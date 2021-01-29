Entertainment
Filmmakers Might Need Permission To Shoot Film In Lagos- Sanwo-Olu
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to a recent outcry by Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, on the incessant harassment filmmakers encounter while filming in Lagos State.
Sanwo Olu revealed in an interview with channels TV that filmmakers might consider looking into getting state permits to shoot in areas of Lagos to avoid harassment by area boys. He also suggested that they could seek proper permission from private property owners.
“When you begin to talk very specific about ‘Omo Onile’, what are the roles of engagement?, so you want to go to a place, did you ask if there is a permit that you need to have? Do you know if it is a private property that you are into?, Sanwo-Olu asked.
”If you are going to film somewhere, there are rules that will guide you, maybe just a little permit or you need to tell the owner of the property that these are the things you are doing, I think that way, you will have easier access to be able to do your thing easily”.
“But part of the problem we have in Lagos is that everyone thinks that everything is open to everyone, nobody has a monopoly of anything”, Sanwo-Olu said.
Recall, Toyin Abraham on Friday January 22, shared a video on twitter of area boys demanding money to allow her film at a location. The video sparked twitter conversation on the incessant harassment by thugs.
The actress is currently filming a feature film titled, “Ige”,The Unlikely Oil Merchant.
How I Accidentally Found Out I Was Adopted- Joke Silva
Nollywood veteran actress and wife of Olu Jacobs, Joke silva has revealed that she is an adopted child. She disclosed how she received the news after she accidentally found out that she was adopted.
The A- list actress made this known during a chat with broadcaster Funmi Iyanda at her show, ‘Public Eye’. “It is something that I found out when I was much younger, mine was a secret adoption”, she said.
”When I mean secret, it was legal, but it was not something that my parents discussed. My mum’s elder sister wanted me to travel with her to Kenya and my mother was not around, she asked if I knew where my passport was and I was like yes, yes, yes I know where mum keeps all the important documents.
Then I went to the important documents where I found my passport, but also found my adoption certificate, it was like I beg your pardon”.
When asked about what age she found out, Silva said she was about 10 or 11. According to her, it was shattering to find out at that age.
The movie star went to reveal that she finally had the conversation with her mum after someone confronted her about being her biological daughter.
This is not the first time Silva will be talking about her adoption story. The Nollywood veteran first talked about it during the Annual Conference of Heritage Adoption Support And Advocacy Group (HASAAG) in Lagos where she was a guest speaker
The veteran actress shocked many people when she revealed that she was not the biological child of Chief E.A. Silva, who was then the Babajiro of Lagos and his late wife, Dr. Abimbola Silva, reputed to be Nigeria’s first female medical doctor.
Movies To Watch In January Ending On GoTV
We have selected movies across different genres to ensure you have a fun packed weekend on GoTV max. You get to enjoy thrilling true crime documentaries that will keep you on the edge of your seat, great blockbuster shows to keep your kids educated and entertained at the same time.
Into Indian drama?, “My Identity” season 1airing daily at 7pm on Starlife (Channel 23). This show centres around Avni Ayesha, who was born out of wedlock, but determined to lose the illegitimate identity the society and grandmother have forced on her.
The kids can watch out for brand new episode of Victor and Valentino airing weekend at 4:15 pm and a special episode of BMO on Saturday 30th January at 9:10am on cartoon network (Channel 67).
Is there redemption for a relationship turned sour from envy and greed? Find out in Kenebi on Saturday 30th January at 6:30pm on ROK2 (Channel 17)
Into SciFi?, Bleeding Steel airs on Sunday 31st January at 7pm on TNT (Channel 16), A hardened special forces agent must protect a young woman from a sinister criminal gang.
Jim your friendly neigh-bourhood spider man in their web action, the amazing spider man 2, on Sunday January 31st at 8:00pm on M-Net Movies 4 (Channel 3), dangerous new enemies and family secrets weigh heavy on young Peter Parker as he struggles with his destiny.
Jolli and Juya customers can upgrade to GoTV max package to get the full experience as well as access to exclusive channels such as SsS LA Liga, BET, M-Net movie 4 star life, Cartoon network, investigation discovery and much more for a discounted prize of N2,999, instead of N3,600 offers valued for a limited time.
