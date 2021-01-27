PTF Supervises Response To COVID-19 In Edo

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says it is on a five-day official visit to Edo to supervise the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Ehimario Igumbor, Lead, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Profile, stated this while addressing journalists in Benin.

According to him: “We are here in Edo to undertake a supportive supervision about the state’s response to COVID-19 in general, but specifically, about how we are improving on our testing rate across the state.

“We have had the opportunity to meet with Governor Godwin Obaseki and other key stakeholders in the health sector.

“We are very grateful to see the command that the governor has around the response and all that he is doing to support the activities of public health.

“We want to keep the world out there around testing for COVID-19. We have seen a surge in cases of recent and we are encouraging the populace to come out and get tested.”

Igumbor added that the various laboratory facilities in the state had been visited, adding “we like the decentralised testing strategy that the state has adopted.

“We just want to reinforce the strategy and communicate it to our colleagues, both at federal and state levels, to take a cue from what we have seen in Edo.

“We hope that we will get more people tested so that we can use that a yardstick to determine the response level and control the pandemic in our communities.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force has visited churches to enforce compliance to safety protocols released by the state government to check the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

The state government monitoring team, led by Mrs. Grace Ireotoi and Mrs. Irene Uabor, visited Holy Cross Cathedral, All Souls Anglican Church, Christ Victory Bible Church, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, among others in Benin City, to ensure that the churches abide by government’s directives.

Addressing reporters after the exercise, Mrs. Ireotoi hailed the worship centres for insisting that worshippers abide by the new directives.

She said: “The second wave of the COVID-19 is real. We want to see for ourselves if the churches are observing social distancing and if provision was made for hand washing facilities. We also wanted to observe if worshipers are adhering to the directives on compulsory wearing of face masks. These preventive measures are strictly to be adhered to by churches.

“Within the church, things are going on smoothly, but it is a different ball game outside. Social distancing is not being observed. We have spoken to the heads of the protocol units and they have promised to work on it, but for the use of facemask, the compliance is 98 per cent.”