Nation
Insurgency: Give New Service Chiefs Timeline To Deliver –Senate
The Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, give a timeline to the new service chiefs to nip in the bud the problem of insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry and other security challenges in the country.
Speaking with journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress (APC), Borno South, said with Buhari providing for the service chiefs all the needed tools to deliver, he should ask them to come up with a dateline of when the war would end.
According to him, government should not waste time to replace them if they fail to perform.
He also said if the new service chiefs must deliver, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), should coordinate and monitor their activities and report to Buhari on a weekly basis.
He warned against the service chiefs reporting to the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, for effective service delivery and professional respect.
Ndume, who advised that the NSA should serve as the intermediary between the service chiefs and the President, also called for the setting up of a Situation Room that must be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser.
He asked the service chiefs to come up with a war plan to address cases of insurgency as that, according to him, is lacking in the country.
Ndume also called for quarterly release of appropriated money to the military by the Ministry of Finance, and stressed the need for effective information gathering and sharing among security agencies as well as affected communities providing the needed information to security agencies.
He said, “In fact, I have been advocating and I am still advocating that now that there is a new set of service chiefs, their requirements should be front-loaded, that is to say, if they require so, so amount to execute the war, they should be exempted from quarterly allocations and be given their money upfront.
‘’Once the government does that, I suggest that the President should now in sitting with them for the first or second time, give them a timeline, that ‘Look! You want this, I have given you, you want this, I have given you, what else?’
‘’If they say nothing, ‘okay, give me a time when they should finish the war. That should determine their tenure. If they don’t perform, government should not waste time in replacing them.
“The appointment of the new service chiefs is a welcome development and that goes to show that the President is keeping to his words. I remember in his New Year broadcast, he made a promise that he was going to rejig the security apparatus and he assured Nigerians that the war against insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality that have been disturbing the country will be properly addressed.
“This (appointment of new service chiefs) is part of the implementation of his promise and also it is just a change of guards, so to say. But the good thing about it is that the new Service Chiefs are not only qualified but they have the field and operational experience. The CDS, I know him very well, I have worked with him in Maiduguri.
“He was a very performing officer and from there he was posted to the Joint Military Task Force in the Lake Chad region and we have seen how gallant, intelligent and humble he is. It was during his tenure that he upgraded the civil-Army relations to a next level. He is experienced enough.
“The Chief of Army Staff was also a Theatre Commander at one-time, even though his tenure was very short. He knows the terrain very well, he has the experience.
“Also, the Chief of Air Staff was at the theatre, in fact, at one-time he was the deputy commandant of the Operation Lafiya Dole. And even the Chief of Naval Staff is not new to the terrain having come from Kano; he knows the place very well.
“So, we are expecting that with this development and being conversant with the insurgency problem in the North-East particularly and in the country in general, Nigerians by the several calls they have made for the change of the service chiefs, have very high expectation on the new service chiefs. But I am confident that this crop of people will be able to deal or address this issue.
“The good side of it is that the military hardware ordered by the government have started arriving and that will give them a better capability or capacity.
“Like the ground troops need the necessary air cover or air power and with the acquisition of fighter helicopters, 23 of them, I think they are coming in or have started arriving and I think they have received about 18 of them and with expected arrival of Tucano jets this year and also the fact that the budget of the Armed Forces has been improved, we are expecting also that their performance will improve.
“The only snag now or what is remaining is for the various MDAs responsible for making the releases, especially the Ministry of Finance, should be releasing the monies that have been appropriated to the Armed Forces timely.
“The industry has awaited the passage of PlB, but the PIB must meet certain condition otherwise it will not be worth the while. We must not pass PIB that will send investors away or put on hold projects such as the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Amendment Act that was passed by this National Assembly in December, 2019, to reduce the drive for investment in deep water.
‘’We hereby advocate that the National Assembly should always do a study on how the laws they pass helps in redirecting the industry.
“PENGASSAN and NUPENG should be represented in the commission. There should be an independent regulator of the NNPC. We must create a PIB that’s balanced,’’ he said.
Similarly, in their various presentations, some oil producing states such as Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom pushed for inclusion into the boards of the various regulatory commissions.
The Rivers State Government recommended that in view of its strategic position in the oil and gas production scale/contribution, the headquarters of the commission and all oil producing companies should be cited in its domain, in line with presidential directives.
However, Delta State, which was represented by the Chief Economic Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr. Kingsley Emu, asked that Section 238 of the bill be redrafted to read, “Section 238 ‘failure by any holder of a licence or lease governed by the Act to incorporate the Petroleum Host Communities Development Trust within the time frame in Section 236 shall make the holder or license to be liable to a penalty of $250,000 to be paid to the trust whenever the trust fund is incorporated.’’
Section 238 of the bill read, “Failure by any holder of a licence or lease governed by this Act to comply with its obligation under this chapter may be grounds for revocation of the applicable license or lease.”
Sales Of Petroleum Products Surges By 92%, NNPC Admits
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, said its downstream subsidiary, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), recorded a total of N158.04billion from the sales of white product in the month of October, 2020.
This is an increase of 92 percent, when compared to N80.15billion recorded on the previous month of the same year.
White products include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel.
According to the corporation’s October, 2020, edition Monthly Financial and Operations Reports, MFOR, made available to newsmen by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru, a total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period October, 2019 to October, 2020, stood at ?1.95trillion, with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) accounting for about 99.07% of the total sales with a value of over ?1.9trillion.
