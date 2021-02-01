Column
Black Soot: Oh, Not Again!
After what seemed like a two-year lull, there now appears to be a slow but steady return of the mysterious black dust and tiny flakes that once descended on homes, offices, schools and open water bodies in and around Port Harcourt.
During its initial manifestation in late 2016, there was so much panic among the city’s residents regarding the health implication of inhaling what came to be known as black soot and following which the Rivers State Government immediately swung into action by raising a committee to investigate the source of the pollutant and recommend a solution.
The fear of a spike in cases of cancer, lung and liver infections, cough, cataarh, asthma and other respiratory ailments was reinforced by medical and environmental experts back then. And pursuant to the urgency required by the moment, the three-man committee quickly halted the operations of about three firms suspected of emitting dark fumes near Port Harcourt while also outlawing the indiscriminate burning of discarded vehicle tyres, at least, in the interim.
There were reports of arrests of defaulters around Oyigbo and a few other places. And even to this day, there is still evidence of efforts to recover any such condemned tyres from wherever they may be found in and around Port Harcourt. In fact, a space still exists somewhere between the Mile One Flyover and Silverbird Cinema on Abonnema Wharf Road which serves as a temporary dump for such recovered tyres.
But despite all this, black soot remained defiant, prompting some residents to consider relocating out of the state capital or moving away their more vulnerable family members until the situation abated. It also renewed the agitation for the multinational oil firms operating in the Niger Delta area to fully relocate their corporate headquarters to Port Harcourt so that their expatriate staff would experience part of what they had, for years, wished for people of the region through continued gas flaring.
As part of its advocacy and public enlightenment campaign, the state government promptly issued an advisory for residents to “refrain from eating foods prepared outdoors, including roasted plantain and suya; avoid drinking rain or exposed water; ensure all foods are covered; keep doors and windows closed; ensure children are kept indoors; and keep away from the floor; and, adopt use of face mask.”
The Federal Government’s attempt to explain the soot in Port Harcourt first came through the Director-General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Peter Idabor, who blamed the menace on fumes from the illegal oil refining activities in nearby creeks. He also fingered the burning of motor tyres to extract copper wires; burning of tyres to process meat at the over 100 abattoirs in the city; burning of hydrocarbons seized from oil thieves by the security agencies; and heating of asphalt for road construction. According to Idabor, the soot which measures 2.5 micron in size is, indeed, too tiny to be prevented from entering homes and offices even when their windows are shut.
It could be recalled that the period being referred to here also witnessed many cases of kerosene explosion resulting from the use of ill-refined and adulterated petroleum products popularly known as ‘kpo fire’. In fact, it got to a point when dispensing this substandard fuel type became the stock-in-trade of even the major petroleum products retailers in and around Rivers State; thereby giving more impetus to illegal crude oil distillation in the creeks.
For me, the most troubling mystery of the so-called black soot is why it chose Port Harcourt as its mainstay among all the large human settlements in the Niger Delta. This is because the other towns in the region around which illegal oil refining activities equally thrive have remained mostly untainted. They include Yenagoa, Nembe, Ogbia Town, Sagbama, Bori, Degema, Warri, Burutu, etc.
Again, geographers tell us that the North-East trade wind heralds the dry harmattan season in Nigeria, between November and March. And keen observers will agree that this is mainly the worst period of the black soot menace in the Garden City. Since the harmattan wind always dissipates over the Atlantic Ocean, then it follows that the said wind will carry whatever soot that originates from these creeks located mainly south of Port Harcourt toward the high sea; in which case towns like Bonny, Brass and Kula that are located on the Atlantic fringes should be the worst hit. But this is not so.
If Port Harcourt must suffer black soot stemming from oil-mining activities, it ought to be during the rains between April and October when the moist South Westerly from the blue deep picks up the dark carbon particles over the fuming creeks while advancing northward. This makes sense as it explains the acid rain mostly witnessed in the city during this season.
Another worry is that the return of black soot naturally evokes the suspicion of an escalation in illegal oil refining activities along the creeks. And tied to it is the tendency of there being a rise in the incidences of kerosene explosion around town. Oh, not again!
Not again, because nobody deserves to suffer such avoidable fate in our city anymore. Secondly, in the event of any such disaster, the previous situation where fire service engines from the major international oil firms raced to assist victims even before the arrival of the state-owned fire trucks seems not to exist any longer. To be sure, recent fire incidents occasioned by gas explosions in parts of the city were reportedly extinguished by residents themselves without the usual timely response from any of the private fire service outfits in town. But, why so?
