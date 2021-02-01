Connect with us

Breaking Silence On Slavery

An Anti-Slavery International group working with the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) coined the slogan “Breaking the Silence”. The group has been campaigning to raise a global awareness about the various guises which slavery still goes on in modern times. The year 2004 was declared by the United Nations as a Slavery Remembrance Year, calling on all humans to avoid those actions and practices which enslave other human beings.
In launching the International Year for the Remembrance of the Miseries, Struggles, Injustices and Degradations associated with Slavery, the idea was to avoid a repeat of such devaluation of human dignity. The event took place in the Ghanaian Port of Cape Coast which was the most notorious and active slave trading centre. The old castle at Cape Coast has remained a World Heritage Site and an important tourist attraction in Ghana, serving as a reminder of the darkest period of human history.
The head of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Kiochiro Matsuura, who visited Ghana for the launching of the slavery remembrance year (2004), described slavery as a tragedy. It was a human tragedy which has not been given the recognition which it demands, largely because the tragedy puts those who sponsored it in bad light. The Anti-Slavery International group working with the UNESCO reminded us that slavery still goes on in various parts of the world, in different guises; same tragedy of dehumanization of human beings.
It is true that slave trade was officially abolished in 1833 in British colonies and 1865 in the USA, not many people understood the real motives for the official abolition of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. Firstly, it is needful to understand that the culture of enslavement of the weak by the strong is a human propensity. That propensity takes various clever forms for fear of reprisals and condemnation. Since Blacks were regarded by slave masters as weak and inferior human stock, enslavement was seen as a means of civilizing the inferior humans.
Western historical accounts deliberately played down on the tragedy of slavery and distorted the truth and other facts about the transatlantic slave trade. Similarly, the 2004 Slavery Remembrance Year was seen by Western writers and commentators from a different light, not as a total tragedy.
Truly, a large number of anti-slavery campaigners were motivated by moral and humanitarian ideals and considerations, the roles played by victims of slave trade have rarely been recognized and emphasised. Not much is known or written about acts of heroism, bravery, exploits and resilience demonstrated by the slaves during that tragic period of history. Struggle for freedom from oppression is inherent in the human spirit, because slavery is unnatural. African slaves in America definitely exhibited unbelievable acts of heroism and bravery, to the shock and chagrin of their slave masters. Some were killed by their slaves.
Haiti as a nation was founded by Black slaves who escaped from their slave masters. Full history of how some heroic slaves gained their freedom and what risks and travails they went through to be able to settle in Haiti formerly known as Hispaniola, has hardly been delved into. It is a true fact that courageous slaves explored some rituals and “black science” carried over from their African homeland, to be able to accomplish some inexplicable feats. Today a number of western scholars and researchers are taking interest in Haitian national religion (Voodoo) to be able to find out what power the slaves in America used to confound their masters.
We may never have a true picture of what actually took place during the slave era in America, but it would not be difficult to imagine that the old form of slavery was abolished largely because of fears of the dangers foreseen by slave masters. One of such fears was the growing population of the Black slaves in predominantly White homelands. Despite resorts to vasectomy and castration of randy slaves by their masters, the population growth became alarming, coupled with growing aggressiveness of the slaves. Thus began an unwritten policy which culminated in the abolition of slavery.
It cannot be denied that other forms of enslavement of the weak by the strong still persist on earth currently. The propensity in human beings to abuse and misuse power for the purpose of oppressing and dehumanizing others has been a common phenomenon in human history. That propensity did not end with the official abolition of slave trade, rather, slavery persists in various guises even in Nigeria currently. Therefore, the declaration of 2004 as a Slavery Remembrance Year, is a call to all those who still harbour the slave propensity to turn away from such mindset.
It would not be difficult to still remember the cries of agony, miseries, indignity and tragedies associated with slave trade. Surely, there are always oppressors of humans, including those who take delight in sadism, but current experiences show that oppression and acts of inhumanity cannot go on without fierce resistance. Slavery and all acts that dehumanize the dignity of humans can be physical as well as mental, involving anguish of the body and mind. Unfortunately, there are humans, structures and practices which seek to enslave the minds and freedom of vulnerable people.
We extol the principles of democracy in governance because of the opportunity for the freedom of individuals to make independent choices and decisions. Abridgement of the fundamental rights and freedom of individuals come in different forms in the modern times. Professor Isaac Agbede, speaking at the 2003 conference of the Institute of Security of Nigeria, said: “things are wrong in this country and we all know that; people in power are stealing left, right and centre. Until we are all alive to our responsibilities under a good leadership, we may continue to miss the path of national greatness”.
Breaking the silence demands that Nigerians should speak up. Things are wrong!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Breaking Silence On Slavery

