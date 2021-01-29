Niger Delta
C’River Assembly Confirms Ikpeme As Chief Judge
The Cross River State House of Assembly has confirmed Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme as the substantive Chief Judge of the State.
The confirmation which was done at the floor of the State House of Assembly yesterday lasted for less than fifteen minutes.
The Clerk of the House, Bassey Ekpenyong had read a letter from the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade with reference SSG/S/300/ VOL.XVIX/550, dated 20 January, 2021 and signed by the Secretary to the Cross River State Government, Barr Tina Banku Agbor which conveyed the request for the confirmation.
“In the exercise of the powers conferred on His Excellency, Senator (Prof) Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State by Section 271(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I am directed to forward the name of Hon. Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme for confirmation by the Honourable House as Chief Judge of Cross River State in the State Public Service.
“The purpose of this letter therefore is to request Mr. Speaker and honorable members to please grant the consequential confirmation of the nominee for formal appointment as Chief Judge of Cross River State in the State Public Service. Accept the assurances of His Excellency’s esteem regards as he sincerely looks forward to the usual cooperation of the Honorable House, please”.
Without any contribution by members after the House leader moved the motion and seconded by Minority leader, the Speaker said that the matter had come to the House for the third time and there was no need for any discussion. House unanimously confirmed Justice Akon Ikpeme as the state substantive Chief Judge.
Speaking to newsmen shortly after the confirmation, the Speaker of the House, Hon Eteng Williams said that the House took the decision to confirm her because the House had received some document and information that guaranteed them to confirm her.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Tasks LG Leaders On Service Delivery
Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has again stressed the need for councillors of local government areas to work closely with their chairmen to deliver effective services to the people.
The Deputy Governor made the call at a meeting with the chairmen and leaders of the Legislative Assemblies of the eight local government areas of the state in Yenagoa.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a press release by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, frowned at the incessant threats of impeachment against council chairmen, stressing that taking such actions without following due process would only heat up the polity for nothing.
He therefore, urged the councillors, particularly their leaders, to exhaust all avenues of dialogue and avoid confrontation as much as possible in their dealings with the other arms of government.
He advised both chairmen and councillors to shun selfishness and put the interest of their councils and the state ahead of other personal considerations as they will all give account of their stewardship.
He reminded them of how God miraculously brought the PDP-led Prosperity Administration in the state to office, urging them to appreciate the divine grace that has also sustained their own offices.
The state number two citizen emphasised the need for both groups to cooperate with the government of the day by being reasonable in their demands and ensure mutual respect at all times.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo urged the chairmen to be transparent in the running of their councils to avoid unnecessary suspicion and speculations
On the issue of councillors’ welfare, he called for patience and understanding, assuring that they will get what is due them within the limits of available resources.
“We should not use violence as the last resort, we must at every point in time be reasonable and respectful. You are supposed to be cooperating with your chairmen because you are not equals.
“At every point in time, if you don’t overcome selfishness you will become unnecessarily agitated. So I want to appeal to you, that as leaders, the council rest on your shoulders. You must show responsibility in all you do because we will all account for our stewardship someday.
“The idea of threatening your chairmen with impeachment at very turn of events is not the right way to go. You must exhaust every means of dialogue with your leaders and stakeholders of the various local government areas. If you as councillors have issues with any of the chairmen, bring it to my notice”, the Deputy Governor noted.
In a related development, the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor has called for synergy between local government chairmen and Governor’s Special Representatives in the eight local government areas to enable rural dwellers feel the impact of government.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
N’Delta Stakeholders, Minister Disagree Over Remittance Proposal
Leaders of oil host communities in the Niger Delta region and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, have expressed dissenting views over the 10 percent recommendation of profit to be paid to the communities by the late President Shehu Musa Yar’adua.
The opposing views by the leaders of oil host communities who were present in their numbers were triggered by a fresh recommendation in the PIB that 2.5% would be remitted to the host communities against late Yar’adua’s 10% that didn’t see the light of the day.
Late Yar’adua’s administration at the time in the Sixth National Assembly recommended the 10 percent to be paid by oil companies doing businesses in the Niger Delta to mitigate hardships occasioned by oil exploration in the region.
Speaking during the second day at the Public hearing on the Petroleum Industry ill (PIB) in Abuja, the host communities producing oil and Gas also suggested the immediate scrapping of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
NDDC, they maintained, has outlived its usefulness and has been turned into a conduit pipe for the privileged few Niger Deltans, which they added, “the scrapping would pave way for another agency to be created to address the needs of the region.”
The National President of the Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas, (HOSTCOM), High Chief Benjamin Style Tams, lamented that all the interventionist agencies established by the Federal Government for the development of host communities had failed.
He insisted that NDDC should be scrapped, adding that it has become a cesspool of corruption, while he recommended the establishment of “Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas Commission.”
“What we want is 10% equity remittance from the various oil firms to respective host communities as proposed in the PIB considered in the 7th National Assembly but not assented to.
“It is even very annoying that having reduced the 10% to 5% in the last bill considered by the 8th National Assembly, it is further slashed to 2.5% in the current bill.
“This is not acceptable to us as host communities of the oil producing firms. The 10% earlier proposed must be worked upon if the bill is to be acceptable to the various communities bearing the brunt”, he fumed.
But speaking further in an interview with the press after the Joint Committee on Public Hearing, the Minister differed, saying:
“I speak advisably as a member of the Host Community myself. If you have to look at it properly, you will see that 10 per cent of profit is different from 10 per cent of the operation cost from the various oil firms.
Niger Delta
Edo NUT Tells Teachers To Shun Obaseki’s Resumption Directive
The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has ordered all primary school teachers in the state to shun the February 1 resumption date proposed by the state government.
The leadership of the union gave the directive in a press statement made available to The Tide in Benin City.
Recall that Pius Okhueleigbe, the State NUT Chairman and Moni Mike Modesty Itua, the Assistant Secretary on General of the union had January 12 directed all primary school teachers and school heads to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from January 18, 2021.
The union in reaction to the state government’s request to suspend the strike noted that the state government had not demonstrated any reasonable commitment to resolve the issues presented to it.
A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Establishments for Edo State, D. O. Enakhimion, Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, appealed to the union to suspend the ongoing strike and give considerable time to create an opportunity for the government to dialogue with it with a view to resolving the issues.
But in its response, the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC), in an enlarged meeting, resolved that the indefinite strike which started on January 18 must continue.
The statement noted that the decision to continue with the strike was because the union was convinced that it had earlier given the state government eight weeks to have its demands met before the commencement of the strike.
It added that it was no longer disposed to request for additional days from the state government.
The union unanimously agreed that dialogue/ negotiation between it and Edo State Government should continue while the strike persists.
Trending
- Maritime5 days ago
Buhari Reinstates NPA Sacked Chairman, Demotes Amaechi’s Ally
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Military Recovers Stolen Crude Oil In N’Delta
- Sports5 days ago
Enyimba Is Special In My Heart – Aiyenugba
- Sports5 days ago
CAFCC: Coaches Praise Eguma Over Team’s Good Performance
- Politics5 days ago
I Am Poised To Serve Oyigbo Better – Dappa
- Sports5 days ago
CAFCC: Aguda, Omoniwari Move Rivers United To Next Stage
- Politics5 days ago
Leveraging On Technology To Boost INEC Performance
- Sports5 days ago
Boboye Wants Players To Rediscover Killer Instincts