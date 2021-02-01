World
COVID-19: Macron Explains Decision Not To Order Another Lockdown
President Emmanuel Macron has defended his decision to hold off on a third lockdown.
Macron told the public he had faith in their ability to rein in COVID-19 with less severe curbs even as a third wave spreads and the vaccine rollout falters.
From Sunday, France will close its borders to all but essential travel to and from countries outside the European Union, while arrivals from within the bloc will have to show a negative test.
Large shopping malls will be shut and police patrols increased to enforce a 6.00 p.m. curfew.
But Macron has stopped short of ordering a new daytime lockdown, saying he wants to see first if other measures will be enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
With 10 per cent of cases now attributable to the more contagious variant first found in Britain, senior medics have recommended a new lockdown, and one opinion poll showed more than three-quarters of French people think one is now inevitable.
The poll also showed falling public confidence in the government’s handling of the crisis.
“I have trust in us; these hours that we are living through are crucial.
“Let’s do all we can to slow the epidemic together,’’ Macron tweeted.
He has also been under fire for rolling out vaccines at a slower pace than other big EU countries, and far slower than Britain or the United States.
France’s latest figures showed it had given just 1.45 million vaccine doses so far.
Britain, by comparison, has recorded 8.4 million.
France reported 24,393 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday while the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital stayed above 27,000 for a fifth straight day.
The rate of new infections is still lower than it was when the last lockdown was ordered in October.
But hospitalisation rates are already comparable.
Paris resident, Sami Terki, said it was “a good thing for now – even mentally – to not have to go through a new lockdown’’.
World
ANC Defends Selection Of Chinese As Legislator
South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) on Saturday defended its decision of selecting Xiaomei Havard as a member of parliament, saying the country is a non-racial and non-sexist.
ANC Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina, said Havard is a trained ICT professional, a computer scientist, a businesswoman and a philanthropist with a PhD.
She has lived in South Africa since 1994 and married her partner, who is a South African citizen and qualifies for citizenship in accordance with the law.
“In May 2019, she stood for elections on an ANC ticket, having gone through a national list process and emerged as candidate 130 on the ANC national list as verified by the Independent Electoral Commission.
Her party, the ANC included her name in the national list and her appointment meets Constitutional muster and is allowed,’’ said Majodina.
Majodina added that she has been supporting the ANC for more than 15 years.
World
12 Undergraduates Bag Chinese Ambassador Scholarship
A total of 12 undergraduates from Mozam-bique’s University Eduardo Mondlane (UEM) received the annual Chinese Ambassador Scholarship on Friday.
The award, set up in 2018, showed the Chinese ambassador’s support for the UEM, and encouragement to students majoring in Chinese language and culture in the university’s Confucius Institute, said UEM President Orlando Quilambo through a video to the ceremony held in the newly-built CI lecture hall.
Commending the institute’s work, Quilambo said that since its foundation, the institute had been carrying out a series of academic and cultural activities to fulfill its commitment and consolidate the relations between Mozambique and China, which was appreciated by the university and Mozambican society.
“This year we have witnessed the graduation of the first group of Chinese-major students, which represents a moment of satisfaction for the achievement of the established goals when the institute was started in our university,”said Quilambo.
The Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun said in a recorded video that China had become one of the major investment and trade partners of Mozambique in recent years, adding that many Mozambican young talents had joined the cooperation projects between the two countries.
According to the ambassadorÿ there will be an increasing demand for bilingual talents with Chinese and Portuguese language skills and mastering the Chinese language has become an advantage in job hunting for local graduates.
“I also hope that the scholarship will inspire more Mozambican students to seize the opportunities brought by the developing relations between China and Mozambique, and to help them chase their dreams in life,” said Wang.
In herspeechÿNuria Samuel, one of the scholarship winners, thanked the Confucius Institute for providing a platform for Chinese language learning.
She said that she loved Chinese so much that she even created a Chinese language channel on YouTube.