February 1, 2021

Opinion

Upclose With Rex Lawson

Published

4 days ago

on

January 29, 2021

By

“A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house.” (Mark, 6:4)  
The story of Rex and I eloquently captures the essence of this
biblical statement by Jesus, the Man from Galilee.
I was cofounder and bassist of The Blackstones, which is the first rock band formed in Rivers State after the Civil War. Rex and I lived and performed in the core of Port Harcourt Township. Rex lived at No. 35 Aggrey Road by Sokoto Street and The Blackstones lived at No. 33. Ludo Nite Club was located at Hospital Road by Sokoto Street and Hilsom Inn sat at Bernard Carr Street by Sokoto Street.
Rex was the undisputed global king of the highlife genre and I was a provincial personification of rock music. At the time, rock music with its earthy and heavy underground sound had evolved from pop and was sufficiently threatening the continued existence of highlife with extinction. This was a by-product of the widely prevalent colonial mentality syndrome (colomentasyn), which placed high premium on any and everything foreign over homegrown alternatives, especially amongst the youth. This struggle for social spotlight was exacerbated by the fact that Berepele Davies, a dashing gentleman from Bakana and publisher of Flash Magazine, put my photograph (with my bass guitar in hand) on the cover of the magazine for six months; at the time, Flash was one of the only two monthly magazines in Nigeria. Beyond the difference in music, I was a teetotaler while Rex smoked the biggest wrap of weed I ever saw and could empty a bottle of gin in one fell swoop straight from the bottle. So, we were dealing with the dual difference of music genre and lifestyle. I must confess, we were on common grounds regarding the Third W, if you know what I mean.
That was the setting when Rex had the contract to tour England. With the advent bass guitar venturing into the highlife genre in place of the fiddle bass, Rex sent Francis Oviebo, his alto saxophonist, to poach me from The Blackstones for the trip. While the prospect of travelling to Europe had a compelling allure for me, I could not imagine being a bassist in a highlife band; so, I turned down the offer.
Rex returned from the tour with only three of the nine members of his band. Without a band of his own, Rex showed up during one of our gigs at Romeo Star Hotel on Victoria Street, Port Harcourt and requested to perform with us. He spotted a two-piece deep brown velvet safari suit that complimented his colour and his radiantly glowing skin. Irrespective of  the contagious sociability and  superimposing personality he exuded, I objected to his proposition but was out-voted by the other members of the band. So it came to pass that the first post-British tour public performance of Rex Lawson was with The Blackstones.
Shortly into the performance, Amakiri Photos came to take pictures of us and I moved off the camera-way to avoid being captured in a photo with Rex. However, the camera caught the machine head of my Egmond bass guitar. At the end of the show, Rex requested a group photograph with the band and I refused to be part of it. Peter Brown, Gee Richards, Tammy Evans, Sam Mathews and Johnnie Fibbs, our manager, joined him. That photograph is on page 12b of Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson: The Legend by Sopriala Hutchinson Bobmanuel. This sums up the silent rift between Rex and I before his demise.
