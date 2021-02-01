‘Broadcast Of NPFL Matches will bring sanity’

Sport personalities in Calabar Golf Club celebrated their colleague, Rear Adm. David Adeniran on his retirement from the Nigerian Navy as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Calabar.

The golfers, who organised a kitty tournament in honour of Adeniran at the weekend, in Calabar, described him as a fine gentleman, very sociable and a sport personality who carries his colleagues along.

Speaking, Captain of the Club, Retired Air Vice Marshall Eko Osim, said that Adeniran has always been with them at the club.

Osim, who said that retirement was a great thing, commended Adeniran for his selfless service to the Nigerian Navy.

“For the period you have been with us, you have been very amazing and wonderful. I am happy that you are retiring in good health, very sound and fit.

“You have been a great ambassador of this club; every member of this club prays that God should continue to guide you peacefully, and may you enjoy the fruit of your labour,” he said.

Another member of the club retired Brig.-Gen. Enang Ukagu, who commended Adeniran for serving the Navy for 35 years, said they were friends at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“We couldn’t have done less for our member who has contributed immensely to the development of the club. He has also added to our socialisation as a member as far as golf is concerned in Calabar.

“Having this tournament in his honour is well deserved. He has added value to the golf game in Calabar,” he said.

Former Deputy Governor of Cross River, Mr Efiok Cobham, said that Adeniran has been a faithful member of the club for the period he served as FOC of Eastern Naval Command, Calabar.

“He has disengaged from the service on a good note after 35 years meritorious service. For us as golfers, we are one family; most of the players that played today are not residents in Calabar, they came from far away to celebrate with him,” he said.

The Captain of the Female Golfers, Mrs Emah Timothy, described Adeniran as a father who interacted closely with them.

Timothy, who extolled the virtues of the retired FOC, thanked him for always supporting club members financially to get their kits.