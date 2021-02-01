Opinion
Breaking Silence On Slavery
An Anti-Slavery International group working with the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) coined the slogan “Breaking the Silence”. The group has been campaigning to raise a global awareness about the various guises which slavery still goes on in modern times. The year 2004 was declared by the United Nations as a Slavery Remembrance Year, calling on all humans to avoid those actions and practices which enslave other human beings.
In launching the International Year for the Remembrance of the Miseries, Struggles, Injustices and Degradations associated with Slavery, the idea was to avoid a repeat of such devaluation of human dignity. The event took place in the Ghanaian Port of Cape Coast which was the most notorious and active slave trading centre. The old castle at Cape Coast has remained a World Heritage Site and an important tourist attraction in Ghana, serving as a reminder of the darkest period of human history.
The head of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Kiochiro Matsuura, who visited Ghana for the launching of the slavery remembrance year (2004), described slavery as a tragedy. It was a human tragedy which has not been given the recognition which it demands, largely because the tragedy puts those who sponsored it in bad light. The Anti-Slavery International group working with the UNESCO reminded us that slavery still goes on in various parts of the world, in different guises; same tragedy of dehumanization of human beings.
It is true that slave trade was officially abolished in 1833 in British colonies and 1865 in the USA, not many people understood the real motives for the official abolition of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. Firstly, it is needful to understand that the culture of enslavement of the weak by the strong is a human propensity. That propensity takes various clever forms for fear of reprisals and condemnation. Since Blacks were regarded by slave masters as weak and inferior human stock, enslavement was seen as a means of civilizing the inferior humans.
Western historical accounts deliberately played down on the tragedy of slavery and distorted the truth and other facts about the transatlantic slave trade. Similarly, the 2004 Slavery Remembrance Year was seen by Western writers and commentators from a different light, not as a total tragedy.
Truly, a large number of anti-slavery campaigners were motivated by moral and humanitarian ideals and considerations, the roles played by victims of slave trade have rarely been recognized and emphasised. Not much is known or written about acts of heroism, bravery, exploits and resilience demonstrated by the slaves during that tragic period of history. Struggle for freedom from oppression is inherent in the human spirit, because slavery is unnatural. African slaves in America definitely exhibited unbelievable acts of heroism and bravery, to the shock and chagrin of their slave masters. Some were killed by their slaves.
Haiti as a nation was founded by Black slaves who escaped from their slave masters. Full history of how some heroic slaves gained their freedom and what risks and travails they went through to be able to settle in Haiti formerly known as Hispaniola, has hardly been delved into. It is a true fact that courageous slaves explored some rituals and “black science” carried over from their African homeland, to be able to accomplish some inexplicable feats. Today a number of western scholars and researchers are taking interest in Haitian national religion (Voodoo) to be able to find out what power the slaves in America used to confound their masters.
We may never have a true picture of what actually took place during the slave era in America, but it would not be difficult to imagine that the old form of slavery was abolished largely because of fears of the dangers foreseen by slave masters. One of such fears was the growing population of the Black slaves in predominantly White homelands. Despite resorts to vasectomy and castration of randy slaves by their masters, the population growth became alarming, coupled with growing aggressiveness of the slaves. Thus began an unwritten policy which culminated in the abolition of slavery.
It cannot be denied that other forms of enslavement of the weak by the strong still persist on earth currently. The propensity in human beings to abuse and misuse power for the purpose of oppressing and dehumanizing others has been a common phenomenon in human history. That propensity did not end with the official abolition of slave trade, rather, slavery persists in various guises even in Nigeria currently. Therefore, the declaration of 2004 as a Slavery Remembrance Year, is a call to all those who still harbour the slave propensity to turn away from such mindset.
It would not be difficult to still remember the cries of agony, miseries, indignity and tragedies associated with slave trade. Surely, there are always oppressors of humans, including those who take delight in sadism, but current experiences show that oppression and acts of inhumanity cannot go on without fierce resistance. Slavery and all acts that dehumanize the dignity of humans can be physical as well as mental, involving anguish of the body and mind. Unfortunately, there are humans, structures and practices which seek to enslave the minds and freedom of vulnerable people.
We extol the principles of democracy in governance because of the opportunity for the freedom of individuals to make independent choices and decisions. Abridgement of the fundamental rights and freedom of individuals come in different forms in the modern times. Professor Isaac Agbede, speaking at the 2003 conference of the Institute of Security of Nigeria, said: “things are wrong in this country and we all know that; people in power are stealing left, right and centre. Until we are all alive to our responsibilities under a good leadership, we may continue to miss the path of national greatness”.
Breaking the silence demands that Nigerians should speak up. Things are wrong!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Breaking Silence On Slavery
An Anti-Slavery International group working with the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) coined the slogan “Breaking the Silence”. The group has been campaigning to raise a global awareness about the various guises which slavery still goes on in modern times. The year 2004 was declared by the United Nations as a Slavery Remembrance Year, calling on all humans to avoid those actions and practices which enslave other human beings.