As a result of family and societal pressure and the general perception of musicians as school dropouts and ne’er do wells, Peter Brown (lead guitar/keyboards), Gee Richards (rhythm guitar) and I decided to go back to school; this decision was buoyed by the liberal education policy of Governor Alfred Diete-Spiff. Resultantly, Peter Brown went to Manchester University to study Metallurgy, Gee Richards went to Buckingham University to study Law and I enrolled at Murray State University (MSU), Murray, Kentucky, USA to study Radio/TV Broadcasting.
In August 1974, Emmanuel “Iyo” Atonkiri Dokubo (King Emmanuel Dokubo-Spiff, now a traditional ruler) brought an album of Rex to MSU preparatory for Fall Semester 1974. During Christmas break, I was assigned to manage the university Radio/TV station, WKMS, during the break. In the US tradition of hands-on education, I opened, managed and closed the station every day for two weeks. In the early hours of one morning, I played Rex Lawson’s So Ala Temem on WKMS. Shortly thereafter, my head of department, Professor Bob Howard, stormed out of the elevators at the 11th floor of Nathan Stubblefield Building that housed my department. His questions and exclamations reflected a combination of fear and fury. Howard reminded me of the regulations of Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which stipulates that no record of foreign language be played on US radio stations.
On the first day of class the next semester, Howard brought up the issue in class and emphasized the need for students to obey FCC rules. Just as he was about to go into the business of the day, a student requested the privilege of listening to the music in African language. Other students echoed the view and I was asked to bring the record on the next day of class.
On D-Day, I brought the album and Howard brought a turntable. I was asked to introduce the song; so I talked about the highlife genre, its predominance in the West African music scene of yesteryears and its waning popularity, especially amongst the youth given the potent threat from rock. I also discussed the dominance of Rex in the artform especially his being crowned King of Highlife and the fact that he and I come from the same State and I played with him. Thereafter, So Ala Temem was played and, at the request of the students, it was encored three times. Then the reactions followed.
One after the other, the students discussed the song: the sonority of the velvet-smooth voice, the uncanny combination of lamentation and supplication in the delivery of the vocals; the balanced sound engineering; the brevity of the song, which they considered unfortunate and the tightness of the music with one instrument ushering in another in a perfectly coordinated orchestration etc. I folded my arms in total awe. “All these about Rex?” I soliloquized.  Thereafter, I spent many days listening to Akaso Inyingi, Berebote, Ibinabo, Suzana Pango (with the compelling tenor saxophone intro by Tony Obs), Sobebo Ibina, Mekine Wabote, Ayemuba Udeaja and, of course, So Ala Temem, which reconciled Rex and I, albeit post-humously.  Listening to these songs, I heard the music of Rex from the perspective of the comments of my classmates. Jesus was right; Rex was without honour in his country, amongst his kin and in his home.
Ever since, I became an avid disciple of Cardinal Rex Lawson. He was a master of spontaneity, which yields the best in creativity. As a conscience-mending conciliatory gesture, I have published tributes to him in Thisday, Guardian, The Tide etc every January since I returned. Rex deserves to be honoured with a heroic epic movie, which will burn his legend into the psyche of the youth with special reference to the productive potency of focus and tenacity in one’s chosen field of endeavor.
Adieu, Erekosima
Dr. Osai is an Associate Professor at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion

