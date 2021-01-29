Nation
Group Seeks More Protection For Women, Girls
The Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), a civil society organisation, has advocated for a strengthened system to help protect women and girls from all forms of violence, especially sexual assualt.
The Director of Programmes and Administration of WRAPA, Mrs Anisah Ari, made the call at a workshop for institutions providing response services to victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Abuja yesterday.
The aim of the workshop is to strengthen the capacity of institutions in discharging their duties tofurther advance the rights of women.
Ari said that even when victims report their cases to the various institutions, they end up not getting redress, hence the need to strengthen the capacity of these institutions.
She noted that such situation was like a double blow on the victims, and may make them to be silent.
She added that most GBV victims would keep quiet and feel like not reporting, since they do not get the anticipated response from these institutions.
“So, the reason why we are here is to support these institutions, most of who are community-based organisations providing responsible services to
victims of GBV, and to also encourage them to improve in their services.
“We are also here to know the actual functions of some of these institutions, and how WRAPA can better assist them to do their work well,” Ari said.
Also speaking, the Chairperson of Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Abuja chapter, Mr Felicia Jessa, urged women to report GBV in their communities and stop shying away.
According to her, the workshop by WRAPA has opened up their eyes and their minds, and that women must start reporting GBV to traditional rulers and religious leaders, to put a stop to the menace.
Jessa noted that there were increased cases of GBV during the 2020 lockdown, adding that most of it did not go down well with the women, as men run away from their responsibilities.
Organisations present at the workshop include: Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) and National Orientation Agency (NOA).
Nation
Sales Of Petroleum Products Surges By 92%, NNPC Admits
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, said its downstream subsidiary, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), recorded a total of N158.04billion from the sales of white product in the month of October, 2020.
This is an increase of 92 percent, when compared to N80.15billion recorded on the previous month of the same year.
White products include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel.
According to the corporation’s October, 2020, edition Monthly Financial and Operations Reports, MFOR, made available to newsmen by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru, a total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period October, 2019 to October, 2020, stood at ?1.95trillion, with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) accounting for about 99.07% of the total sales with a value of over ?1.9trillion.
In terms of volume, the October, 2020, sales figure translates to a total of 1.224.54 billion litres of white products sold and distributed by PPMC within the period compared with 603.39 million litres in the month of September, 2020.
This comprised 1.224.20billion litres of PMS, 0.31million litres of AGO also known as diesel and 0.033million litres of DPK.
Total sales of white products for the period October, 2019 to October, 2020, stood at 16.462.50 billion litres and PMS accounted for 16.344.36billion litres or 99.28%.
In the month under review, 23 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 10% increase from the 21 points recorded in September, 2020.
Of this figure, Mosimi Area accounted for 83 per cent of the vandalized points while Port Harcourt Area accounted for the remaining 17 percent.
In the Gas Sector, a total of 214.07 Billion Cubic Feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month October, 2020, translating to an average daily production of 6,908.34 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).
The daily average natural gas supply to power plants increased by 8.60% to 745mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,801Megawatts.
For the period of October, 2019 to October, 2020, a total of 3,018 BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,658.88mmscfd during the period.
The October, 2020, MFOR also indicates that period-to-date gas production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs), and NPDC contributed about 68.18%, 20.12% and 11.70%, respectively to the total national gas production.
In terms of natural gas off take, commercialization and utilization, out of the 208.96 BCF of gas supplied in October, 2020, a total of 118.40 BCF of gas was commercialized, consisting of 38.07 BCF and 88.90 BCF for the domestic and export market, respectively.
This translates to a total supply of 1,269.03mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 2,870.57mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.
This 63rd edition of the MFOR highlights NNPC’s activities for the period of October, 2019 to October, 2020.
In line with the corporation’s commitment of becoming more accountable, transparent and driven by performance excellence, NNPC has continued to sustain effective communication with stakeholders through this report via publications on its website and in national dailies.
Nation
Senate Seeks Reduction In Crude Oil Production Cost
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has advocated for a reduction in the cost of crude oil production by International Oil Companies (IOC’s) operating in Nigeria.
Lawan made the call, yesterday, in Abuja, while receiving a delegation of Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) in Abuja.
He said that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) at the National Assembly would make provisions for reduction in the cost of crude oil production.
“The cost of production in Nigeria is a major concern in the oil industry, my colleagues in the committees that are oil and gas-related know better.
“But from the little I understand, while Saudi Arabia may spend $5 to produce a barrel, we are spending about $30 to produce same in some cases.
“The time has come for us to ensure that the cost of production is beaten down to a more meaningful and profitable production cost.
“We must do everything possible together to ensure that the host communities benefit from wherever they are supposed to benefit from.
”Not only the host community development fund, but in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other areas of government intervention, the Amnesty Programme and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.
“How do the host communities benefit, because we need to stabilise those areas so that we have cheaper production costs,” he said.
Lawan, while emphasising the importance of the PIB towards advancing Nigeria’s economy, assured that the Senate would accommodate the interest of international investors in the bill.
He, however, decried low inflow of business investors in Nigeria, attributing it to absence of a legal framework which the PIB sought to address.
“In the last 20 years, investments coming into Nigeria and this industry have been so dismal, and so small compared to the size of what we have elsewhere, maybe due to lack of a legal framework – the PIB.
“So, we are very conscious of ensuring a balance and equilibrium between our interest as a people and a country, that we should have all the benefits accruing from your operations.
“We need to help you by creating that kind of environment where you’re able to argue and get the investments flow into Nigeria, instead of elsewhere. Let me also add, that at the end of the day, this is going to be a balanced legislation.
“For us as a country, we will not do anything that would jeopardise the chances of our oil industry competing favourably with other climes.
“So, I want to assure you that we would look into those issues of concern to you, and we would do exactly what we think will be in the best interest of Nigeria and also in the interest of the OPTS,” Lawan said.
Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Mike Sangster of Total Nigeria, said the visit was to engage the National Assembly on areas to modify in the PIB to ensure its success when signed into law.
“On behalf of all of the industry and my colleagues, I want to say that we duly support the government’s effort to drive through the Petroleum Industry Bill.
“We think it is really important that there’s an updated framework for the industry.
“In our view, we are looking for something that will contribute to Nigeria, which will bring investment to the country and growth to the economy, and obviously jobs to the Nigerian people.
“We are looking for something that will protect our existing investments, and also unlock opportunities, so, we can further grow our businesses and production.
“We need to find ways jointly to try and reduce what we see as the cost premium of operating in Nigeria, so, we are looking at ways where the PIB can help there,” he said.
Nation
Bandits Raid Niger Community, Kidnap 50
Bandits have abducted over 50 people in a recent attack on Bassa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.
It was learnt that the incident happened when bandits reportedly stormed the community in large numbers on motorcycles in the early hours of yesterday.
The people were said to be getting set for the day when their activities were disrupted by the bandits, causing them to run into the bush for safety.
The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki, confirmed the attack, describing the bandits as terrorists.
He, however, stated that the number of people kidnapped is not yet ascertained but said they were many.
Kokki also disclosed that last Tuesday, some other communities in Bassa/Kokki were attacked and a lot of losses were recorded.
He said that Shiroro Local Government Area was in dire need of help as they continue to live at the mercy of the bandits.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Wasiu said he will confirm the report when he gets details about the incident.