In launching the International Year for the Remembrance of the Miseries, Struggles, Injustices and Degradations associated with Slavery, the idea was to avoid a repeat of such devaluation of human dignity. The event took place in the Ghanaian Port of Cape Coast which was the most notorious and active slave trading centre. The old castle at Cape Coast has remained a World Heritage Site and an important tourist attraction in Ghana, serving as a reminder of the darkest period of human history.
The head of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Kiochiro Matsuura, who visited Ghana for the launching of the slavery remembrance year (2004), described slavery as a tragedy. It was a human tragedy which has not been given the recognition which it demands, largely because the tragedy puts those who sponsored it in bad light. The Anti-Slavery International group working with the UNESCO reminded us that slavery still goes on in various parts of the world, in different guises; same tragedy of dehumanization of human beings.
It is true that slave trade was officially abolished in 1833 in British colonies and 1865 in the USA, not many people understood the real motives for the official abolition of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. Firstly, it is needful to understand that the culture of enslavement of the weak by the strong is a human propensity. That propensity takes various clever forms for fear of reprisals and condemnation. Since Blacks were regarded by slave masters as weak and inferior human stock, enslavement was seen as a means of civilizing the inferior humans.
Western historical accounts deliberately played down on the tragedy of slavery and distorted the truth and other facts about the transatlantic slave trade. Similarly, the 2004 Slavery Remembrance Year was seen by Western writers and commentators from a different light, not as a total tragedy.
Truly, a large number of anti-slavery campaigners were motivated by moral and humanitarian ideals and considerations, the roles played by victims of slave trade have rarely been recognized and emphasised. Not much is known or written about acts of heroism, bravery, exploits and resilience demonstrated by the slaves during that tragic period of history. Struggle for freedom from oppression is inherent in the human spirit, because slavery is unnatural. African slaves in America definitely exhibited unbelievable acts of heroism and bravery, to the shock and chagrin of their slave masters. Some were killed by their slaves.
Haiti as a nation was founded by Black slaves who escaped from their slave masters. Full history of how some heroic slaves gained their freedom and what risks and travails they went through to be able to settle in Haiti formerly known as Hispaniola, has hardly been delved into. It is a true fact that courageous slaves explored some rituals and “black science” carried over from their African homeland, to be able to accomplish some inexplicable feats. Today a number of western scholars and researchers are taking interest in Haitian national religion (Voodoo) to be able to find out what power the slaves in America used to confound their masters.
We may never have a true picture of what actually took place during the slave era in America, but it would not be difficult to imagine that the old form of slavery was abolished largely because of fears of the dangers foreseen by slave masters. One of such fears was the growing population of the Black slaves in predominantly White homelands. Despite resorts to vasectomy and castration of randy slaves by their masters, the population growth became alarming, coupled with growing aggressiveness of the slaves. Thus began an unwritten policy which culminated in the abolition of slavery.
It cannot be denied that other forms of enslavement of the weak by the strong still persist on earth currently. The propensity in human beings to abuse and misuse power for the purpose of oppressing and dehumanizing others has been a common phenomenon in human history. That propensity did not end with the official abolition of slave trade, rather, slavery persists in various guises even in Nigeria currently. Therefore, the declaration of 2004 as a Slavery Remembrance Year, is a call to all those who still harbour the slave propensity to turn away from such mindset.
It would not be difficult to still remember the cries of agony, miseries, indignity and tragedies associated with slave trade. Surely, there are always oppressors of humans, including those who take delight in sadism, but current experiences show that oppression and acts of inhumanity cannot go on without fierce resistance. Slavery and all acts that dehumanize the dignity of humans can be physical as well as mental, involving anguish of the body and mind. Unfortunately, there are humans, structures and practices which seek to enslave the minds and freedom of vulnerable people.
We extol the principles of democracy in governance because of the opportunity for the freedom of individuals to make independent choices and decisions. Abridgement of the fundamental rights and freedom of individuals come in different forms in the modern times. Professor Isaac Agbede, speaking at the 2003 conference of the Institute of Security of Nigeria, said: “things are wrong in this country and we all know that; people in power are stealing left, right and centre. Until we are all alive to our responsibilities under a good leadership, we may continue to miss the path of national greatness”.
Breaking the silence demands that Nigerians should speak up. Things are wrong!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Upclose With Rex Lawson
Opinion
NDLEA: As Marwa Takes Charge…
Trending
- Entertainment4 days ago
Why My Relationship With Mercy Eke Crashed – Ike
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Chides Buhari’s Govt On Corruption
- Politics4 days ago
COVID-19: Anambra Assembly Shut Down For Fumigation
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Bayelsa Tasks LG Leaders On Service Delivery
- Editorial4 days ago
Beyond Teachers’ Shortage
- Politics4 days ago
Periscoping 2020 (5)
- Business4 days ago
MAN Pegs CEO’s Confidence Index At 42.06 Points For Q4 2020
- Niger Delta4 days ago
N’Delta Stakeholders, Minister Disagree Over Remittance Proposal