NDLEA: As Marwa Takes Charge…

Published

4 days ago

on

January 29, 2021

By

It is always interesting seeing the zeal with which newly appointed people approach their jobs. Their first meeting with their subordinates is usually filled with orders, warnings and commands. They create the impression that they want to prove to the president, governor, chairman or whoever appointed them that no mistake was made in assigning them the responsibility and that they can deliver.
So, it was not strange hearing the newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), dish out marching orders to the state commanders of the Agency at a meeting with them on Monday. His mandate:   “All commanders must be desirous of keeping drugs out of Nigerian streets and homes and, so, all of you must shape up and get all those engaged in the nefarious business to face the music. I need results from now on. Our maxim will be offensive action. This means we must go all out constantly on the offensive against the bad guys…”It is not going to be business as usual. It is a moving train. Please, let nobody stand in its front, the train will crush any such person.”
The former Military Administrator of Lagos State also hinted at his intention to seek government’s approval to conduct drug tests on tertiary institutions’ new students, security agencies’ fresh recruits and all newly appointed government employees.
 While it may be said that given his track record as a renowned administrator, he will do everything possible to leave an indelible mark at the end of his stay in NDLEA, it is doubtful how some of his intending approaches will aid in making his desired success story a reality. Like in many other countries, the menace of drug abuse is very alarming. The illegal and unlawful use of drugs and other substances by men, women, old and young with its devastating effects on human beings, the society and the economy is quite disturbing; people of all walks of life, educated and uneducated, gainfully employed and jobless now abuse drugs. Some secondary school students now take hard drugs openly. Some of them who call themselves Malians take all manner of substances to get high.
It is, therefore, imperative that efforts be made towards stemming and preventing drug abuse in Nigeria. But in doing so, we need to adopt some realistic approaches. Over the years, the arrest-and- throw-into-prison approach has been used which has not helped in solving the problem. And now we say we are adopting the compulsory/ random testing approach? How effective can that be? What’s the purpose of such testing? Is it to arrest and incarcerate those who test positive or to send them to rehabilitation centers?  How many of such facilities do we have in the country? And what is the unacceptable quantity of drugs that shouldn’t be found in a person’s system?  How will we get the resources and all it takes to carry out the compulsory/random  testing when, for over one year, we have not been able to test up to two million people in the country for COVID-19 due to lack of resources and capacity to scale up the exercise. Will the testing approach not result in increased stigmatisation which has been identified as a major barrier to treatment of drug abuse related cases?
Already, some Civil Society Organisations are raising the issue of legality/illegality of the testing approach. According to them, drug abuse is a public health and human rights issue. Therefore, random testing or compulsory testing is a violation of peoples’ rights. The fact that one is a drug user does not strip him of his human right, they said.
Some people have also described drug abuse as a developmental issue and as such, the nation needs to invest heavily in evidence based demand and supply reduction and harm reduction strategy.
Indeed, as the Co-executive Director and Advocacy manager of YouthRISE Nigeria advocacy group stated during a recent program, a balanced, multi-sectoral response to drug responses is what Nigeria needs now. This approach, according to the expert, entails realizing that drug abuse is a public health, human right and developmental issue which means that the proper approach should be to first of all understand why people use drugs, address the root cause of drug abuse, aim at healing not treatment, empower them, build their capacity, give them the right information, and educate them. “Until you are able to address the root cause of drug use, you may not be able to make a lot of progress in treatment or come up with an effective intervention”, he said.
Our neighboring country, Ghana, adopted this humane drug policy in 2020 with the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Bill into law by the country’s parliament. By this law, drug use and dependence are treated as a public health issue. The new law also converted the prison term for drug possession for personal use into a fine of between 200-500 penalty units (translating to GHC 2,400 – 6,000). It means that instead of sending people to prison for up to 10 years for simple possession of drugs for personal use, they will offer alternatives to incarceration.
This is the approach Marwa should root for in order to make a difference in the dealing with drug use issue in the country. it will not only lead to a drastic reduction in drug use cases, it will result in the decongestion of the correctional centers and saving of fund and other resources and ultimately lead to crime reduction in the country
It is also advised that while the NDLEA Chairman goes tough on “unbending drug crime perpetrators”, he should not forget to look into the alleged high corruption rate among some NDLEA staff and other law enforcement agents  who are accused of jeopardizing efforts at fighting drug crimes through some sharp practices.
 He should also pay attention to the issue of the supply chain.  If you ask me, the people in this category are doing more harm than others in the entire chain. Some of them knowingly and selfishly supply these illicit drugs to the citizens who use them for all wrong reasons. On the other hand, many of the illicit drugs are sold in the open markets. Unless something is done to check these, our dream of winning the drug war in Nigeria might just be a mirage.
By: Calista Ezeaku
