Business
High Exchange Rate: Fabricator Seeks Local Production Of Steel
Managing Director, Muhat Nigeria Limited, Mr Baba-tunde Abdulkareen, has called for local production of Steel in the country to reduce the high foreign exchange rates being spent on its importation.
Abdulkareen, who is into equipment fabrication and general engineering consul-tancy, made the appeal during an interview with The Tide source in Benin yesterday.
He said that the high foreign exchange rates being used to import Steel had led to high cost of production of fabricated equipment in the country.
“The prices of fabrication materials have gone up. Our suppliers are complaining of the dollar/Naira exchange rates.
“This is affecting our cost of production because almost all the materials we use for fabrication are imported.
“A 2mm stainless plate we used to buy for N22,000 per sheet is now N35,000 per sheet while a 3mm stainless plate we were buying for N30,000 per sheet is now N45,000 per sheet.
“Also, a 2mm mild steel that we normally buy N15,000 per sheet has gone up to N30,000 per sheet.
“We produce agro allied machines which are mainly steel components and stainless steel is not produced in the country when we have the resources to fabricate.
“The smallest digester that expels oil from palm fruit that we were selling for N350,000 is now being sold for N450,000 because of the high cost of materials.
“Also the Dryer used in the production of flour from cassava has gone up from N7 million to N12 million.
“We are praying that our Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) will start working as soon as possible to reduce the cost of fabrication in the country.
He said that the speedy completion of the ASCL would not only create millions of jobs but also promote local fabrication businesses.
“Many people now prefer locally fabricated equipment, and for us to encourage continued patronage our prices should not be too high; if we get materials locally, our prices will be affordable,” he said.
The Tide reports that the construction of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited started in 1979 and it is located on 24,000 hectares of land in Kogi State.
The integrated steel complex was conceived and steadily developed with the vision of erecting a Metallurgical Process Plant cum Engineering Complex with other auxiliaries and facilities.
Meanwhile, the President Muhammad Buhari administration has put necessary measures in place to complete the ASCL with the inauguration of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team in 2020.
Continue Reading
Business
MAN Pegs CEO’s Confidence Index At 42.06 Points For Q4 2020
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) yesterday pegged the composite manufacturers Chief Executive Officers (CEO) confidence index for the fourth quarter of 2020 at 42. 06 points.
President, MAN, Mr Mansur Ahmed, gave the value at the 2021 edition of the MAN Reporter of the Year Award Ceremony/ Presidential Luncheon in Lagos, yesterday.
Ahmed said the quarterly research of the association revealed that the aggregate Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) oscillated under the 50 neutral points.
The trend, he said, was a strong indication of lack of confidence of manufacturers in the economy in the whole of 2020, and that the manufacturing sector was indeed gasping for breath.
“The research shows 44.4 points in Q1; 40.2 points in Q2: 43.3 points in Q3; and then 42.06 in Q4 2020.
“Though we project for improvement in 2021, it is imperative that the management of the macro economy is approached more pragmatically and the development of the productive capacities of nation is intentionally enhanced,” he said.
Ahmed listed key factors considered during the research to include accessibility and availability of foreign exchange, lending rates, size of loan to the sector and government’s capital expenditure.
Others, he said were, operating environment performance regulation, taxation, ports accessibility, local sourcing of raw materials, patronage of made in Nigeria goods, and unsold manufacturing products.
“The current business condition for this quarter under consideration is at 44.4 points, current rate of employment at 29. 8 points, while the business condition for the next three months, employment condition in the next three months and production level for the next three months are 48.3 points, 35.4 points and 52.4 points respectively, he said.
The MAN President recommended a fast track of the unification of all foreign exchange windows in the country, and a swift approval of usage of foreign exchange sourced outside the official market for manufacturers.
He also called for the reversal of the current increment in electricity tariff with focus more on improving generation, distribution and efficient use of available electricity.
“To address difficulties in accessing funds, we urge the recapitalisation of Bank of Industry (BOI) and Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to adequately meet the industry credit need at single digit interest rate,” he said.
Business
SON Destroys Over 6,000 Expired, Substandard Tyres
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), yesterday, destroyed over 6,000 expired and substandard imported tyres confiscated in Port Harcourt, Rivers.
Supervising the destruction in Enugu, the Director, Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate of SON, Mr Obinna Manafa, said that the destruction was to prevent access of such tyres into the markets and homes.
