistic but it is a step in the right direction and the lawmakers have assured us that it will be passed before the end of the first quarter.
“From the way they are going, I see a lot of transparency and sincerity of purpose. They should be encouraged and given all the necessary support,” he added.