Lastly, and also to be treated seriously, is the realisation that COVID-19 is already characterised by some respiratory symptoms of its own and, as such, any further input from black soot is very likely to complicate things for patients. Therefore, just as attention is currently on the former and even as the use of face mask is recommended for both, there should be a deliberate effort by the state to step up its black soot advisory until Port Harcourt is totally rid of this menace.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
Infrastructural Deficit And LG Councils
On this column, I wrote about spreading the joy, spreading the joy of infrastructural development to all the local government areas of the state.
The catalogue of events for that week noted that the inauguration of projects which began late last year, has revealed that those who maintain that Governor Wike only executes projects in the two local government areas in the State Capital, Port Harcourt, suffer from what Frantz Fanon had referred to as cognitive dissonance.
Governor Wike has presented enough evidence to convince his critics that democratic dividends are for every L.G.A in the State. However, Frantz Fanon had observed that … “when people hold a core belief that is very strong” and that when they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted …”
These infrastructures that are spread all over the state will be enjoyed by the real people at the grassroots, that is what matters. The conviction of those who rationalize their belief and seek to protect it while ignoring or denying the obvious is insignificant.
The state wide inauguration of projects has made valid revelations of the place of local government councils in infrastructural developments of the grassroots.
The Governor of Rivers State has made it clear that the local government administration should be a partner in the development of the state. The Governor is right. The declaration of the governor which has gone viral point to this reality.
He had declared thus; “ I cannot be suffering like this going around commissioning projects and you don’t have any one to commission …”
“You say you are Governor’s boy ….. something is wrong with you …”. The state chief executive has stated the obvious, something is wrong with local government administration in Rivers State.
How else can one explain a scenario where any form of infrastructural inauguration in the L.G.As must be by either the state or Federal Government. Previous administrations in the state up to the present have taken the burden of primary education, Primary Health as well as sanitation, off the shoulders of the L.G.As.
The expectation is that the Local Government Councils would be able to leverage on this relief and take up their responsibilities in the construction of streets, drains, rural sanitation and other affordable projects to improve on the life and wellbeing of the grassroots.
Local government administration has undergone different reforms right from the colonial times. The most remarkable in recent memory is the 1976 reforms, which introduced the Unified Local Government system in Nigeria.
Though it created 304 local government councils, it paved the way for the governance structure of the 774 councils which repositioned it for grassroots administration and political participation among the three tiers of government.
The 1999 Constitution brought more reforms which aligned the local council administration with the presidential system.
The councils have both the executive and legislative arms with a leadership structure that is similar to that of the Federal and State Government.
Funding of local government councils have remained a contentious issue. Suffice it to say that the councils are expected to generate revenue through sources that are within their jurisdictions such as fines, rates, and taxes.
The councils also enjoy allocation of funds from the Federal Government Account. The Contentious Joint Allocation Account as defined by the law is not problematic in Rivers State at present. The Rivers State Government respect their boundaries on the issue.
What is rather problematic is the way the councils spend their allocations and Internally Generated Revenue.
The core functions of local government administration which include pre-primary, primary and adult education, primary health care delivery, town planning, roads, transport and waste management have suffered set back, because of lethargy on the part of the operators, especially some of the chairmen.
Some of the local councils, cannot even pay salaries. Most of the operatives of local administration in the state only engage in eye service projects, such as painting of their secretariats and at best buying official vehicles for councilors and supervisory councilors.
Many councils don’t have befitting markets in their localities and where such markets exist, they are kept in unsanitary state and miserably in a state of rot.
Internal roads or streets are either nonexistent or in a poor state of decay.
Most communities suffer flooding during the rains because of the sad state of drainage in the communities. When such drains exist, they are glorified gutters that are a filled with silt.
Some of these communities have urban and semi urban status. The councils wait for the State government to come and construct these facilities. This is the case of Bori, Ahoada, Omoku, Elele, Choba and Ngo to mention but a few.
The people of Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government recently went into a frenzy of jubilation when the governor promised to construct their internal roads which never existed.
The sad state of affairs in the urban and semi urban communities in the local government areas of the state is the failure of the relevant local council institutions to regulate development structures.