Manafa explained that the products were intercepted and impounded by the Agency in Port Harcourt two weeks ago, following intelligence report about the warehouse where they were housed.
The director, who did not attach any monetary value to the expired and stuffed tyres, said that the products ran into several millions of naira.
He said that Nigerians should know that the lifespan of every tyre is four years.
“However, these tyres we are destroying today, which is locally called “tokunbo tyres’ have been used several years overseas.
“Before they are imported in the country, they have stayed beyond four years already.
“The third issue wrong with these ‘tokunbo’ tyres is that they are forcefully stuffed inside each other, and at times, you might have six tyres stuffed together into one tyre.
“Any tyre stuffed with another has already lost its balance on ground and internal wire alignment of such tyre has been disarrayed also,’’ he said.
The director said that stuffed and expired tyres were sometimes concealed to beat regulatory procedures, assuring that SON would not relent in its fight against fake and substandard goods.
According to him, the products failed the conformity and integrity tests.
“The decision to destroy them is to save lives and property of Nigerians, since these expired and stuffed tyres can burst at high speed on major highway and deny the user, if he or she is still alive, the value for his or her money,’’ he said.
Manafa advised Nigerians to look carefully at the expiry date of a tyre before buying as well as “alert SON officials if any new tyre looks suspicious’’.
He said that the destroyed tyres would not be burnt, but sold to rubber and plastic recycling companies to get some revenue for the Federal Government.
“It is better that way instead of it constituting environmental hazard through burning,’’ he said.
Business
High Exchange Rate: Fabricator Seeks Local Production Of Steel
Managing Director, Muhat Nigeria Limited, Mr Baba-tunde Abdulkareen, has called for local production of Steel in the country to reduce the high foreign exchange rates being spent on its importation.
Abdulkareen, who is into equipment fabrication and general engineering consul-tancy, made the appeal during an interview with The Tide source in Benin yesterday.
He said that the high foreign exchange rates being used to import Steel had led to high cost of production of fabricated equipment in the country.
“The prices of fabrication materials have gone up. Our suppliers are complaining of the dollar/Naira exchange rates.
“This is affecting our cost of production because almost all the materials we use for fabrication are imported.
“A 2mm stainless plate we used to buy for N22,000 per sheet is now N35,000 per sheet while a 3mm stainless plate we were buying for N30,000 per sheet is now N45,000 per sheet.
“Also, a 2mm mild steel that we normally buy N15,000 per sheet has gone up to N30,000 per sheet.
“We produce agro allied machines which are mainly steel components and stainless steel is not produced in the country when we have the resources to fabricate.
“The smallest digester that expels oil from palm fruit that we were selling for N350,000 is now being sold for N450,000 because of the high cost of materials.
“Also the Dryer used in the production of flour from cassava has gone up from N7 million to N12 million.
“We are praying that our Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) will start working as soon as possible to reduce the cost of fabrication in the country.
He said that the speedy completion of the ASCL would not only create millions of jobs but also promote local fabrication businesses.
“Many people now prefer locally fabricated equipment, and for us to encourage continued patronage our prices should not be too high; if we get materials locally, our prices will be affordable,” he said.
The Tide reports that the construction of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited started in 1979 and it is located on 24,000 hectares of land in Kogi State.
The integrated steel complex was conceived and steadily developed with the vision of erecting a Metallurgical Process Plant cum Engineering Complex with other auxiliaries and facilities.
Meanwhile, the President Muhammad Buhari administration has put necessary measures in place to complete the ASCL with the inauguration of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team in 2020.
Trending
- Maritime5 days ago
Buhari Reinstates NPA Sacked Chairman, Demotes Amaechi’s Ally
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Military Recovers Stolen Crude Oil In N’Delta
- Sports5 days ago
Enyimba Is Special In My Heart – Aiyenugba
- Sports5 days ago
CAFCC: Coaches Praise Eguma Over Team’s Good Performance
- Politics5 days ago
I Am Poised To Serve Oyigbo Better – Dappa
- Sports5 days ago
CAFCC: Aguda, Omoniwari Move Rivers United To Next Stage
- Politics5 days ago
Leveraging On Technology To Boost INEC Performance
- Sports5 days ago
Boboye Wants Players To Rediscover Killer Instincts