In terms of volume, the October, 2020, sales figure translates to a total of 1.224.54 billion litres of white products sold and distributed by PPMC within the period compared with 603.39 million litres in the month of September, 2020.
This comprised 1.224.20billion litres of PMS, 0.31million litres of AGO also known as diesel and 0.033million litres of DPK.
Total sales of white products for the period October, 2019 to October, 2020, stood at 16.462.50 billion litres and PMS accounted for 16.344.36billion litres or 99.28%.
In the month under review, 23 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 10% increase from the 21 points recorded in September, 2020.
Of this figure, Mosimi Area accounted for 83 per cent of the vandalized points while Port Harcourt Area accounted for the remaining 17 percent.
In the Gas Sector, a total of 214.07 Billion Cubic Feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month October, 2020, translating to an average daily production of 6,908.34 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).
The daily average natural gas supply to power plants increased by 8.60% to 745mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,801Megawatts.
For the period of October, 2019 to October, 2020, a total of 3,018 BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,658.88mmscfd during the period.
The October, 2020, MFOR also indicates that period-to-date gas production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs), and NPDC contributed about 68.18%, 20.12% and 11.70%, respectively to the total national gas production.
In terms of natural gas off take, commercialization and utilization, out of the 208.96 BCF of gas supplied in October, 2020, a total of 118.40 BCF of gas was commercialized, consisting of 38.07 BCF and 88.90 BCF for the domestic and export market, respectively.
This translates to a total supply of 1,269.03mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 2,870.57mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.
This 63rd edition of the MFOR highlights NNPC’s activities for the period of October, 2019 to October, 2020.
In line with the corporation’s commitment of becoming more accountable, transparent and driven by performance excellence, NNPC has continued to sustain effective communication with stakeholders through this report via publications on its website and in national dailies.
Senate Seeks Reduction In Crude Oil Production Cost
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has advocated for a reduction in the cost of crude oil production by International Oil Companies (IOC’s) operating in Nigeria.
Lawan made the call, yesterday, in Abuja, while receiving a delegation of Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) in Abuja.
He said that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) at the National Assembly would make provisions for reduction in the cost of crude oil production.
“The cost of production in Nigeria is a major concern in the oil industry, my colleagues in the committees that are oil and gas-related know better.
“But from the little I understand, while Saudi Arabia may spend $5 to produce a barrel, we are spending about $30 to produce same in some cases.
“The time has come for us to ensure that the cost of production is beaten down to a more meaningful and profitable production cost.
“We must do everything possible together to ensure that the host communities benefit from wherever they are supposed to benefit from.
”Not only the host community development fund, but in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other areas of government intervention, the Amnesty Programme and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.
“How do the host communities benefit, because we need to stabilise those areas so that we have cheaper production costs,” he said.
Lawan, while emphasising the importance of the PIB towards advancing Nigeria’s economy, assured that the Senate would accommodate the interest of international investors in the bill.
He, however, decried low inflow of business investors in Nigeria, attributing it to absence of a legal framework which the PIB sought to address.
“In the last 20 years, investments coming into Nigeria and this industry have been so dismal, and so small compared to the size of what we have elsewhere, maybe due to lack of a legal framework – the PIB.
“So, we are very conscious of ensuring a balance and equilibrium between our interest as a people and a country, that we should have all the benefits accruing from your operations.
“We need to help you by creating that kind of environment where you’re able to argue and get the investments flow into Nigeria, instead of elsewhere. Let me also add, that at the end of the day, this is going to be a balanced legislation.
“For us as a country, we will not do anything that would jeopardise the chances of our oil industry competing favourably with other climes.
“So, I want to assure you that we would look into those issues of concern to you, and we would do exactly what we think will be in the best interest of Nigeria and also in the interest of the OPTS,” Lawan said.
Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Mike Sangster of Total Nigeria, said the visit was to engage the National Assembly on areas to modify in the PIB to ensure its success when signed into law.
“On behalf of all of the industry and my colleagues, I want to say that we duly support the government’s effort to drive through the Petroleum Industry Bill.
“We think it is really important that there’s an updated framework for the industry.
“In our view, we are looking for something that will contribute to Nigeria, which will bring investment to the country and growth to the economy, and obviously jobs to the Nigerian people.
“We are looking for something that will protect our existing investments, and also unlock opportunities, so, we can further grow our businesses and production.
“We need to find ways jointly to try and reduce what we see as the cost premium of operating in Nigeria, so, we are looking at ways where the PIB can help there,” he said.
Bandits Raid Niger Community, Kidnap 50
Bandits have abducted over 50 people in a recent attack on Bassa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.
It was learnt that the incident happened when bandits reportedly stormed the community in large numbers on motorcycles in the early hours of yesterday.
The people were said to be getting set for the day when their activities were disrupted by the bandits, causing them to run into the bush for safety.
The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki, confirmed the attack, describing the bandits as terrorists.
He, however, stated that the number of people kidnapped is not yet ascertained but said they were many.
Kokki also disclosed that last Tuesday, some other communities in Bassa/Kokki were attacked and a lot of losses were recorded.
He said that Shiroro Local Government Area was in dire need of help as they continue to live at the mercy of the bandits.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Wasiu said he will confirm the report when he gets details about the incident.
