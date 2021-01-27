Osho Proud Of His Players After Win

Few days after walloping South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic 5-0 aggregate in the first round game of the 2021 CAF Confederations Cup competition to set up a continental clash with neighbours, Enyimba International, the Pride of Rivers, Rivers United FC is poised to continue its superlative run in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, today.

Rivers United is scheduled to tango with Kano Pillars at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, today, in a potentially explosive league encounter. It promises to be an enthralling football extravaganza considering the antecedents of the host team and the current form of the visitors in the domestic league.

Going into the match, United’s current sensation and leading scorer, Godwin Aguda has expressed confidence that he and his team would celebrate at the end of the encounter. Speaking ahead of the game, Aguda said, “We know how important the game is for us because this season, we are meant to be at the top. We are placed second at the moment but we are going to give our all to make sure we come out victorious for us to return to the top of the league”.

He said that they know what is at stake and have resolved to target maximum points, despite the fact that the game would be a very difficult one. According to him, “ It’s going to be a tough game, Kano Pillars are a good side and one of the big teams in Nigeria, they have proven to be tough nuts to crack but I have confidence in my team mates that the result today will be in favour of Rivers United, we really know how important it is for us as a team and as individuals, the spirit is high because we are playing a good side and that same winning mentality we have cultivated would get the job done, by the grace of God”.

Aguda noted that playing the match in Kano Pillars’ adopted home of Kaduna would not affect how they would approach the match or influence the outcome since the venue could not be said to be a neutral ground because Pillars have been training and playing matches there.

He also said that he was not under any sort of pressure to continue performing but expressed optimism that he would continue to deliver.