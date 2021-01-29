Opana Faces LMC’s Two-Match Ban

Rivers United FC Technical Adviser, Stanley Eguma, says careless defence cost his team’s 1-0 loss to Kano Pillars, at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

Eguma in a voice note posted by Rivers United Media Officer, Charles Mayuku, yesterday said that defeat was part of the game of football.

“It’s not a bad game, we lost that game against the run of play; we conceded that goal out of the carelessness of the defence but it’s part of the game.

“We have lost today, we have to go back to prepare for other games.

“We tried our best to see how we could break Pillars defence but lots of missed chances caused us the defeat,” he said.

Eguma said that Rivers United will go back home and prepare well for its next game against Adamawa United FC.

“It’s another game, we have to go back and prepare for that game; the league is still hotting up and every point is important.

“So those three points are very important and we have to work towards it to ensure that we win that game,” he concluded.

Rivers United fell to a 17th minute strike from Nyima Nwagua of Kano Pillars that inflicted a second defeat of the season for the ‘Pride of Rivers’.

The Port Harcourt based team is still active in continental football, squared up against Kano Pillars FC on January 27 after defeating Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa 3-0 to qualify for the final preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.