Houses are built haphazardly without planning. The outcome is that the communities outside the state capital are developing into big slums.
Land speculators in these communities especially in areas close to the Greater Port Harcourt axis are taking advantage of lack of proper urban control regulations by local councils. They build without respect to best practices in town planning and development.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Why Not Censor Web Porn?
Researchers across the world have estimated that about 90% of children between 12 and 18 years have access to the Internet. And this level of accessibility has raised concern about the number of children and adolescents who seek pornography beyond the traditional sources of magazine and films.
Sometime in 2007, there was this report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Nigerian school children who received laptops from a United States aid organization known as One Laptop Per Child used these gadgets to explore pornographic sites on the Web.
“Efforts to promote learning with laptops in a primary school in Abuja have gone awry as the pupils freely browse adult sites with explicit sexual materials,” the report said.
According to the Agency, pornographic images were discovered to have been stored on several of the laptops used by these children. An official of the American aid group was, however, quoted as assuring that the computers, which were part of a pilot scheme, would subsequently be fitted with filters.
Charles Uduyork is a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives in Abuja. Recently, he sponsored a bill tagged the Internet Child Pornography Prevention Bill 2019 which was first read on the House floor on July 10, same year.
It is not likely that Uduyork’s motion made any impression on his fellow Housemates as not much has been heard of the bill ever since. Rather, last year’s bill to check the spread of fake news by censoring the social media was pursued with vigour to the extent that it generated so much furore across the nation before being dropped like hot yam.
Going by reports, the anti-child porn bill seeks to ensure that no Internet Service Provider (ISP) licenced by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) should permit the use of its service, irrespective of the medium, for sending, receiving, viewing, reading, copying or retrieving of sexual content involving persons below the prescribed age category. Penalty for any contravention of the proposed law would be a fine of N500,000 and/or two years imprisonment. The NCC is also mandated to withdraw the licence of any defaulting corporation or ISP.
It is true that Nigeria is seriously co-operating with the international community to tackle Internet scamming and other forms of cybercrime. There is even a penalty of N25 million and/or 15 years’ incarceration for such felony.
There had also been occasional attempts by the National Film and Video Censors Board to breathe down the necks of reckless film producers who were bent on circumventing the rules. Indeed, some producers were once in the habit of leaving out highly indecent scenes from their presentations in order to avoid censorship by the Board but only to include such parts in their promotional film trailers.
Before the prevalence of 3G smartphones in Nigeria, the nation’s newspaper stands and film sales outlets were often replete with pornographic materials displayed in patterns that left nothing to the imagination. Such spots became regular stop-bys for overtly curious child street hawkers. Yet the adult population trudged on while feigning ignorance of any serious implications.
But now that smartphones and laptops have brought the Internet into our children’s bedrooms only God knows what next. The increasing daily reports of rape and homosexuality can only result from little else. Again, we live in a country where the penalty for such crimes amounts to little or nothing.
Already, there is so much moral decadence in the land. How can we prohibit ogling at nude pictures when our very lawmakers who should lead such initiative are the guiltiest here? Oftentimes, they are known to hire bus loads of mostly young school girls to serve their pleasure while on oversight tours and during political party conventions. Some years ago, in India, the media sensationalised the story of a parliamentarian who was caught viewing pornography on his mobile phone right in the middle of plenary.
Still on moral bankruptcy, it is increasingly evident that our musicians now hardly compose a smash hit if such song is not laced with lurid lyrics. Their musical videos fall short of anything decent. And they are ever ready to pluck at any words, no matter how vulgar and demeaning to womanhood, in order to achieve a saleable rhyme scheme; just the same way a novel or film is considered a flop if it did not contain a powerful sex plot.
It is certainly not for nought that nude parties are gaining acceptability across Nigeria. The new Internet system of things is very good, no doubt, but we seem to be concentrating on its ugliest parts and this is fast ruining the country.
Web porn is an evil weapon. It is massive, manipulative, intoxicating and almost endless. And like narcotics, it can also be very addictive. In short, the earlier we pause and ponder our present circumstances, the better things will turn out for our succeeding generations.
South Africa is said to have since signed an Internet Censorship Bill prohibiting child pornography among other immoral Web activities. And this is as pornography remains outrightly banned in many other African countries, including Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. What exactly is Nigeria waiting for?
By: Ibelema Jumbo
